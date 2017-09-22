Maverix Metals: A Company All Precious Metal Investors Should Know About

Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF) is a new streaming and royalty company that probably not many gold and silver investors are familiar with....but they should be.

It was created in July 2016 by Pan American Silver's (PAAS) former CEO Geoff Burns. Burns retired from his position at PAAS at the end of 2015 after being at the helm for 12 years. He was able to snag a sweet streaming deal (100% of the gold production) from Pan American's La Colorada mine, which became the flagship asset in Maverix's portfolio.

Maverix also had a 1.5% NSR on the San Jose mine, giving the company two cash-generating assets right out of the gate. A third mine was coming online this year, as it also owned a 3% NSR on Moose River, which is owned by Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF).

It's very rare for a start-up streaming/royalty company to have three, high-quality producing - or almost producing - assets. But that was only the beginning of Maverix's growth.

Late last year, it acquired several royalties from Gold Fields (GFI), which resulted in the company more than doubling its attributable gold production annually. This made Maverix an even more compelling royalty/streaming play.

Since then, Maverix's major growth spurt has continued, as it keeps acquiring new producing assets and just raised a significant amount of cash to buy even more.

Not many gold and silver investors know about the company or the opportunities that lie ahead for this miner. Let's dig into Maverix in order to get a good idea of the story and why this stock has been on my radar.

Maverix's Portfolio of Assets

To give investors an idea of the growth that Maverix has seen over the last year, they had 13 stream and royalty assets before they acquired part of GFI's royalty portfolio.

The royalties from GFI resulted in a sharp increase in producing assets from 2 to 7, and then earlier this year the company added 3 more producing royalties to its portfolio. One of these acquisitions was on an existing asset - which is why there are 9 producing assets listed and not 10. Total stream and royalty assets now stand at 25, with 5 at an advanced stage status. One of these advanced stage projects, Moose River, is entering production this quarter. So you can roll that "9" Producing Assets figure up to a "10" here shortly.

(Source: Maverix Metals)

La Colorada

The flagship asset for Maverix is the 100% gold stream on the La Colorada mine in Mexico. Reserves at La Colorada have increased drastically since 2010 - having more than tripled to 98.1 million ounces of silver. Pan American is completing an expansion project at the mine that will see production average 7.7 million ounces of silver per year, along with additional by-product metal production.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

All of the gold that is produced at La Colorada is being sold to Maverix for $650 per ounce. That's higher than the standard $400 per ounce streaming deals that we typically see in the sector. However, considering the production capability, the current mine life, and the upside potential of the reserves at La Colorada, I'm willing to overlook the higher cash cost that Maverix is paying.

Below is the production profile taken from the 2013 technical report on La Colorada. This is an outdated report considering the reserve expansion that has occurred since then, but it does give investors an idea of how much annual gold production Maverix will see from this stream. Maverix is getting 100% of the "payable" gold production listed. For 2017, Pan American is forecasting 3,300-3,500 ounces of gold production from La Colorada, which isn't too far off from the 2017 total in the technical report below. By-product gold production over the next few years is expected to increase as the mine ramps up the amount silver produced annually. By next year, Maverix should start to receive about 5,000 ounces of gold per annum from this stream. The current mine life of La Colorada is about 12 years (or to 2029) thanks to the reserve expansion. It's likely that future reserve increases will extend the mine-life even further. This could be a 20+ year operation from this point.

(Source: Pan American Silver)

San Jose (Mexico)

La Colorada is a stellar gold stream asset, but that's just the beginning of this story. Maverix also owns a 1.5% NSR royalty on all payable metal production from the Taviche Oeste deposit at the San Jose mine (owned by Fortuna).

Back in 2013, Fortuna (FSM) discovered the high-grade Trinidad North veins at Taviche Oeste, and the first production from this ore zone began in 2015. Fortuna expects to mine these high-grade resources over the next ~8 years.

You can see how this discovery impacted production in 2015-2017 for Fortuna, as silver produced from San Jose increased from 4.9 million ounces in 2015 to 7.1 million ounces expected this year. While gold production is increasing by about 35%. Maverix isn't receiving 1.5% of all of the revenue from San Jose, as some production is still coming from an adjacent concession that is unencumbered by any royalties. However, Maverix's royalty is on about 60% of the current total output.

(Source: Fortuna Silver)

The diagram below shows the boundary of Trinidad North along with the recent drill results on the deposit. East of Trinidad are additional high-grade ore zones, and Fortuna is actively drilling possible extensions of this deposit. In other words, more production could come from the Taviche Oeste concession in the future, which means Maverix could realize greater royalty revenue at later dates.

(Source: Fortuna Silver)

Moose River

Maverix owns a 3.0% NSR royalty on the Touquoy deposit at Moose River, which is located in Nova Scotia, Canada and operated by Atlantic Gold. The Touquoy deposit will produce 79,000 ounces of gold annually over a 4.5 year period.

