Aradigm: Hidden Binary Event Or Russian Roulette (With The FDA Spinning The Chamber)?

In this article, I will briefly examine the company, drug, and disease. Then, I'll analyze the company's chances of NDA and approval success. I believe that Aradigm currently presents a very high reward/risk scenario, with potential for significant gains on the upside.

Though a quick look gives the impression of a Titanic made from toilet paper, the September 18 KOL call identifies a possible reason for P3 failure: unbalanced macrolide use.

The company submitted an NDA in late July, and we should hear back very soon if the application is complete enough for review. Aradigm thinks it is.

The latest hopeful investors in Aradigm saw the stock price crushed in a P3 failure in November-2016, the stock crashing from $5.24 to as low as $0.78 -- now $1.43.

An investor looking at Aradigm stock for initial due diligence might close that tab right away after looking at its price history.

To start with, I provide here a link to four older Seeking Alpha articles have been written already on Aradigm, between 2007 and 2014. They can provide the investor with some more background information on the company and progress reports through time. In sum, Aradigm has quite an interesting history.

Aradigm: Quick Overview of Company, Disease, and Drug



Aradigm (NASDAQ: ARDM) is a (very small) company that is developing Linhaliq (formerly known as Pulmaquin), a proprietary formulation of once daily ciprofloxacin for inhalation, for the treatment of "non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis" for patients with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. This company has Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP status for Linhaliq, with possibly >110,000 patients in the US (8:50).

The disease is idiopathic, and arises in large part from various genetic predispositions combined with a vicious inflammatory cycle. There are many many underlying different causes as shown here at 3:20. Many patients eventually become very, very sick, and life expectancy is severely reduced.

Bronchiectasis patients occasionally develop "acute respiratory tract infections" or "acute pulmonary exacerbations". Often, patients develop a range of symptoms for each episode, including malaise, something that people complain of "bitterly" (14:30). Thus, these incidents can be used to measure efficacy of therapy.

On December 1, 2017, Aradigm completed two Phase 3 trials. One of the two trials in essence failed to meet statistical significance for both the primary endpoint of a median time-to-first-exacerbation versus placebo and the secondary endpoint of a frequency of pulmonary exacerbations over the 48-week treatment period versus placebo. The stock price fell from ~$5.24 to ~$2.17. It traded as low as $0.78 and is now trading at $1.43.

Interestingly, one of Aradigm's main competitors, the much bigger and better-funded Bayer, had a similar treatment failure in one of its two non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis trials, as reported on April 5, 2017. In this trial, the 14 day on/off trial succeeded, but the 28 day on/off trial failed.

Aradigm NDA?

The company, after pre-NDA meetings with the FDA in December 2016 and March 2017, submitted a new drug application (NDA) on July 27, in the hopes that it would be accepted and the drug approved. By law, the FDA will decide within 60 days whether the NDA may be filed, or whether the FDA will issue a Refuse to File letter. That's in a little over a week.

So, one would ask, why submit an NDA for a drug that failed one of two Phase 3 trials? I was struggling with this for a few months. The data seemed OK, but not quite there for me to consider more than a trade for a wild risk/reward chance... and there was no information as to why exactly the data in one trial wasn't the same as the data from the other (identical?) trial.

I did find out that Aradigm's commercial partner and 35% owner Grifols S.A. (a large international biotech firm) would provide $5m in funding for merely the act of filing an NDA. Given the company's SG&A costs were $1.9m last quarter and residual research costs were $3.8m, and given that the company had $13m in current assets as of June 30, 2017, what appears to be a Hail Mary doesn't sound like a bad idea.

But my thinking changed on September 18, when the company hosted a KOL (key opinion leader) call. I now believe that the Phase 3 trial in fact succeeded in showing that Linhaliq offers both efficacy and safety, and, based on what I have read, I think the company has a decent chance of NDA review acceptance.

Let us make no mistake: even though the data that I will now provide seems compelling (and even is based on the FDA's own guidance documents), and given the company had already two pre-NDA meetings, the FDA may be of different mind. But still, the risk-reward tradeoff is very lucrative. Maybe it goes to 50-80 cents a share if the FDA refuses to file the NDA after the requisite two months, or maybe it goes to $3-$4 if they do. That is the binary event that investors can seek to play.

