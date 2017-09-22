Home Depot: A Bullish Bet On Housing

In a retail environment where Amazon (AMZN) has dominated headlines, Home Depot (HD) has excelled in a tough retail space. Amazon has disrupted numerous industries recently, and continues to destroy retailers left and right. When researching stock nowadays, one must actually think of the future threat Amazon poses to your potential investment. When it comes to Home Depot, I believe the company is immune to the threat for the most part, and we will briefly discuss more below. Let's take a quick look at how Home Depot is performing today, and whether we think the stock is an attractive long term play to add to our DGI portfolio.

Recent Results

Year to date, the company is up 18%, outgaining the S&P 500 by 6% currently. As of the company's most recent earnings release, company revenues are up 5.6% compared to prior year, while operating income is up 8.8%, and net income up 10.4%. Through the first half of 2017, the company has performed quite well. With all the negative news about poor performing retailers stealing headlines, HD has continued to plow forward as housing starts continue to increase and consumers look to make enhancements to their current homes. Here is a snapshot of the company's earnings results compared to prior year.

FY '17 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 51,995 5.6% Gross Margin % 33.9% (0.1) Operating Income $ 7,812 8.8% Net Income $ 4,686 10.4% EPS $ 3.91 15.0% # of Transactions 822.6 2.2% Avg Ticket $ 62.74 3.7% Sales per SqFt $ 429.17 5.3%

Source: Derived from Company Q2 Earnings Release

As you can see above, based on the company's most recent earnings release, the company has continued to grow in almost every facet, with the exception of gross margin percentage, which is down a mere one basis point.

Amazon Threat

As I mentioned in the introduction, when investing in retail nowadays, one must ask themselves, "Can Amazon disrupt my business?" Let me start off by saying, I do not think home improvement companies are 100% immune to the AMZN threat, but I think they are immune for the most part. The "Amazon Effect" as it relates to the home improvement sector is a little overblown in my opinion. I do not envision, and maybe I am wrong, a consumer ordering their 2x4s on Amazon anytime in the near future. Hey, maybe Amazon is perfecting their flying drones, that will deliver these 2x4s to you in the future, but who knows. In mid-July, Sears Holdings (SHLD) entered into an agreement to sell their Kenmore appliance products on the retailers' website. After this announcement, HD stock dropped 6.5% in the subsequent two trading days. Do I think Amazon will affect some appliance sales at the home improvement retailers? In short, yes, but overall I do not think the Kenmore brand alone can disrupt sales much. According to the J.D. Power 2016 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, Samsung took home six awards and LG took home two awards, while Kenmore was not mentioned in any of the 11 segments. As of the end of the company's most recent fiscal year, appliances made up less than 8% of total revenue. As such, I believe this deal provided a buying opportunity for long term investors, as the stock quickly rebounded after just two days and is now up over 10% from that two day drop. Consumers still enjoy Home Depot for the customization they need and the items are usually needed sooner than two days AMZN takes to ship the items. Lumber, being the number one selling item at HD, is usually cut in store to specifications needed for the current project the consumer is undertaking. This being one of the reasons I believe the home improvement sector to be shielded from the threat of Amazon.

Looking Ahead

Currently, HD stock trades at $158.68 and is up over 18% year to date. The stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 22.83x at the time of this article and Forward P/E of only 19.12x. Over the past five years, the stock has traded for an average P/E of 19.81x, which suggests the stock is currently slightly overvalued when looking at the past five years. Looking at the stock from a Price/FCF perspective, HD currently trades at 20.97x, compared to a five year average of 17.70x, again suggesting the stock may be overvalued as it currently stands.

The stock currently yields a 2.24% dividend, which may not look or sound all that enticing to a long term income investor, but let's take a look at recent growth trends and the current payout ratio to see if the company has room to grow the dividend. Over the past five years, the company has increased the dividend 23% per year on average. This is exceptional growth for a company with continued top line and bottom line growth. When it comes to dividend stability, I like to first look at the payout ratio by comparing the current annual dividend by the trailing twelve months of earnings per share. Currently, the stock has a payout ratio of just 51%. As previously mentioned, the company is continuing to increase revenue, FCF continues to grow, the bottom line is increasing at a healthy rate, and the company has a payout ratio of just 51%, all pointing to continued dividend growth going forward and consideration within a DGI portfolio.

Looking ahead to the Company's current fiscal year, HD management initially guided for same store sales growth of 4.6% and earnings growth of 10.5%. As of Q2, the company has increased guidance to have same store sales increasing 5.6%. The Company is off to a hot start through the first half of 2017 and also has received a tailwind of sort in Q3 due to the unfortunate hurricanes that have hammered Texas and Florida recently.

As mentioned earlier, home improvement stores are a premium to consumers as they are paid for making items available immediately. A plumbing issue or roof leak will not be able to wait for Amazon to deliver items two to three days later. As for the professional consumer, they are not able to budget for many supplies in advance for fear of being oversupplied. Home remodels will continue in an increasing housing market and also when the housing market decides to take a breather.

Management continues to operate the company as efficient as any in the world and can be looked upon to continue their dominance in the home improvement industry going forward. As the stock currently trades, it appears overvalued due to the run up it received after the hurricanes, which may have been overdone, but fact of the matter is that the company is performing well in all facets and does not appear to be slowing down. For long term investors I believe the stock provides ample opportunity for a quality growth stock going forward.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.