The good news for Maverix is the Touquoy mine is expected to enter production any moment now. But there are two downsides to this royalty:

1. It's a short mine-life at Touquoy, as Atlantic will be mining Beaver Dam and Cochrane Hill exclusively in the second half of the LOM production plan. Atlantic is exploring other deposits (including Cochrane Hill and Fifteen Mile Stream) to add years to the Moose River Consolidated project. It appears that this royalty won't be a long-term one for Maverix.

(Source: Atlantic Gold)

2. Atlantic Gold has the right to re-purchase 2.0% of the NSR royalty for a one-time cash payment of C$2,500,000 when the operation commences. Most likely Atlantic will exercise this right. A 1% NSR is still a nice little royalty for a company Maverix's size, but given the focus on the other deposits, its optionality seems limited.

Still, this will generate a dependable stream of cash flow for Maverix over the next several years.

Mt Carlton

Maverix owns a 2.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metal production at Mt Carlton, which is located in Australia and operated by Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF).

This is a high-grade mine with very low AISC. Last year (FY 2017 for Evolution), the mine produced 105,000 ounces of gold and 2018 production is expected to be in the same range (100,000-110,000 ounces).

The mine opened in 2013, but the current pit only started to be mined in 2015. There are about 7 years of reserves remaining at current production levels, and there is significant potential to extend the mine life as there are additional resources below the existing pit boundary.

Considering the current production profile, mine-life upside, and the 2.5% NSR that Maverix owns on Mt Carlton, this is a valuable royalty in the portfolio.

Newly Acquired Assets

Maverix has been busy this year as it has already acquired 3 producing royalties - spending about US$23 million in cash and stock on these assets.

1. In February, they purchased a 3.25% net smelter return royalty on the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, which is owned by Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF). The mine achieved commercial production in Q2 2017, and is expected to produce 75,000 ounces of gold per year over an 8+ year mine life when fully ramped up.

2. Also in February, they acquired a 1.5% NSR royalty on all gold production and a 0.5% NSR royalty on all nickel production from the Beta Hunt mine in Australia. Maverix already owned 2 royalties on this mine, and these additional royalty purchases now gives Maverix a:

6.0% gross revenue royalty and 1.5% net smelter return royalty on all gold production

1.5% NSR on all nickel that is produced

Beta Hunt just achieved commercial production in June 2017 and is expected to produce 65,000 – 70,000 oz of gold this year. The mine life is relatively short given the modest resource base, however, the mine has significant resource expansion potential as Beta Hunt is in a prolific mining district in Australia. Recent exploration drilling has been extremely encouraging and there is already substantial underground infrastructure in place. Bringing new resources into the mine plan is NOT going to be costly.

I think it's safe to say that if Maverix didn't see the upside to this mine, they wouldn't have increased their exposure to it.

3. Maverix remained active after those royalty purchases, as in April, they acquired a 2.5% NSR on the Silvertip mine. Silvertip is a high-grade silver/lead/zinc operation that entered production in late 2016. It's is located in British Columbia, Canada and owned by JDS Silver (a private company).

JDS acquired the project from Silvercorp in 2013 and received US$65M in financing last year to complete construction of the mine. What's interesting - and beneficial for Maverix - is Coeur Mining (CDE) just announced that it was buying JDS. Coeur plans to spend some money on this mine and increase the output even further. Considering Coeur is going to be the owner, Silvertip is now in much better hands. This not only gives the royalty more value, but it also lower the risks.

Other Assets

Maverix also owns several other very interesting royalties. One is a 3.5% gross revenue royalty on the Miranda & Vivien deposits at the Vivien mine in Australia. 2017 production at the mine is expected to be ~50,000 oz Au and the mine life remaining is 4 years.

They also have a 1.5% NSR on the Romero gold project in the Dominican Republic, which is owned by GoldQuest. Earlier this year, Agnico Eagle (AEM) plowed C$23 million (for a 15% interest) into GoldQuest. The Pre-feasibility study announced last September on Romero envisioned a 109,000 ounce per year gold mine with an AISC of just $595 per ounce. The initial mine life was just 7.3 years, but over half of Romero’s mineral resources (as well as Romero South), are not included in the PFS mine plan. GoldQuest is now conducting a Feasibility Study and commercial production is expected by 2020.

Additional assets that Maverix owns are listed below and include a 2% NSR on part of Yamana's El Penon mine, as well as a 5% gold stream on Pan American's La Bolsa project. El Penon is labeled as a producing asset but it doesn't appear that Maverix is getting any revenue from the mine this year.

(Source: Maverix Metals)

2017 Gold Production And Future Output

Maverix is forecasting 2017 attributable gold equivalent production of 13,375 ounces. Using a gold price assumption of US$1,225 per ounce, total revenue is expected to be C$20.5 million, or C$17.5 million after deducting the gold stream payments from La Colorada.