The discussion (and images) that follows is largely based on the very thorough KOL (key opinion leader) call on September 18.

What is Bronchiectasis?

According to Gregory Tino, a pulmonary and critical care physician from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia (yes) and chief of the department of medicine at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center,

Bronchiectasis is a pathologic condition that is characterized by airway inflammation and ultimately permanent bronchial dilatation.

Tino goes on to say that,



On the left side, you see what a normal lung looks like. You see bronchial tubes that start up big in essential airways and taper to smaller airways... on the right side, you see what a patient with bronchiectasis looks like.. it's failure of normal tapering of the airways from the central part of the lung to the periphery, and at the very distal parts of the airway, you see this very severe cystic dilatation that characterizes many forms of bronchiectasis (5:12).



Tino then goes on to show the typical final stages of this disease. It does not look good:

From these images, we can see that there is a desperate need for better treatment.

Pathogenesis is a Vicious Cycle in Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis



This graphic shows the vicious cycle of pathogenesis of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis: inflammation (1) causes airway distortion (2) which causes mucus to build up in the lungs due to the distorted airway structure. After the mucus clears (3), the lungs get infected with bacteria (4), which cause more immune system inflammation, and so on.



The goal of antibiotic treatment is to arrest this vicious cycle by killing the bacteria. However, patients taking antibiotics chronically can have two problems (other than any systemic adverse events):

Antibiotics often kill good flora and fauna (as has been written about extensively), which can have many secondary effects such as diarrhea or the development of many other diseases [1], [2]-- even increased anxiety [1], [2]. The scientific community is finding more and more diseases that are linked to both immune system dysregulation and flora and fauna imbalances -- Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis, for example.

Some antibiotics (such as azithromycin) may initially be very good at killing the bacteria and stopping the vicious cycle. But they can often not only kill the gut flora and fauna, but will also encourage mutant antibiotic-resistant bacteria to "crowd out" the other less harmful bacteria in the person's lungs. Over time, this bacteria, resistant to both antibiotics and the immune system, makes the vicious cycle pictured above more severe by encouraging heavier neutrophil inflammation and causing more damage. Thus, antibiotics can actually make the problem worse, not better. Worse still, a near-total void of bacteria, flora, and fauna can cause opportunistic fungal infections.



Linhaliq Advantages: Summary

Linhaliq, borne from very commonly prescribed ciprofloxacin, offers a solution. In summary:

Although bacterial resistance is growing, the ciprofloxacin that Linhaliq is made of still offers very good gram-negative and gram-positive coverage. Plus, as we shall soon see, Plumaquin's concentration levels far exceed the amount needed to kill bacteria that infects the lungs of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients. (And of course, the company can always partner with other makers of antibiotics to develop new versions..)

The trials that Aradigm has completed show evidence that Linhaliq is effective in arresting the vicious cycle for patients. A form of inhaled Cipro is already used by some patients, off-label -- but those forms are not ideal. With clinical data in hand, doctors will be more confident in prescribing Linhaliq, and with FDA approval insurers will be able to cover the indication.

How Many Patients?

In the KOL presentation, Dr. Tino then notes that a study he was involved in showed there were over 110,000 indication-specific patients in the US in 2005, and this number (per a separate 2012 study) grew 8.7% per year from 2000 to 2007. Extrapolating even half of this growth from 2007 to late 2017 [now] would yield approximately 200,000 patients today. By contrast, Dr. Tino notes that the number of cystic fibrosis patients in the US is 33,000. (8:50).

Better diagnostic tools and (per Dr. Tino) "increasing awareness that asthma and COPD may be closely linked with bronchiectasis" have led to an increasing amount of non-CF bronchiectasis patients in the last decade and a half.

The idea that COPD and bronchiectasis may be closely linked will be a part of the puzzle when we consider FDA filing and approval chances -- as the FDA provided a COPD guidance document in May 2016 which details the metrics that should be used in clinical trials: among them, the reduction in severity or duration of exacerbations (page 7).

