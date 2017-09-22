Mondelez: Overvalued And Overleveraged

I added Mondelez International (MDLZ) to the short positions in my Victory Formation model portfolio a month ago, explained in the article posted here. Most U.S. blue-chip stocks have (1) a stronger valuation argument, (2) some growth potential in sales and income, (3) far less leverage, and (4) performed better in terms of price and volume trading this summer. Absent an ill-guided takeover proposal, Mondelez should continue to underperform the typical Wall Street equity investment for many months, if not years, from my research.

The Value Investor wrote a solid piece on Seeking Alpha a few weeks ago, explaining the general operating environment for the company:

Mondelez has been regarded as an attractive food company thanks to its strong brands and geographic coverage. The company is comprised out of the former snack & food brands business of Kraft, following the split-up of that business back in 2012. Sales developments have been disappointing ever since amidst a period of dollar strength as well as a focus on margin gains instead of sales growth. The good news is that the dollar has recently lost some strength. On the other hand, the long-term outlook for the business is challenged due to competition within the retail landscape and increased health consciousness.

Overvaluation

Priced at better than 20x adjusted earnings per share (adding back restructuring charges and the amortization of goodwill/intangibles), with a dividend yield of 2.1% during September, Mondelez's most basic shareholder returns are trading near comparable S&P 500 index valuation numbers.

Nevertheless, the company appears quite overvalued when reviewing other criteria. Wall Street analyst estimates for business growth are exceptionally low in the next 3-5 years. Revenue growth is expected to be in the low single-digit range, with adjusted profits per share expanding in the mid-single digit range between 2016-20. Analysts are counting on a stable economy and continued large share buybacks to propel income expansion. If cash flows for share buybacks fade, interest costs on debt rise or product demand slips, stagnant per share results for both revenues and profits are all but guaranteed going forward. Using a P/E of 20 and growth rate of 7%, the Mondelez PEG ratio is closer to 3. Why not buy a stronger balance sheet and PEG under 1 through Celgene (CELG), one of my favorite long right now?

Fundamental ratios of price to sales, cash flows and earnings are quite high, even after the 15% drop in the stock price from its 2017 peak. Over the last decade (including Kraft results before the 2012 spin-off), Mondelez has averaged price to trailing sales of 1.5x, cash flow of 13x, and adjusted cash operating earnings of 16x. Today's equivalent numbers of 2.3x sales, 22x cash flow and 20x earnings highlight an expensive entry for new investors at $40 per share.

Mondelez has been aggressively buying back shares to prop up sagging underlying business operations for years. When the dividend payout is included, the company has returned all its cash flow generation the past three years to shareholders, neglecting any desire to honestly grow assets and product offerings. In effect, borrowed money has been used to fund a minor product development effort and hopes for new revenues.

Total sales peaked at $34 billion in 2014, and the company has been selling assets ever since to keep a handle on its mountain of debt and liabilities. As assets are sold, the company's operating business has been shrinking every year, with total revenues projected to reach only $25 billion in 2017. Just like other overleveraged businesses in past recessions, this trend to get smaller without paying back debt may actually set up Mondelez for serious debt repayment problems. An unexpected drop in business margins and volumes could spell liquidity issues for Mondelez in the next recession. Shareholders will not look kindly on a slash in the dividend, or the issuance of dilutive equity, or selling off yet more of itself to keep the overburdened financial structure solvent.

Excessive Leverage

Mondelez scores in the bottom 5% of large capitalization equities I sort weekly for balance sheet safety and liquidity. At the end of June, the company held $37 billion in total liabilities, debts and IOUs vs. just $8 billion in current assets like cash and inventory, with $23 billion in total tangible assets. The $14 billion of negative tangible book value, when added back to the $60 billion stock market capitalization, makes Mondelez even more expensive and unattractive as an investment, in my opinion. In truth, the huge negative book value balance sheet setup negates much of the brand name intrinsic value, when weighing long-term margin of safety ideas on your investment dollar.

For context on its overloaded liability structure, Mondelez reported $1.7 billion in GAAP income the latest four quarters vs. nearly $1 billion in interest expense. You can imagine the difficulties the company would face if ultra-low interest rates doubled or tripled with a spike in oil and commodities during 2018-19. Given rising inflation also tips the economy into recession and sales volumes dip, Mondelez's income could plunge in coming years. Don't say it cannot happen. There are plenty of examples of food companies with too much leverage and slow sales underperforming, or worse, throughout Wall Street's storied history.

Paying a very high price for a very low growth business seems foolish in terms of intelligent long-term capital allocation. Traditionally, extremely leveraged, low growth businesses sell at lower than normal stock valuations, not higher! For a logical conclusion, either sales pick up dramatically above expectations in coming quarters, or the stock price will continue to decline relative to other investments.

Weak Stock Trading Momentum

Mondelez has been a rotten performer on most every sort criteria the last two years vs. overall U.S. stock market gains. It has underperformed the peer Consumer Staples SPDR ETF (XLP) total return by a good 20% the last two years, and the S&P 500 average by greater than 30%. The charts below measure the company against the S&P 500, U.S. consumer staples generally, plus competitors/peers Kraft Heinz (KHC), Kellogg (K), General Mills (GIS), Campbell Soup (CPB), Pepsico (PEP), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Hershey (HSY), and Proctor & Gamble (PG) at different time intervals the past 24 months.

Conclusion

When asked in early September, famed investor Warren Buffett said Kraft Heinz (KHC) was not interested in buying back and rejoining with its Mondelez brands. His flat no answer shocked the CNBC host in this linked post. Since he understands the brand name food business as well as anyone, Buffett's answer shows real concern about the high price for this equity and/or its operating business future. No matter the brand names owned, Wall Street prices companies based on dollar results.

What is Mondelez worth? To me, the answer is something under $30 a share when measured against alternative investment vehicle pricing right now. A dividend yield above 3% and a P/E closer to 15x trailing results would provide investors better value and downside protection, considering the extreme leverage on its balance sheet. With $37 billion in debt and IOUs, any downturn in brand desirability by consumers or macroeconomic demand through a recession could easily bring a $25 stock quote, in my opinion. At $40+ a share, I don't see the upside for investors purchasing the security in the near term. Gradually rising, consumption-based pull inflation (as opposed to spiking commodity cost/push inflation) and increasing pricing power for brand-name products is the best argument to own Mondelez over the next 3-5 years. But even such an occurrence will only support the stock price, not create oversized gains for shareholders.

For the average investor, Mondelez is an avoid right now in your portfolio. Literally, hundreds of other blue-chips have better risk/reward setups today. In the context of a properly hedged and diversified portfolio like the Victory Formation model, I like Mondelez as a short against other smartly positioned long ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MDLZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.