I also wanted to add that the vast majority of this revenue is from gold, while just a small amount is from silver and nickel. Although silver could become a larger portion of revenue as Silvertip grows in size. All gold eq. production is also coming from top mining jurisdictions (Australia, USA, Canada, and Mexico). It doesn't get any better than that.

(Source: Maverix Metals)

Over the next year, Maverix should see strong production growth (50%+) as the expansion at La Colorada is complete and the ramp up at all of its other assets kicks in. This is the fastest growing streaming/royalty company in the sector, and there are no signs of this growth trajectory flattening out.

(Source: Maverix Metals)

Maverix Just Raised A Large Amount Of Cash

At the end of Q1, Maverix had about C$6.2 million in cash and no debt. In June, they announced they had arranged debt and equity financing which consisted of a US$20 million senior secured term loan facility and a C$6,750,000 non-brokered private placement. Pan American also announced that they would exercise their participation rights and subscribe for 2.3M common shares for additional gross proceeds of C$3.1M. The private placements alone would provide a total of ~C$10 million in cash for Maverix.

The loan facility is for 3 years, with the initial US$10M advanced to Maverix on closing and the remaining US$10M to be advanced to Maverix at any time prior to the second anniversary of the closing date. The annual cost of the loan is a little steep, as they are paying 5% cash annually plus an equity component of 3% per year (payable in shares). However, the terms of the loan allow Maverix to repay the entire facility in full at any time without penalty.

The loan facility and private placements closed last month, and now Maverix's cash balance has increased to over C$32 million. Total liquidity including the available debt facility is now more than C$45 million.

Bringing The Bullish Investment Thesis Together

I'm very surprised at how quickly Maverix has been able to build up its portfolio of assets. Out of nowhere, this has turned into one of the best small-cap streaming and royalty companies in the sector.

These aren't early stages exploration projects that the company has been gobbling up either. Many of Maverix's royalties and streams are on assets that are either just entering production or are in the middle of major expansion (as a result of exploration success). These are solid mines that are only starting to reach their full potential.

In addition, the leadership of the company is top notch, and I believe that shows via the growth of the portfolio and the quality of assets that have been acquired.

Also of note, Pan American and Gold Fields are significant shareholders. So are management and insiders. This is a heavily supported stock and there isn't a big float either. The upside to this small amount of available shares is nobody is going to come in and attempt a hostile takeover of Maverix (like Sandstorm tried to do with AuRico two years ago). The downside is that the shares aren't that liquid and volume is typically very light. This makes the stock difficult to acquire - this is especially true for U.S. investors. The company really needs to do something to improve the liquidity of the stock.

(Source: Maverix Metals)

As for valuation, Maverix now has 153.6 million shares outstanding - after accounting for the additional shares from the private placements, the fee (paid in shares) for the loan facility, as well as the dilution from the Silvertip royalty acquisition in the second quarter. At its current share price, the market cap of the company is US$201 million. Is this cheap for a company with this level of production and revenue? No, but investors pay a premium for high-quality royalty stocks, and we must account for the cash balance as well as the growth that Maverix will see over the next few years.

Also, MACIF is only up about 14-15% for the year. If you compare its performance to other gold royalty/streaming companies YTD, the stock has lagged far behind the group. The stock was overvalued coming into the year, but I believe the main reason the shares have underperformed is because the company has been diluting shares to pay for these new assets.

FNV data by YCharts

This dilution, though, has resulted in:

3 additional producing royalties which will contribute cash flow immediately and increase cash generation even more as they ramp up. These royalties were also in mining friendly jurisdictions, offer long-term optionality, and further diversifies Maverix's portfolio base.

C$45 million of total liquidity, which is going to allow Maverix to make even more asset purchases in the near future. Depending on the deal size, they might not have to dilute shareholders either.

Taking those factors into consideration, and even adjusting for the dilution, Maverix is now much cheaper on a relative valuation basis than it was late last year.

The cash on the balance sheet provides an additional spark when Maverix puts it to use - which I'm sure they will do sooner rather than later. I also wouldn't be surprised if they merged with or acquired AuRico (OTCPK:ARCTF). That would definitely be a company I would want to own.

I have been following the progress of Maverix closely but never bought the stock, as I felt that AuRico was a far more compelling value with better near-term upside. AuRico has significantly outperformed Maverix this year, and as stated above, the relative valuation of Maverix has compressed. Combined with the recent royalty purchases by Maverix and the large boost in available cash (which will be used to acquire more assets), it's enough to finally get me off the sidelines. I haven't purchased any shares yet as the stock took off a few weeks ago before I could fill my order, but I'm looking to buy Maverix on any dip. This could be a young Franco-Nevada (FNV) in the making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCTF, GFI, CDE, SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.