Transocean Scraps 6 Floaters, Writes Down $1.4 Billion

Transocean (RIG) has just announced that it decided to retire UDW floaters GSF Jack Ryan, Sedco Energy, Sedco Express, Cajun Express and Deepwater Pathfinder, as well as the deepwater floater Transocean Marianas. The company will take a $1.4 billion impairment charge.

To me, this is not a surprise. Earlier, I wrote "Transocean Is Much Smaller Than You Think", arguing that the "true" number of rigs was 36 compared to the pro-forma 50 at that time. After the decision to buy Songa and its backlog, Transocean felt free to announce retirement of six floaters. I'm sure there's more to come.

In fact, I believe that the whole Transocean's drillship fleet that was built in 1998 - 2001 will be ultimately retired. Older semi-subs also have little chance to survive. Drillships Deepwater (1998) Pathfinder and GSF Jack Ryan (2000) are retired, but Discoverer Deep Seas (2001), Discoverer Enterprise (1999), Discoverer Spirit (2000), GSF C.R. Luigs (2000), Deepwater Discovery (2000), Deepwater Frontier (1999) and Deepwater Millennium (1999) are left cold stacked. There's no reason to hold on to them other than accounting consequences that such a retirement would provoke. The $1.4 billion write-down is a vivid example telling you why you should not look at the price/book ratio of drillers nowadays.

Earlier, Transocean reported that Chevron (CVX) terminated the contract for Discoverer Clear Leader. While the retirement news is hardly a surprise for anyone who followed the industry, they may serve as an additional near-term downside catalyst for Transocean shares. As I've written many times before in my articles and comments, the market needs to actually see the catalyst, even if it is obvious, to adjust the price of the security.

For the industry, the impact is positive. Many observers have already been excluding cold-stacked rigs from their projections. Such approach is a bit simplistic but it captures the essence of the current situation - most cold stacked rigs will never see work again due to high reactivation costs and the competition from newbuild rigs. As for drillships, I'd argue that the absolute majority of rigs built around 2000 will be scrapped. There seems to be a major technological gap between them and the next wave of rigs built in 2010 and beyond.

Hopefully for the industry, other offshore drilling companies will follow Transocean and scrap their rigs en masse. I expect that all Transocean UDW floaters built near year 2000, both drillships and semis, will ultimately go to the scrapyard. I have the same expectations for the company's midwater/deepwater segment when current rigs finish their contracts.

The news does not influence Transocean's long-term prospects as the fate of its older floaters was clear a long time ago. At the same time, the news can lead to short-term pressure on the stock as investors will realize that this is not the last company's write-down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.