P. Aeruginosa Is The Bacteria To Beat In Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis

In order to have an antibiotic of any efficacy, we must identify what kind of bacteria typically thrive in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients. That bacteria is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa; it represents 1/3rd of all cases:

Dr. Tino states:

Infection is a very important part of bronchiectasis. In fact, the microbiology of bronchiectasis is complicated, but we've learned a fair amount over the last couple of decades. Lots of bugs can cause infection, but in our clinical practice, the impact of a specific pathogen -- particularly Pseudomonas aeruginosa -- really provides a significant clinical challenge, and the presence of Pseudomonas underscores the real challenges that we face in treating these patients. In turns out that a third of our patients who have bronchiectasis will have chronic infections with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. So why is that important? This is a very difficult bug to take care of or treat. It really is a marker of important significant or morbidity or mortality. Studies have shown that patients who have indeed chronic Pseudomonas infections have a 3-fold higher mortality than those not having Pseudomonas, they have a 7-fold risk of hospitalization, and they clearly have more frequent acute exacerbations: on average, one additional exacerbation per patient per year. So Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common pathogen, it's a bad pathogen, and one in whom infection really portends significant clinical challenges moving forward. (9:48).

This well-sourced data is corroborated by other sources, such as Challenges in managing Pseudomonas aeruginosa in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis by Wilson et al.

Dr. Tino goes on to show that patient quality of life for those with P. aeruginosa isn't great, and in fact worse than the quality of life of those with P. aeruginosa in other similar diseases, and far worse than those who have bronchiectasis but not P. aeruginosa.

Dr. Tino then explains what exacerbations are (as described earlier), and reminds us that these exacerbations for some patients may be considered irreversible -- progressively worsening their ability to breathe.

So, okay: we've established that this bacteria is really prevalent and also portends a high morbidity and mortality. To what extent, then, does Linhaliq fight this pathogen and thus counter the vicious cycle?

Concentration Levels of Linhaliq in the Sputum

In the KOL call, the company showed that the concentration levels of their formulation in the sputum, as a proxy for lung concentration levels, far exceed the MIC (MIC90?) as well as oral and IV drugs (29:34). (The MIC, or the minimum inhibitory concentration, is the amount of a drug per gram needed to kill a certain percent of the studied variations of a bacteria. Common MICs are MIC50 and MIC90.)

As can be seen here in this logarithmic graph, the concentration levels in the sputum seen here are enormous. Eyeballing the graph, we can see that oral Cipro has about 2,500 ng/g concentration in plasma, and maybe 1,300 ng/mL concentration in the sputum. Since we want the drug to go in the lungs and not in the blood (we are not treating blood infection), we want a very high sputum concentration. And Linhaliq delivers, showing a concentration from roughly 130,000 ng/mL to over 1,000,000 ng/mL.

What does low concentration in the blood and enormous concentration in the sputum really mean?

The low concentration in the blood means that the systemic side-effects of ciprofloxacin circulating in off-target organs don't present themselves. This is in contrast to multiple abandoned other drugs in this area that had many safety issues. I will come back to detailing Linhaliq's superior safety profile after discussing the efficacy question.





Aradigm's Linhaliq: Efficacy

This enormous concentration in the sputum culture means that patients should respond to therapy by having their Pseudomonas lowered significantly (even those patients with resistant versions of Pseudomonas: (31:00: those patients with resistant Pseudomonas at baseline still respond to therapy).)

With both ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 trials designed in a 4 week on / 4 week off cycles, we can clearly see the impact that Linhaliq has on the bacterial count in the lungs via sputum culture (31:59):

Again, this is a logarithmic graph. We can see that the concentration of bacteria dramatically changes in the "on" periods, for both the ORBIT-3 (the one that "failed") and ORBIT-4 trials, signifying an eradication of P. aeruginosa bacteria. We can further see a trend towards less bacteria in the lungs overall, as shown by the bright blue/brown line.

P-Values Per Protocol: The Key Piece of Aradigm Data

We know that a P. aeruginosa infection has a severe effect on patients, and Linhaliq kills it with extreme prejudice; therefore, logic dictates that this should have an effect on the frequency and severity of pulmonary exacerbations, the reduction of which is the ultimate goal. As noted earlier, Aradigm did not meet the primary endpoint in one of its trials, even though both trials were identical.

In order for the company to produce a viable product that its partner Grifols can market, its product must be approved and actually work. So as investors, we can ask four questions, in sequence:



Why did an otherwise identical trial fail to meet the primary endpoint? Is there any other data in the trial that can show that the drug actually arrests the vicious cycle, leading to an improvement or reduction in patients' symptoms? Given that the company is treating an orphan indication where there is no approved treatment, investors may wonder if there may be some sort of leniency on behalf of the FDA, and what that may be based on. Thus, we can ask whether this other data could reasonably support FDA approval, or at the very least get the company through the review process -- possibly with an advisory committee meeting to help guide the FDA through a potentially difficult issue -- and not receive a Refuse to File letter.



