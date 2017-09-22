On Tippy Toes

You can tiptoe around it. You can say, "It isn't happening." You can even go on a rant saying that "no rational or sane person would allow it to happen" and yet, and yet, who said that Kim Jong Un is a rational or sane person? I have never contended that this was the correct view.

As a matter of fact, I do not think it is an accurate viewpoint, by any stretch of the imagination. I think that any person that kills his enemies with howitzers, or by letting dogs eat them alive, is far outside of the definition of sane.

I'm reminded of "he that cannot be named." They said he wouldn't do it. They said it couldn't happen, and then it did. We, of course, would like to forget, but we cannot. We must not forget.

Now, in my opinion, we are all watching a similar type of psychopath. That is my viewpoint, and miscalculation, may be the least of it. It may all be very well calculated indeed. Something cheap, and way out of the money, is probably in order. Just in case.

"We are resolved that the method of consultation shall be the method adopted to deal with any other questions that may concern our two countries, and we are determined to continue our efforts to remove possible sources of difference, and thus to contribute to assure the peace of Europe." -Neville Chamberlain

As we all know, it didn't work out quite that way.

The Federal Policy Group reports that, "The European Union is preparing to propose stiffer taxes on digital companies if the rest of the developed world doesn't overhaul the international tax system. The European Commission, the EU's executive wing, released a report on Thursday outlining its agenda to create a more equitable tax system. European officials are frustrated that Silicon Valley companies that do business on the continent get away with paying little in taxes because they often lack a physical presence there."

"The goal of this Commission has always been to ensure that companies pay their fair share of tax where they generate profits," Pierre Moscovici, the EU's tax chief, said in a statement. "Digital firms make vast profits from their millions of users, even if they do not have a physical presence in the EU." According to the report, the effective average tax rate for digital firms in Europe is about half that of companies with traditional business models. At the same time, the top five digital commerce companies accounted for nearly a third of EU revenue growth from 2008 to 2016, while the entire EU retail sector made up just one percent.

This may all sound like political mumbo-jumbo, but it is not, and it should be put into perspective. It would mean that any number of high tech American companies are going to be saddled with much higher taxes. The flip-side of this page is that they would have much lower profits.

Therefore, when considering the American international tech company sector, whether for bonds or stocks, you may wish to redefine your view of their profits. The earnings outlooks may be accurate but their profit outlooks may not. Consequently, the sector may dip in the equities markets while their bonds may widen out in spread in the fixed-income markets. Something to bear in mind.

Another sector that could be hit by higher taxes, possibly causing lower profits, is Big Tobacco. Senate Democratic Whip, Dick Durbin, along with five other Democratic lawmakers, is proposing legislation to set federal tax rates for tobacco products at same level as cigarettes. "Time and again, Big Tobacco has exploited tax loopholes," Durbin says. He put out a statement saying that "Currently, federal tax rate for small cigars and roll-your-own cigarettes is same as cigarettes; E-cigarettes, large cigars, smokeless tobacco and pipe tobacco are at lower rate. The measure would also index all tobacco tax rates to inflation to ensure they remain effective public health tools into the future."

Another area that I am watching, with more than intellectual curiosity, is the situation in Catalonia. This could turn out to be a real mess and a problem not just for Spain, if Catalonia secedes, but also for all of Europe. If Catalonia were to go its own way then I would expect ratings downgrades for the sovereign credit of Spain and a possible negative impact on the Euro.

Catalonia is the most prosperous of Spain's 17 regions. It makes up roughly 19 percent of Spain's economy, accounting for $262.96 this year, of the Spanish economy, according to a recent CNBC article.

The Guardian reports that, "Madrid appears deaf to the argument that its heavy-handed attempts to stop the vote will only ultimately strengthen support for secession. A judge sent in the police to arrest a dozen local officials; the Guardia Civil seized millions of ballot papers; the central finance ministry took over the region's finances to prevent public money from being used in the vote. All the Spanish prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, has achieved by being so oblivious to public sentiment in Catalonia is to harden opinion in the region and draw thousands onto the streets."

Brussels has made their position quite clear. They have said that any unilateral declaration of Catalan independence would mean a forced exit from the European Union. "Cat-a-pult" may soon be on the horizon along with Brexit. I would be cautious about any investments in Spain, at this point. You just never know what might happen.