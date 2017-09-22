Netflix: Use Caution

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has 50% penetration in the U.S. While it seeks to increase its Average Selling Price by mid-single digits it also wishes to remain very affordable for consumers. However, as it stands, it expects to burn through minus $2 billion to minus $2.5 billion of FCF for the full year 2017. Furthermore, it has no intention of breaking even any time soon. How can such a business trade on a P/E of plus 200? And more importantly, how can noteholders be so complacent in their reach for yield.

The negative FCF question

More money has been lost reaching for yield than at the point of a gun. Raymond DeVoe Jr.

In the letter to shareholders, Netflix made no qualms about the fact that it expects to be FCF negative for many years to come. So how does it expect to pay off its debt burden? Netflix has a net debt position of $3 billion. Management boasts of the fact that its debt level is 'incredibly low and conservative'. And I ask, how this conservative? Management explains that its debt-to-market cap is low. Has anyone actually seen this metric before? I know it exists, many metrics exist. That does not mean that they are wise to base conservatism off. It will be difficult for equity holders paying today’s price amidst all this exuberance to see a safe return. CEO Reed Hastings felt particularly proud of its ability to raise debt and stated that

in some senses, negative free cash flow will be an indicator of enormous success. I suppose in modern business, it makes little difference whether the business can actually be cash generative or not. All that really matters is just how much capital can be raised. It is statements like this which keep value investors such as me on the side-lines.

Before losing 100% of readers’ interest, I wish to highlight that I truly find Netflix's offering very good. While its content is not great, it is very convenient and I, too, spend quite some time every week watching shows on it. So I'm not saying that the business is not OK. My only argument is that it’s priced too expensively and that it will be very difficult for shareholders investing at today's prices to be compensated, for the risk associated with investing in a company which does not generate any free cash flow.

Netflix's Growth

Next, by Netflix's own account it has reached 50% saturation in the U.S. I trust that most reasonable minds would agree that it will never reach 100% saturation in the U.S. It could well reach, say 80%, although it is difficult to say for sure just how much it will ultimately successfully penetrate. However, whichever way we look at it, the saturation level is above halfway towards it reaching its full potential in the U.S.

Source: SEC filings, author's calculations. Not including the less than 10% revenue from DVDs.

The table above contains some inconvenient facts. Firstly, more than half of Netflix's revenue comes from a market which is reaching full saturation. Secondly, that its YoY growth in the U.S. clearly does not support the multiples at which Netflix trades at - P/E of plus 200.

Moving on, while the International Streaming segment's profitability is actually improving, the contribution margin from this segment was still negative 1% YoY as of Q2 2017, versus 37% for the Domestic Streaming segment. Once again, this just highlights the fact that Netflix, without its Domestic segment cannot survive. The business absolutely needs the International segment to show investors revenue and subscriber growth. Even though the International Revenue contributes negatively towards the company's bottom line, Netflix still needs to show investors revenue grow. Even though it is unprofitable revenue. Additionally, its Domestic segment is hardly profitable itself. The 37% contribution margin is before 'other operating expenses' are accounted for. After all expenses, its global operating margin was just 4.6% in Q2. We know that Netflix expected to rise to 7% margin for the full year 2017, but with such a capital-intensive business, this 7% operating margin raises even more questions in the skeptic in me.

For example, let us focus on Netflix's amortization schedule. Netflix states that 90%+ of the amortization occurs within the first four years of it being available onsite. This might sound slightly technical and accounting gibberish, but it is not. Bear with me while I explain this. All it means, is that the cost of the content, is charged to its revenue stream over 4 years.

So let's use a concrete example, with House of Cards. How many viewers are now, still watching series 2 of House of Cards which launched in December 2013? I suspect that very few. Yet, the way Netflix is accounting for its content, is that it claims it is still recognizing some revenue in the fourth year of a show. Surely, even while understanding no accounting one can see that this is faulty reasoning? There is practically no revenue being made from House of Cards Series 2 at the moment. Netflix should have a much tighter depreciation schedule, but that would compress its 7% operating margins even further. Its investors would not be happy with that. Although this is not news to anyone, it’s just a case of musical chairs, until the music stops.

Competition: Take Your Pick

YouTube has 7x times more engagement in the number of hours which users spend online. That is widely known. But it does not spot there. There are other competitors too, which are actively encroaching on Netflix's market share. For one, Amazon (AMZN) offers its service for free (for prime members). Meanwhile, Facebook (FB) is putting up significant capital to get hold of original content to put on its Watch platform, also. I trust that it is not necessary to spend any longer elaborating on Netflix’s competition.

However, what is more meaningful is that the competition actually has the financial resources and the users already on their sites. Facebook has no less than 2 billion monthly active users on its site. That is approximately 30% of the world's population already visiting its site on a monthly basis. It would not be very difficult to engage its user base even further.

Source: author's calculations

While there is no pure play, publicly-traded competitor to Netflix, I hope this does not detract from the running argument here. Which is that Netflix is simply overvalued. As it stands, it is trading on a P/E of +200. It will be very difficult for investors to double their invested capital any time soon.

Conclusion

There is a difference between enjoying a company's product and investing safely in its stock. Netflix is being priced as if it is the winner when it comes to the number of hours online but as management rightfully concedes, it is not 'leading when you look how far ahead YouTube is'. Again, the journey ahead will be quite difficult for shareholders to realize a profitable investment at this price.