So, let's begin!

So, why did an otherwise identical trial fail to meet the primary endpoint?

When Aradigm first failed one of its clinical trials back on December 1, 2016, I was very intrigued by the apparent discord in the results. Even though one of the studies failed in the primary endpoint of time-to-first-exacerbation, the reduction in the amount of pulmonary exacerbations in the pooled result was 27%, and this was a statistically significant (p-value < .0015).



Without much more information as to why one trial (ORBIT-3) seemed to do so much worse than the other (ORBIT-4), I couldn't make more sense of the story.

The company did do a slow-drip of data that investors may have easily missed. For example, in the company's July 27 NDA application press release, the company stated that after consultation with the FDA, the stratification for the statistical analysis was changed to remove smokers (there were very few of them), slightly improving p-values.

After two pre-NDA meetings with the FDA and many months of quiet, Aradigm performed a KOL (key opinion leaders) call on September 18, providing an integrated analysis of both old and some significant new data in a 1.5 hour data dump for investors to process.

Time to First Exacerbation vs. Frequency of Exacerbations

As before, the KOL call described exacerbations in three different ways: time-to-first exacerbation, frequency of exacerbations, and frequency of severe exacerbations. The analysis shows very low pooled p-values of 0.0011 (all exacerbations) and 0.0141 (severe exacerbations), highlighting the high statistical significance of the data:



ORBIT-3 ORBIT-4 Pooled Analysis All exacerbations 0.26 0.0006 0.0011 Severe exacerbations 0.4827 0.0031 0.0141

But the really new thing here was a graph of the PEs over time. What was identified in the call, and also compelling for me, was that the percent of patients deviating from the protocol in ORBIT 3 (as compared to vs ORBIT 4) significantly impacted the result:

The "PP" population (dark lines) is the per-protocol population, and the "FA" population (light lines) is the full analysis (intention-to-treat) population. Those who deviated from the per-protocol population in the placebo group in ORBIT-3 achieved a lower cumulative pulmonary exacerbation than those who did not. The deviation was largely due to the use of macrolides outside of exacerbations:

Per the presentation, these two tables of "confounding factors" potentially explain both (1) the overall placebo vs. Linhaliq differences seen in ORBIT-3 vs. ORBIT-4, and (2) also the difference in per-protocol vs. full analysis numbers (1.35 exacerbations per subject vs. 1.19, respectively):

In ORBIT-3, at baseline, 24% of the Linhaliq group was taking macrolides, and 14% of placebo group was taking macrolides. Since patients taking macrolides have on average more severe disease, this implies that in ORBIT-3, the Linhaliq population was more diseased versus the placebo population. Thus, the difference in exacerbations between Linhaliq and placebo is smaller versus ORBIT-4, where the Linhaliq group was less diseased compared to the placebo population. For ORBIT-3's placebo, per-protocol exacerbation mean was about 1.35, versus 1.19 outside protocol. Most of the protocol deviation was macrolide use, as 13% of patients used macrolides outside exacerbations. Macrolide use would have thus reduced exacerbations for the placebo group, and this can be seen in the 1.35 vs 1.19 difference. For ORBIT-4, this difference was not present, because ORBIT-4 placebo patients were already taking macrolides in large numbers, and were thus more severe -- more macrolide use was not helping these patients, both because macrolide use was no longer effective in treating the infection, and because many patients already had very damaged lungs.

These two confounding factors of (1) anti-pseudomonal use outside of a protocol defined exacerbation and (2) an imbalance of macrolide use at baseline can thus potentially explain a large part of the ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 difference in results.

Will Aradigm's Confounding Factors Explanation And Pooled Analysis Be Acceptable To the FDA?

The pooled analysis showing low p-values in the previous section look great, and the explanation for the divergent results between ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 plausible, but the binary event investors should be betting on very soon is whether the FDA believes that (1) a pooled analysis is acceptable in this case, and (2) whether the confounding factors of macrolide usage are seen as reasonable enough to leave it up to an advisory committee meeting.

