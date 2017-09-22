Buy Dollar Tree On Any Dip

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is a stock that was wrongfully swept under in the carnage that has been taking place in nearly all brick and mortar retail stocks in 2017. As Wall Street indiscriminately sold any and every company perceived to be vulnerable to the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Dollar Tree was not spared. The truth however, is that Dollar Tree is competing in a space and for a customer that isn't really affected by online shopping.

Dollar Tree is performing quite well, and even in the event of a recession, will continue to be a growth company for many years. The company has already identified opportunities to nearly double the store count. Debt is being rapidly repaid and share repurchases should resume in the future. With the company performing so well, it will naturally be among the first retail stocks to fully recover, therefore investors should use any dip in the stock as a buying opportunity. As CEO Bob Sasser said on the Q2 2017 earnings call:

'While we work to improve the productivity [across] our more than 14,500 existing stores, we continue to grow the store base. This year, we're opening 650 new stores and we have years of growth ahead,' he said. 'We have identified an opportunity for 26,000 stores across North America.'

For a company that on the surface appears to be fairly mature, the simple fact that Dollar Tree has already identified opportunities for 26,000 stores should jump out at anyone reading the above quote. In addition, knowing that the already existing 14,500 stores are showing same-store sales growth of 2.4% as of last quarter tells us that total company revenue is without a doubt going higher. As most retail companies share prices were punished this year, Dollar Tree was not spared. However, being that it is in a unique position in retail, often with lower income customers who are spending their last dollars on consumable items, the need for Dollar Tree to exist and double in size is very real. This is one thing that gives investors comfort in buying into this company on any price weakness.

Another part of the story that investors should welcome is the continued, rapid repayment of debt which was issued to fund the purchase of Family Dollar back in 2015. For those who didn't know, in 2015 Dollar Tree issued $7.2 billion of debt to acquire Family Dollar. They have subsequently used all of their free cash flow to repay this debt. Dollar Tree should continue to use all available cash going forward to continue to reduce this debt, in time reducing interest expenses dramatically. For reference, Dollar Tree paid $375 million in interest in 2016. They paid $75 million in the most recent quarter and they have paid $150 million year to date.

Looking at the table below helps to see the debt reduction trend that is clearly in place:

Date Cash (millions) Short-Term Debt (millions) Long-Term Debt (millions) Total Debt (millions) Net Debt (millions) Oct. 31, 2015 1,106.9 95.5 8,248.0 8,343.5 7,236.6 Jan. 30, 2016 736.1 108.0 7,238.4 7,346.4 6,610.3 April 30, 2016 929.7 120.5 7,209.8 7,330.3 6,400.6 July 30, 2016 1,093.0 145.5 7,155.7 7,301.2 6,208.2 Oct. 29, 2016 733.8 145.8 6,938.0 7,083.8 6,350.0 Jan. 28, 2017 866.4 152.1 6,169.7 6,321.8 5,455.4 April 29, 2017 1,154.9 165.9 6,131.7 6,297.6 5,142.7 July 29, 2017 693.0 165.9 5,595.0 5,760.9 5,067.9

Other than obvious benefit of making the company more stable, one great thing about debt repayment is it becomes very easy to estimate the future benefits to shareholders. If Dollar Tree were debt free, the $300 million of annual interest expense they currently have would not exist. This $300 million would be worth about $202 million after taxes. This is almost $1.00 per share of accretion to earnings per share. That alone gives us a clear path to growing earnings per share by up to 20% over the next few years should they completely repay their debt.

On the issue of store footprint growth, the fact that the company has already identified locations to bring the total store count up to 26,000 stores is a very clear signal that this company is far from finished growing. Assuming these 11,500 new locations produce income similar to the existing stores, Dollar Tree could increase their income by 80% simply from filling out their existing footprint. This doesn't even give consideration to the economies of scale that naturally come with nearly doubling in size.

The other levers that Dollar Tree has to grow in the future are existing store sales growth and share repurchases. Obviously as the company matures it becomes more and more difficult to rapidly grow sales at existing stores, but I think that we could conservatively assume 1%-2% growth in same store sales over time. In the event of a recession I could easily see this number accelerating as the general population becomes even more budget conscious. For those unfortunate enough to actually lose their jobs, Dollar Tree could become a regular stop for their shopping needs.

Finally, Dollar Tree pays no dividend and in a normal environment prefers to allocate all free cash flow towards share repurchases. These share repurchases are currently suspended as the company is prioritizing debt repayment to reduce the debt associated with the Family Dollar acquisition. There is a point in the future when share repurchases will return to a priority, and when that point comes, earnings per share should accelerate nicely. The reason for this is simple. Because interest rates are so low, and because of the ability to write off interest expense against taxable income, the benefit to earnings per share from $1 of share repurchases is greater than the benefit to earnings per share for $1 of debt repayment.

To better explain this, let's use two hypothetical scenarios. In the first one, Dollar Tree uses $5 billion of future free cash flow to repay all of their outstanding debt. Their interest expense, which is currently $300 million annually, declines to zero. The true benefit of this however, is only about $202 million, because this interest expense was able to be deducted from taxes. In this scenario, today's annual net income of $1.1 billion would rise to $1.3 billion and the resulting earnings per share would be $5.50. In another hypothetical scenario, Dollar Tree uses $5 billion of future free cash flow to repurchase 25% of their existing share count.

At this point, Dollar Tree would have 176 million shares instead of the current 236 million. Assuming today's net income remains constant at $1.1 billion annually, the resulting earnings per share would be $6.25. We can easily see from this example how all other things being equal, Dollar Tree shareholders would benefit greater from share repurchases than from repaying all of their debt. At some point in the future Dollar Tree would be wise to begin shifting away from debt repayment and again towards share repurchases, and I expect exactly this.

I say all of this to illustrate that Dollar Tree is a company with multiple levers to grow going forward. The current valuation of only 16.5 times 2018 earnings is far too low considering the growth potential going forward. As 2017 is nearly complete, investors will soon start looking through 2018 earnings estimates and begin thinking about 2019 earnings estimates. After all, the market is always forward looking. Dollar Tree should be earning around $5.50 per share in 2019, meaning a P/E multiple of 18 would push the stock through $100 per share. Given the obvious growth paths Dollar Tree has going forward, their recession resistant nature, their free cash flow, and the fact that the sentiment against brick-and-mortar retail appears to be easing, I would be a buyer of Dollar Tree on any dip in share price.

