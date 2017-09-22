Bed Bath & Beyond's Profitable Place In The Future Of Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is a retail stock investors should consider despite the company's recent profitability compression and poor results.

Bed Bath & Beyond is still a profitable retail company despite all of its recent challenges from Amazon eating up market share to foot traffic declines in its brick and mortar business. The company historically had higher than average margins and return metrics compared to peers, but current year company guidance puts the net profit margin near the long term peer group average. A portion of the recent margin decline is likely here to stay as competitive dynamics within the industry have structurally changed, but should investors still consider the company for purchase? The recent drop in margins may seem dramatic, but the company is likely still trading at a discount to intrinsic value, especially considering the protection it has on sales growth through its expanding e-commerce business.

Purpose of this article

The purpose of this article is not to do a deep dive into the company's competitive positioning and financial profile, but to provide investors insight regarding two critical factors of the investment case which are sales development and margin levels and their impact on company sustainability and valuation. We do not recommend investment or divestment without a more complete analysis of the company and its fundamental strength.

This article follows the company's fiscal 2017 second quarter results which were significantly below consensus.

Company background & description

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., incorporated on October 5, 1971, is a retailer which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus.

The company's customers can purchase products from the company either in-store, online, with a mobile device or through a contact center. The company also operates Linen Holdings, a provider of a range of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the company is a partner in a joint venture, which operates approximately seven retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The company sells a range of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Domestics merchandise includes categories such as bed linens and related items, bath items and kitchen textiles. Home furnishings include categories such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables and juvenile products.

The company operates approximately 1,530 stores plus its various Websites, other interactive platforms and distribution facilities.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Is the top line really an issue?

We will begin by looking at the top line and providing a view into what investors can expect going forward. Brick and mortar retail companies with a shrinking top line are almost sure to struggle as lower sales need to be stretched ever further to cover the fixed cost base. Investors certainly should view such a situation with caution and skepticism even as companies respond with restructuring measures. Bed Bath & Beyond may be suffering from reduced foot traffic in its brick and mortar locations, but the company is not experiencing a precipitous falloff in sales. While material sales growth would be preferred, we do not see sales deterioration as an issue for the company. In fact, the company experienced sales growth in its last fiscal year and only saw a decline of 1.7% in its fiscal 2017 second quarter after a minimal increase in the first quarter of the same year.

The main reason for the flattish sales development is that the company actually has quite a successful online business which has been growing in excess of 20% for 13 consecutive quarters. The online business now represents roughly 15% of overall sales so double digit increases are quite meaningful for the overall top line. We believe that the strong development in its online business will not only secure a spot for the company in the future of the industry, but it will also prevent the company from experiencing large sales declines. In fact, we project that growth in the online business will largely offset any decline in brick and mortar sales and eventually drive reasonable overall sales growth in the mid-term.

We performed a number of scenario analyses to prove this point, including the below projection for top line development. We factored in the following inputs from the company:

Customer-facing digital channels have experienced steady sales growth in excess of 20% for the past 13 quarters

Sales from customer-facing digital channels represent roughly 15% of net sales

The company stated, "We continue to have the opportunity for and will drive significant growth in our digital channels."

Continued heavy investment in its online strategy and technology

We also made the following rough assumptions and are aware that actual results could vary for a multitude of reasons:

We assume online sales were 13% of the previous year's sales and grew to roughly 15% as of the end of the most recent quarter

We assume online sales growth is currently about 24% and that the growth rate will fade until nearly flat lining when online sales are close to 40% of total sales

Brick and mortal sales, combined with new offline sales (new store openings or acquisitions for example) will decline at a mid-single digit rate until essentially flat lining in the longer term

Source: Estimates from Oyat Advisors, USD millions

The analysis shows that Bed Bath & Beyond could reasonably keep sales flat in the short term before returning to modest growth in the long term. We view growth in online sales to 40% of total sales to be quite reasonable and comparable to peers like Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WMS) that have over 50% of sales coming from e-commerce. We do not know the exact growth rate of online sales at Bed Bath & Beyond, but due to company disclosures and the apparent confidence that online sales will continue to grow at a significant clip, we assume that the current growth rate is comfortably above 20% and that double digit growth can continue for several years. We also assume that a base level of in store sales will be reached at which time the declines will be minimal or even reverse, something that peers like Williams-Sonoma also achieved. But the purpose of this analysis is really just to demonstrate that it is unlikely that there will be material overall sales declines for the business in the long term so that investors can work with a stable level of top line results when considering investment. Our base case valuation model uses a top line scenario very similar to the one presented in this analysis.

Is the bottom line really an issue?

The short answer is yes. But is it bad enough that investors should ignore the company? We say no. The reality is that Bed Bath & Beyond historically achieved higher than average margins and return metrics than its peer group. The recent collapse in margin levels has shocked some investors and led to a degree of panic and selling. But lower margin levels do not necessarily mean it's a bad investment, especially if the stock price collapses more than the margin decline warrants. If we look at the current year guidance of flattish overall sales and earnings per share of $3.00, we can back into a net profit margin of around 3.6%. This is approximately in line with the long term average for a close peer group. The peer group we used for this analysis can be seen in the chart below. So even after a quite disastrous string of quarters with restructuring and even hurricane impacts, the company is still nicely profitable and in fact has really only dropped to more of an average return level for the industry.