Pooled Data

Pooled data is often frowned upon by the FDA. But in this case, it may be appropriate. The FDA's Integrated Summary of Effectiveness: Guidance for Industry (October 2015) identifies when pooled data/analysis is appropriate under the title Pooled Analyses of Data From More Than One Study. Based on my reading of this section, Pooling ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4 is likely appropriate, because:

An analysis of Phase 2 data shows that, even though placebo results varied, Linhaliq's time-to-first-exacerbation was approximately two and a half months, which is similar to ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4. A consistency of effect can provide evidence that ORBIT-4 was not an outlier. The study design does not differ in respect to demographic characteristics, except with respect to a small imbalance in previous macrolide treatment (I'll get to this one in a moment). Treatment practices and study design features are identical. Aradigm's pooled data analyzes the effect of an imbalance of concomitant treatment (that is, macrolide treatment), which is specifically mentioned as an example of when to pool data by the FDA: "Data should be pooled to examine the effect of demographic (e.g., age, sex, race, and ethnicity) and other characteristics (e.g., presence of specific concomitant illnesses or treatments), where the individual studies would have too few subjects with these characteristics to support meaningful conclusions." The combined p-value for pulmonary exacerbations is significantly less than 0.01. According to Katherine Laessig, Deputy Director of the FDA's Anti-Infectives Division (2007-2015), the FDA believes that single studies with p-values of 0.05 or less show evidence of effect, and for pooled studies, the appropriate p-value is 0.01 or less. Aradigm achieved a p-value of .0011 for all pulmonary exacerbations, and .0141 of severe pulmonary exacerbations. There were, of course, fewer severe pulmonary exacerbations (smaller n), thus resulting in overall higher p-values.

Regulatory bodies agreeing to the use of pooled data in substantially identical trials is not unprecedented and in fact typical: for example, the competing Bayer RESPIRE trials.

In the RESPIRE trials, there was an FDA SPA (special protocol assessment) in place. This essentially means that the FDA specifically agreed to the design of the trials, and if the trials succeed in their primary endpoint, the FDA would be more likely to approve the drug. And Bayer used a pooled analysis for the FDA endpoint. This gives extra weight to the idea that a pooled analysis is acceptable to the FDA for the indication of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Exacerbations vs. Time-to-First-Exacerbation: The Miniature Elephant in the Room

So, some readers may be asking, "if the number of exacerbations (rather than the frequency) is really the important number to consider, why did Aradigm use the frequency as its primary endpoint?"

Per Dr. Tino's initial presentation in the KOL call, bronchiectasis was initially very poorly understood and not identifiable from other diseases.

With better diagnostic tools and continued research, bronchiectasis diagnoses rapidly increased. However, as we will find out in the safety section later on, some initial drugs that were used (off-label) in cystic fibrosis patient treatment were not working in bronchiectasis (there are zero approved drugs for this indication), and patients developed bronchospasms. Thus, per CEO Gonda's opinion, this was one reason why FDA started requesting time-to-first-exacerbation as a primary endpoint.

Thus, the Phase 2 Aradigm trial was developed with safety in mind -- if the drug didn't work as expected and actually caused a worsening of symptoms, it would therefore be unethical to continue treating patients. So, in this trial, patients stopped treatment as soon as they had one exacerbation.

Another problem was the definition of exacerbations themselves. Although the definitions are starting to coalesce, they varied very heavily at first. As Bayer scientists state:

Despite the critical impact of exacerbations on patients, there is neither a current validated or universally accepted definition for exacerbation nor established criteria for assessing the severity of exacerbations. ... The definition of exacerbation varies between clinical studies and sometimes includes symptoms caused by respiratory viruses or other events [where] antibacterial therapy is not appropriate.

Bayer's competing RESPIRE trials, as stated previously, were done under an FDA SPA. The endpoint for the FDA was time-to-first-exacerbation under a "stringent" definition of exacerbation. Given the 100% drug abandonment in this area due to safety issues, all evidence points to the FDA adopting a risk/benefit profile weighed towards safety, and asking companies to run trials with the primary endpoint of time-to-first-exacerbation.

Which is what Aradigm (and Bayer) did.

On the other hand, Bayer's RESPIRE trial shows a different primary endpoint designed for the EMA: frequency of exacerbations. Perhaps this is because the EMA (and other regulatory bodies) formulated their approach more recently, and took a more up-to-date risk/benefit perspective.

