PentaNova In Colombia: Flawless Execution, Long Thesis Being Confirmed

The company farmed out half of its stake in Sinu 9 Block, MMV to be carried for the $22 million work commitment, which aims to appraise a large structure.

PentaNova has been pushing forward the gas development project in the Maria Conchita Block, with drilling rigs hired for November 2017 spudding of the first of two wells.

On September 20, 2017, PentaNova Energy Corp. (TSX: PNO)(OTC:PENYF) announced that its operations in Colombia and Argentina were progressing as previously projected (see here). Below are the details.

1. Maria Conchita Drilling

PentaNova has signed the contract for the civil works required to begin operations and for the drilling rig for natural gas development on the Maria Conchita Block, northern Colombia (Fig. 1). The civil work is scheduled to be completed in six weeks, and the first of two back-to-back wells will be spudded in November 2017, targeting the reservoir from which the Aruchara-1 well tested flowing a combined 18 MMscf/d, aiming to bring it on stream over the next twelve months. The environmental permit has been granted for the block.

An estimated $70 million in capex is required to develop the block, which includes the installation of a gas processing plant and pipeline to connect to the national gas grid. Peak production is expected to eventually reach 22.7 MMcf/d, with a 2P after-tax IRR of 54% (Table 1).

The company also received an offer for the construction and financing of the gas pipeline to link the Maria Conchita gas to the market. The block is located close (within 20km) to both Colombian gas trunklines, giving the company optionality to negotiate the ultimate market for the gas produced in Maria Conchita (Fig. 2).

The 60,076-acre Maria Conchita Block lies immediately adjacent to the Chuchupa block of Chevron (CVX) to its north, which contains legacy gas fields Chuchupa, Ballena, which used to produce 40% of Colombia's daily natural gas output but are in rapid decline after 35 years in production. Two commercial gas-flowing discoveries in the block led to 2P net reserves of 90 Bcf of 2P net reserves, 99% in natural gas. PentaNova holds an 80% operated working interest in the block, while former partners of Bochica Investment Holdings hold the remaining stake. The concession is to expire in 2041. Some 65% of the block where the gas discovery wells are located is said to be covered with 3D seismic (Fig. 2), which represent the work obligation in Phase 1. One well in Phase 2 and in each of the subsequent five phases are required.

Fig. 1. PentaNova contract blocks in Colombia, after company presentation of September 2017.

Fig. 2. Contract map showing coverage of 3D seismic and exploratory wells in and near the Maria Conchita Block, with the right panel showing nearby gas pipelines and the Chuchupa producing field located north of the block, after company presentation of September 2017.

2. The Sinu-9 farm-out

According to the company, it is finalizing a farm-out agreement on the 80%-right-holding 313,925-gross acre Sinu-9 Block in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin. The farm-in partner will commit to a $ 2.4 million non-refundable deposit and carry the $ 22 million work commitment, in exchange for a 40% working interest in the block. This farm-out permits PentaNova to accelerate development of the low-risk exploratory gas block with 18,000 acres of structural closure mapped with 2D seismic with the Hechizo-1 well on the north end of the structure that tested 10 million standard cubic feet of gas per day before being abandoned in 1993.

This farm-out is hoped to accelerate the work progress in the gas block. In the southeastern part of the block sits an 18,000-acre structural closure mapped with 2D seismic; well Hechizo-1 was drilled at the northern end of the structure which tested flowing 10 MMscf/d before being plugged and abandoned in 1993.

Fig. 3. The Sinu 9 Block in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin, Colombia, with the Sinu 9 structure shown, after company presentation of September 2017.

3. New credit facility

PentaNova has also received an offer for a senior credit facility with a bank, said to be a "Tier-1 international financial institution". The company anticipates entering into a term loan facility for an initial principal amount of $20 million in the near term.

The new credit facility is planned to be used on capital programs in both Argentina and Colombia and on fulfilling the Argentine acquisition commitments made as in the Patagonia Oil Corp. deal signed earlier in the year.

4. Discussion and conclusions

As an oil start-up operating in Latin America, PentaNova has not gotten a warm reception from the investor community. Some people even questioned the track record of the founders, citing the downfall of their previous company Pacific Rubiales (OTC:PEGFF) following its loss of the Rubiales Field, Colombia to the state company Ecopetrol (EC). After an in-depth research, we believe that the group of businessmen, each with a successful entrepreneurial track record, has masterfully assembled a portfolio of assets in Colombia and Argentina that hold great potential and that PentaNova, currently undervalued, might wind up to be a strong E&P player in Latin America in a few years (see here). For months, there has been little news about how they have been carrying out the operations, except for insiders buying shares on the market in spades. Now they finally reported about the progress that they have made (Fig. 4 and see above), we are delighted that the company executes on what it set out to do; the gas development in Maria Conchita is progressing on schedule; the farm-out of Sinu 9 is a commendable move for a junior operator short of funds. We are pleased that our assessment of the junior E&P company is being confirmed by this press release.

On the news of September 20, 2017, the stock of PentaNova, PENYF, shot up at one time by some 17% and eased to the level of $0.33 per share by midday, with close to 2 million shares having changed hand before noon, implying strong long interest in the stock. Coincidently, Canacol fell over 6% on no news in the day (Fig. 5). A week ago, on September 15, 2017, Canacol released a new presentation, in which it indicated that gas pipeline installation had been going smoothly and expected to complete it as scheduled, which is actually a good news because the pipeline is the final bottleneck to be cleared before the company reach its November 2017 gas production ramp-up plan. We suspect that some big accounts might have mistaken the situation between PentaNova and Canacol as a win-loss in the sense that the inroads of the former to them might mean the downfall of the latter, therefore they started to dump their position in Canacol to go long PentaNova. We think that proposition to be far from the truth. The Colombian Caribbean Coast gas market is in a serious supply shortfall; the Maria Conchita gas, even in its scheduled peak rate, will not move the needle in completely satisfy the strong demand in the region. In fact, to have PentaNova now in the picture might be a good thing because heightened production volume from these onshore gas producers may in effect delay the planned development of offshore gas fields and the possible construction of additional LNG receiving facilities.

Fig. 4. The timeline of operation execution of PentaNova, after company presentation of September 2017.

Fig. 5. Stock charts for PENYF and CNNEF, modified after barchart.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PENYF, CNNEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.