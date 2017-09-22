Autoliv: Spin-Off Speculation A Strong Catalyst

Unlike other spin-offs in the sector, this looks like an extremely clear case where value could be unlocked via a separation.

Even after the pop, the valuation is compelling enough to make the case for an unlocking of value.

Given spin-off pressure in the auto supplier industry is running hot after Delphi’s (DLPH) announcement, I took a look at another popular candidate that has put forward some hints that it is also considering a business split: Autoliv (ALV). To me, Autoliv seems to be a more fitting candidate for a spin, given the higher level of differentiation between its two business segments, as well as the current more tepid valuation and stagnant share price over the past several years.

In a nutshell, I’m much more interested in seeing what progress Autoliv makes on its exploration of a business separation versus Delphi, and I do think management will eventually decide to make this move, which should benefit shareholders in the long run.

Business Overview, Fundamentals Of The Auto Market

Autoliv was spun off from Electrolux in 1994, and merged with Morton Automotive Safety in 1997 to form what would become the world’s largest car airbag and seatbelt supplier. It was a match made in heaven: Morton had substantial US and Japanese sales exposure, but none in Europe, while Autoliv dominated the European market. Fast forward twenty years, and the company still has its roots in so-called “passive safety” products, which now compromise their own reporting segment.

This is made up of airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels (which house airbags), and the company believes it has a 39% market share worldwide. Over the past several years, the company has managed to drive some decent revenue growth in the segment, above overall new car volume growth. This is because of several factors, but the largest one being increased usage of secondary airbags, where Autoliv controls nearly half of the worldwide market.

Increased focus on safety has been a big driver, and the company should still see some tailwinds from these trends in emerging economies where safety has not yet been a full priority. Likewise, seatbelt volumes have increased as well, driven by increasing vehicle size worldwide (SUVs, CUVs), particularly in China; larger vehicles mean more seats and, by extension, more seatbelts.

Investors do need to be cautious however. Autoliv expects 3% growth in the segment going forward, which is 100bps above global light vehicle production estimates. The car market is rather mature now globally in most markets, and any growth above those rates will come from market share wins.

That isn’t out of the realm of possibility: auto manufacturers learned some hard lessons from the Takata bankruptcy when it comes to chasing cost savings above all else, and there has been a move back towards Autoliv when it comes to winning bids; the company wins 50% of all contracts it bids on now currently, which will drive market share up from current levels. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that contract win acceleration began in 2015, just when the Takata controversy was starting to get its legs.

The company is going to try to squeeze more profitability out here: management has a 13% operating margin target, which represents 270bps of acceleration from segment levels in 2016. There are a couple of ways to get there: increased market share leading to higher capacity utilization, lighter research and development spend, etc. It’ll be an accomplishment, but it is by no means an untenable goal.

Spin-Off Business: Electronics

Just a few short years ago in 2009, the Electronics business at Autoliv was just a $500mm/year in revenue business. Flash forward to today, and Electronics generated $2,260mm in revenue over the last twelve months. That growth is forecast to continue: 10% annually through 2025 by management.

The biggest driver of that growth will be in so-called active safety equipment: night vision, advanced driver assistance programs (“ADAS”), and light detection and ranging (“LIDAR”) controls. These products currently compromise 33% of sales in the segment, but that will only grow with time. The rest of the assets (restraint control, brake systems) have their own unique drivers of growth as well, and should see continued sales acceleration.

What remains to be seen here is profitability. GAAP operating margin profit came in at $62mm in 2016, versus 76mm in 2014; this is despite 50% increase on the segment’s top line. There has been further pressure this year as well, as Autoliv continues to invest heavily in research and development. The company added 767 in headcount in Q2 2017 versus the prior year, all of that in research and development. The push to have first mover advantage is pretty clear, as Autoliv tries to capitalize on its brand reputation.

That factor will be particularly important to the company’s success as it transitions. OEs can sometimes neglect passive safety equipment; airbags, for instance, only need to work once, and most cars may go their entire lives without seeing them deployed; it can be tempting to squeeze suppliers of products like these, because the impact may not be immediately clear. Active safety products, however, are almost always operational.

ADAS and LIDAR systems simply need to work all the time without fail, and that is where Autoliv’s comparatively clean track record when it comes to recalls and defects will be important in continuing to win share. Currently, Autoliv holds much smaller market share in these products versus its legacy businesses (28% restraint control, 18% active safety, 5% brake controls per management), so there are substantial inroads still to be made here.

Separation Motivation, Valuation

It should be pretty clear that the two segments have vastly different needs. Passive Safety is a great cash flow generator, and it is going to be a relatively stable business. Airbags and seatbelts aren’t going away, so the demand will be there, and given Takata’s issues, I don’t foresee any real competition for the company going forward. For any investor that places priority on a consistent earnings profile, it looks highly attractive. Electronics is completely different; this is a business that is going to need heavy investment in the short to medium term in order to pay off for shareholders further on.

It’s a clear growth business, and despite being one of the largest auto suppliers, Autoliv may end up being a small fish in a big pond. The business has attracted interest from competition, including those traditionally outside the auto space. Technology giant Intel’s (INTC) purchase of Mobileye is an example, as well as Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) purchase of Harman. The entrance of technology firms into the space only lumps more competition onto the normal competition line-up (Delphi, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF), etc.).

Autoliv as it sits today is highly unlevered: net debt/EBITDA of 0.5x, which is well below management’s long-term target. That gives the company substantial flexibility in bearing the cash restructuring costs of a separation ($250-300mm range by my estimate given cash costs at Delphi and other spins of a similar size). If you value the legacy business at 7.5x likely 2017 EBITDA of $1,150mm, the Electronics business is currently only being valued at $2,785mm by the market, or 15x 2017 EBITDA (note these calculations include an 80/20 split of non-corporate overhead costs between the two segments).

While that multiple may appear steep, remember this is a $2,4000mm revenue business currently, one that is seeing substantial research and development spending; on a consolidated basis, Autoliv is spending $800mm/year, or 7.8% of sales. That rate is not typical of the industry, which generally sees spend in the range of 1.7% (e.g., Tenneco (TEN)) to 3.7% (e.g., BorgWarner (BWA)). As the business gains scale over the next few years, and the initial push subsides, expect some natural improvement in EBITDA, even without margin accretion from pricing or volume.

Overall, I think the value proposition is pretty clear here, and unlike some other players in this sector, there is likely a little bit of room to run in my opinion. Autoliv has been beaten down for some time by the market, and a shot in the arm from a business separation might be just what the doctor ordered to finally get some positive price momentum.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.