As we now know, given that both ORBIT-3 and RESPIRE-2 failed in their primary endpoint, neither the FDA, nor Aradigm, nor Bayer (and notably, Bayer developed ciprofloxacin in the first place many years ago) saw the potential confounding factors described in the previous section. But they do now. Bayer scientists write that:

Identifying and documenting an exacerbation in patients with chronic presence of bacterial pathogens in sputum culture and fluctuating symptoms can also be challenging, particularly as many patients start rescue antibiotics promptly in response to symptoms potentially suggestive of the onset of an exacerbation.

It is possible that, given the clean safety profiles displayed in these latest trials, frequency of exacerbations, not time-to-first-exacerbation, makes more sense for the FDA as a measure of efficacy.

FDA Guidance, Presentations, and Past Positive Outcomes

We might also want to look at whether there is any specific bronchiectasis guidance document. I have been unable to find any such document. However, the FDA does have a COPD guidance document, which was last updated in May 2016. That guidance document states:

COPD exacerbations can be life-threatening and have been linked to comorbid conditions. In addition, exacerbations are believed to potentially contribute to further permanent decrements in lung function. Therapeutic drugs that modify the severity or duration of COPD exacerbations or that prevent COPD exacerbations will provide meaningful benefit to patients.

Well, that is not bronchiectasis, but perhaps the idea is the same: if the drug provides a meaningful benefit/safety profile, then it will be approved. And this is echoed by general industry guidance, medical community consensus, and past and present division directors:

1) The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute in its December 29, 2016 "Bronchiectasis Patient-Centered Research Priorities and Roadmap" covers a lot of the same ground that the KOL call and this presentation covered. The roadmap provides some numbers that verify exacerbation states that:

The goals of treatment are to improve symptoms, reduce airway inflammation, limit further bronchiectasis progression, and prevent chronic lung infection and acute symptomatic infectious exacerbations.

2) The current anti-infectives division director Sumathi Nambiar in a July 19, 2016 presentation, discussed "drug X-1", which is a narrow-spectrum drug with an unmet medical need and novel mechanism of action. She wrote such things as:

We recognize the potential clinical utility for antibacterial drugs that are active against a single species

and



We also recognize that such drugs are difficult to study when the single species that the drug is active against occurs rarely

and



Although P. aeruginosa is not a rare cause of certain infections, the frequency of occurrence at any one body site is sufficiently low to make enrolling in a clinical trial difficult

Here are the two most pertinent slides:

3) In the KOL call (43:35 - 1:04:20), the immediately former anti-infectives division deputy director Katherine Laessig identifies multiple clinical trials for fairly rare diseases that did not have two successful Phase 3 trials, but instead had one successful Phase 3 trial and supporting evidence or secondary trials -the drug was approved in all these cases.

This kind of structure has, in fact, been FDA guidance for a long time (Section 115(NYSE:A) of Food and Drug Administration Modernization Act) -- since 1998.

Katherine Laessig also points to the recent (August 2017) FDA guidance document entitled Antibacterial Therapies for Patients With an Unmet Medical Need for the Treatment of Serious Bacterial Disease: Guidance for Industry, which is the culmination of several years of advisory committee and FDA work. It covered the same issues I have covered in the article, centered around trial design for a drug which covers only one or two bacteria in an orphan indication where there is no or limited treatment options -- thus fitting Aradigm's Linhalq to a "T". A variety of issues are discussed, including [a] the reality of small sample sizes, [b] issues related to pooling, [c] challenges of clinical trial design in orphan indications (and specifically for P. aeruginosa)



4) Finally, the FDA guidance document Multiple Endpoints in Clinical Trials: Guidance for Industry, writes about composite endpoints:

There are some disorders for which more than one clinical outcome in a clinical trial is important, and all outcomes are expected to be affected by the treatment. Rather than using each as a separate primary endpoint (creating multiplicity) or selecting just one to be the primary endpoint and designating the others as secondary endpoints, it may be appropriate to combine those clinical outcomes into a single variable. This is called a “composite endpoint,” where an endpoint is defined as the occurrence or realization in a patient of any one of the specified components. When the components correspond to distinct events, composite endpoints are often assessed as the time to first occurrence of any one of the components, but in diseases where a patient might have more than one event, it also may be possible to analyze total endpoint events (see section III.D.1). A single statistical test is performed on the composite endpoint; consequently, no multiplicity problem occurs and no statistical adjustment is needed.