One of the big issues when evaluating the investment case currently is the lack of clarity about where margins will stabilize and indeed where they will settle longer term. While it is certainly impossible to know the exact future of margin levels, we think it is insightful to view the valuation of the company based on the margin levels achieved by various peers and the average of a greater peer group. Such an analysis can help investors understand where and why margins might stabilize at certain levels and also if the company is trading below intrinsic value even if ultra-low margins are the new normal for the company.

We used the following peer group and information on net profit margins (and their 5 and 10 year averages) for the analysis. We are fully aware that there are no perfect peers for the company, but feel this group can help give insight into potential margin levels for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Note that the 10 year average for this group is 3.6% or almost exactly where Bed Bath & Beyond stands now and that the 10 year analysis includes the lower than average margin levels during the financial crisis. We also note that historically Bed Bath & Beyond was able to achieve superior net margins when compared to these peers. We chose 3 potential scenarios for the company regarding its long term margin profile as follows:

The Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) scenario: The company is unable to return to historic margin levels and can only achieve net margin levels near lower margin peers like Wal-Mart or about 3.4% (which is even below the peer average). We view this scenario as quite bearish. When the company had similar same store sales declines as they are currently experiencing in 2009, the net margin only dropped to 5.9%. We don't have clarity on the long term margin for online sales (the company likely doesn't either at this point), but we also aren't giving the company much credit for the historic ability to run the business with above average profitability levels.

The Williams-Sonoma scenario: The company can achieve margin levels similar to close peers like Williams-Sonoma which has proven that an omnichannel retailer can grow sales with solid profitability despite current industry dynamics. We used a long term net margin of approximately 5.2%. We view this as a realistic scenario as the company grows its successful online business, clears more one off type costs and investments to build up the online business and implements cost cutting exercises. Ultimately, management should gradually figure out how to optimize margins as recent investments pay off (a newly completed distribution facility in Las Vegas for example) and the transition to more of an online business is further down the road.

The Bed Bath & Beyond scenario: The company can return to its historic net margin level of 8.0%. We view this as possible but quite bullish. It's likely that the increased pricing transparency/pressure of the online model paired with the company's still largely commodity style product mix results in a lower margin level than the company could achieve in the past.

For all of the scenarios, we assumed the sales growth rate displayed in the included top line analysis and a 2% terminal growth rate as well as a WACC of 8%. Margins were gradually adjusted from the current rate to the stated long term rate for each scenario. Do note that the growth assumptions assume a sales decline for the current year versus guidance which is for relatively flat net sales.

The Wal-Mart scenario

So let's review the outcome of the Wal-Mart scenario first. The approximately 3.4% long term net margin level results in a fair value of about $27 per share or about 18% upside. We conclude that even with all the difficulties the company is currently facing, continued growth in the online business and the resulting fattish top line combined with even Wal-Mart style margins still leaves the company worth considering for investment. The margin of safety might not be gigantic at these levels however. We also have concern about the attractiveness of the company as an investment at these profitability levels. The return on invested capital approaches the company's cost of capital and puts into question the company's ability to create value. This is especially true if adjustments are made for the company's operating leases. An example of such an adjustment can be found in this Seeking Alpha article. Our investment process is focused on finding value creating companies at attractive prices, and value destructive companies are essentially not considered for investment.

The Williams-Sonoma scenario

If we move on to the Williams-Sonoma scenario, we see a much more attractive picture. The approximately 5.2% long term net margin level results in a fair value of about $47 per share or over 100% upside. This scenario is similar to what we use for our own investment base case and certainly does offer investors an attractive investment opportunity. We find this opportunity particularly attractive considering that the downside risk is minimal if the thesis on flat top line growth is accepted and the company will not have below Wal-Mart level margins in the long term.

The Bed Bath & Beyond scenario

The Bed Bath & Beyond scenario might be less likely, but the historic net margin levels near 8% would result in a fair value of about $75 per share or over 200% upside. The market has paid more for the stock in the past, but it's certainly a bullish scenario considering the new reality of online shopping and aggressive competitors like Amazon.

So is Bed Bath & Beyond a buy at Wal-Mart margins?

Bed Bath & Beyond is a value creating company which has historically enjoyed above average margins. Recent transformation of the retail industry through a shift to e-commerce and the rise of powerful competitors such as Amazon has pressured the company's business model and profitability levels. Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to industry challenges by building up a fast growing and successful online business while investing in the future strategy of the company. The need for large and concentrated investments in the short term to support the viability of a business in the long term often scares off increasingly short term focused investors as profitability suffers. But Bed Bath & Beyond's success in the online space demonstrates the company's ability to come through the retail transformation with a competitive business model. There may be a lower normal for Bed Bath & Beyond's profitability going forward, but even at Wal-Mart's margins, the company offers potential valuation upside and should be considered by long term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.