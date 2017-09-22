Blue Apron Isn't Burnt Toast Yet

The valuation comparison to Plated appears favorable, but obtaining an equal multiple requires an expanded strategy and execution.

Since going public in June, Blue Apron (APRN) has been one of the worst IPOs in years. Not only has the stock collapsed from the IPO price of $10, but also the company has seen an incredible amount of operational issues that has sent the stock down to $5.

My previous research suggested keeping the stock on a follow list due to the leading position in desirable box subscriptions. The recent news alters the thesis, but Blue Apron isn't completely toast yet.

On Wednesday, privately-owned Albertsons agreed to buy meal-kit company Plated. The operator of the DineInFresh service was bought for $300 million according to Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on CNBC.

The deal is a big headache for Blue Apron considering Plated is listed far below the market leader and HelloFresh (FRESH) in the rankings for subscription services according to eMarketer. Adding Plated to nearly 2,400 Safeway (NYSE:SWY) stores and lowering the acquisition costs for the service makes DineInFresh immediately a stronger competitor.

The WSJ suggests that 100 meal-kit services exist and Plated ranked fourth in a survey. The Plated deal along with the Amazon (AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods only works to create two powerful competitors that increases competition versus removing competitors.

The reason for hope is that Blue Apron only has a market cap of $364 million and has a favorable market position for now. The company needs to act fast to align with another grocer or food delivery service that offers a better distribution model and lowers acquisition costs.

Since going public, Blue Apron has actually gone in the opposite direction. The meal-kit service has struggled mightily in transitioning to a bigger facility in New Jersey when the focus should've been on expanding fulfillment centers, partnering with grocery chains and buying up smaller competitors with the liquid currency of their stock.

Even worse, the company re-organized in August; that shouldn't occur so close to an IPO and in the middle of what should've been a growth period. Bloomberg details glaring issues with production personnel prompting the departure of the co-founder COO.

Blue Apron remains a show-me stock. The company must show how the meal-kit service can utilize a market-leading position to fend off these new mega-competitors and drastically lower acquisition costs and expand the fulfillment options beyond delivery only.

The key investor takeaway is that Blue Apron is the market leader and all indications are that Plated was bought for at least 1x sales. A similar valuation for the stock would be double the current valuation with annual sales estimates around $870 million. The outcome is very binary though because without a new solution for competing with Amazon and Albertsons, the stock will be burnt toast as losses mount and the path to profits will quickly close.