Clinical evidence, safety, the medical community, multiple guidance documents, and key current and former FDA regulators all support approval -- or at least, a successful NDA filing. But we still cannot really know for sure what thoughts lurk in the minds of the FDA.

Two other Linhaliq components I will now review can strengthen the case for filing acceptance/approval: Linhaliq's safety profile and lack of current good treatment options. Efficacy, safety, lack of good treatment options, and an understanding of the size of the patient population (and their buying power) is critical in assessing the value of Linhaliq upon approval.

Aradigm's Linhaliq: Safety

At 25:45, CEO Gonda states "We are not the first company that attempted to help this population of patients". As stated earlier, there are no approved drugs for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Dr. Gonda states that:

Several inhaled antibiotics that have been approved for cystic fibrosis have been also tested in this patient population -- in bronchiectasis patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Many of these were unsuccessful; in fact, as Dr. Tino has mentioned, nothing has been approved yet for these patients. Just to give you an example, the antibiotics that have been approved for cystic fibrosis, Tobramycin, Cayston, in Europe, Colistin etc. -- they've all been tested, and so far none of them have been approved. With the cystic fibrosis inhaled antibiotics that have been tested in bronchiectasis, the common denominator of failure has been intolerance, poor safety, and in particular, bronchospasms.

Any drug to treat bronchiectasis must be usable for a long time without showing significant adverse events. Per the earlier cipro concentrations chart, CEO Gonda states,

In contrast to the high sputum concentrations, the plasma concentrations of Cipro following inhalation of Linhaliq are very low... this is in contrast to the oral Cipro or IV Cipro. We are at least 10 times lower, and this hopefully will lead to a lower incidence of systemic side-effects. (31:50)

The safety table below confirms that Linhaliq achieves an excellent safety profile, with insignificant levels of bronchospasms that are balanced between Linhaliq and placebo:



The way that Linhaliq achieves this safety profile is stated by Dr. Gonda at 26:45:

So our approach was to select an excellent anti-Pseudomonas antibiotic, ciprofloxacin, which we give also by inhalation to achieve high concentrations in the lungs. To suppress mutations, we encapsulated in liposomes. The slow release of liposomes also provides convenience of [1] once-daily dosing, [2] persistent high concentration of ciprofloxacin in the airways, and [3] treatment of infections that are particularly difficult to deal with -- those that reside in bacterial biofilms. Linhaliq also showed efficacy in animal models with (unintelligible) such as (unintelligible) and mycobacteria, which Dr. Tino mentioned is quite a common co-morbidity and may be the agent of bronchiectasis in these patients.

So this slide shows you what Linhaliq really is -- it is the liposome-encapsulated ciprofloxacin, then we activate a small amount of unencapsulated ciprofloxacin, so we get a little spike of ciprofloxacin followed by a slow release, and then the patients inhale it with a commonly used nebulizer.

Limitations of Current Bronchiectasis Therapy: what Other Drugs Are Out There? What's So Special About Linhaliq?





O.K., so it works. But why not use some other inhaled form of Cipro off-label? Why would anyone ever buy this, even if it is approved? Well, first of all, there isn't anything that actually exists and works well yet. There's Aradigm's Linhaliq (along with some other variations), and Bayer's BAYQ3939. Both of these drugs are un-approved, experimental treatments.



Let's jump back to Dr. Tino, from the KOL call.

When I first started taking care of patients with bronchiectasis, I realized very quickly that there were really a paucity of evidence-based treatment measures to employ in these patients. And now that I look several years later on, I decided to put together a slide of the progress we've made. And this slide I've termed the "Met" needs. So these are the met needs that we have in the literature today. There's nothing on there. It's a blank slide. (16:40)

Dr. Tino continues,

All the treatments that we use are off-label, and there's a wide variability in applying some of the treatment that we've used on an off-label basis.



Current Clinical Practice

Dr. Tino goes on to mention that even though azithromycin had been shown in three small studies to improve COPD symptoms, there are issues of macrolide use (namely, azithromycin): (1) GI intolerance (stomach issues), (2) QT interval prolongation, and (3) monotherapy resistance leading to high morbidity/mortality. And as we have seen, because Linhaliq gives such high concentration in the lungs but not in the blood, and because Cipro already has high efficacy especially in P. aeruginosa, it is therefore much more effective and safe.

And Bayer concurs:

Reducing the number and frequency of exacerbations is a primary aim of long-term disease management [1]. There are currently no licensed therapies to reduce acute exacerbations and treatment approaches are primarily derived from studies in cystic fibrosis. Inhaled antibiotic trials in NCFB have had largely disappointing results; some therapies have not demonstrated significant impacts on exacerbation rate [13,17–19] while others have reported unanticipated pulmonary adverse events [20–22]. To date, only a small, open-label, randomized study of continuous nebulized gentamicin achieved its primary endpoint [23]. Long-term therapy with oral macrolides has also been shown to reduce exacerbations [24–26]; however, studies have differed in design and patient population. Consequently the appropriate target patient population, drug, dose and risk-benefit of long-term use remain unclear [27].

As Dr. Chalmers noted towards the end of the KOL call, 7 of the original 32 gentamicin patients referenced by Bayer subsequently developed bronchospasm during the trial. That is 22%. 22% versus Aradigm's 1%.

Conclusion: Balance of Risk Versus Reward

Aradigm already has a commercial partner in Grifols S.A., whereby Grifols funds development costs, and $20m in milestones, in exchange for receiving a large part of the revenues. Thus, after approval, commercialization isn't an issue. And after approval, "Aradigm believes the NCFBE indication for Linhaliq will exceed $500m of sales by 2021". With more indications on the way:

I made some quick calculations to try to estimate Aradigm's market value.

Grifols will fully commercialize Linhaliq in exchange for between 12.5% and 20% of revenues, by country, with revenues divided by half if there's a competitor in that country. I expect Bayer to begin to become a competitor at least 6 months after Aradigm and potentially longer if they need to do another trial, so I estimate 12% royalties. Given that the royalties from revenues are pure earnings, I assign a 12 P/E from the revenue stream. I assume a 15% discount rate, 2021 sales of $750m, and $20m more in milestone payments. I discount the rest of the pipeline to zero.

Given:

A 15% discount rate,

2021 sales of $750m,

12% royalties and a 12 P/E,

a cumulative 40% dilution,

$20m more in milestone payments

then working backwards, Aradigm should be worth perhaps (at least) ~$420m now (the discount rate here factoring in all risk, including chances), which is 18.7 times the market cap as of 9/21/2017 of ~$22.67m.

The company has only enough cash and expected revenues (from the Grifols expected $5m payment for filing the NDA) to last maybe three or four more quarters. Therefore, an FDA acceptance of the NDA is likely critical.

The company (and its advisers) expects that the FDA will ask for an advisory committee meeting. In the KOL call, in response to an analyst question, Katherine Laessig (again, former Deputy Director of the FDA's Anti-Infectives Division) answers:

I think as we've seen, the agency is trying to be, and is achieving, a good degree of flexibility. This is an orphan disease. It is a very difficult area to study, patients have a lot of morbidity. And, also, it's a difficult/complicated primary endpoint because it includes many different aspects. So, I think the agency will be looking at the information in the package with a great deal of interest and, you know, attempting to understand the differences in the outcomes between ORBIT-3 and ORBIT-4, and how they can tie it all together. So, I can't say it's a straightforward path, and as Dr. Gonda already articulated, my expectation is the same as his -- that they will convene the antimicrobial drugs advisory committee to have a discussion -- a public forum -- about the benefits and risks of the overall package (1:24:44).

After PTCT announced an advisory committee meeting for translarna in the US, its stock jumped. But PTCT was already generating revenues. I believe Aradigm's chances for approval are seen, incorrectly, are near-zero by the market, and I believe that is likely incorrect.

If the application is accepted for review, and an advisory committee is indeed convened, I expect that the market will re-calibrate the price upwards of Aradigm much higher. If it is not, well... you know what will happen.

The Aradigm trade carries significant risk, but in my view, also a much more significant potential reward.

Note: As this article had been submitted early morning Thursday, at about 5AM, (9/21) and was not reviewed until after the start of trading, Seeking Alpha wanted me to address the price movement. Based on Thursday's price movement, it is perhaps possible that some are independently noticing the risk reward trade-off.

