DineEquity Inc. Is A Strong Buy

In my view, there is a very strong case to be made for investing in the shares of Dine Equity (DIN) at the moment for a host of reasons. I'll go through my reasoning by trying to present a reasonable forecast for the dividend, by making an appeal to authority, and by talking about the stock itself relative to the overall market. In my view, this is a compelling buy that investors should jump on before price and value inevitably collide.

Forecasting Price Based On The Dividend

A quick review of the financial history at Dine Equity indicates that the company operates as a franchiser of Apple Bees and the International House of Pancakes. Looking at the past 5 ½ years of financial history here suggests that this is a company that has certainly suffered some setbacks, particularly in regard to falling revenue and a somewhat volatile net income. The fact that this happens in spite of the growth in restaurants suggests that the per restaurant profitability is waning.

That said, management has done an excellent job of managing a challenging situation by reducing the share count and by initiating a dividend years ago that is growing at a nice clip. The combination of reduced share count and growing cash dedicated to dividends has given shareholders a dividend that has grown at a compounded rate of about 5.5% over the past five years.

Source: Company 10-K, 10-Q

One of the ways my time on Seeking Alpha has benefited me is that it has introduced me to the powerful methodologies used by other contributors. One of the things I've been impressed by is John Dicecco's use of a dividend forecasting model to infer future prices. This strikes me as a much more elegant approach than the famous Gordon Growth Model. For those not familiar with Mr. Dicecco's model, he holds the dividend yield constant while forecasting future prices based on a changing dividend.

Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at about 5.2% a year on a compounded basis. In order to be as conservative as possible, though, I'm going to assume that the growth rate will slow, and only grow at 4% over the next few years. When I hold all else constant, and plug in a growth rate of 4% for the dividends between now and 2021 I infer a return of about 5.5% per year for the stock. I consider this to be a very healthy rate of return. In addition, most of my forecasted return comes from dividends, which are in some sense more predictable than any future returns related to a rise in the stock price.

Appeal To Authority

We investors need to acknowledge that not all investors are created equal. When we acknowledge this fact, we understand that there are people playing this game who are much better at it than we are. That shouldn't discourage us, but if we're blind to it, we do ourselves no favors. There are those people who are more talented than most of us, or there are those people who, because of their jobs, know more about a given company than we do. When either of these groups purchase shares, it makes sense for us to notice. In 2017, Robert Olstein, Joel Greenblatt, and George Soros have bought shares in Dine Equity. At the moment, the three organizations that these people represent own approximately 326,000 shares in the business. When these very talented investors decide to buy a company, I take notice and am strongly tempted to follow in their footsteps.

In addition, insiders have been buying the stock this year. Richard Dahl, Patrick Rose, Darren Rebelez, Stephen Joyce, and Howard Berk have all bought shares in the company. In total, these six insiders have put about $2.06 million of their own capital to work in their business. This is relevant to me because the people who know this business best are willing to buy up shares in it. It would be silly of me to not follow suit.

The Stock

In my opinion, it makes sense to buy those companies that trade at a relative discount to the overall market. In keeping with the sentiment expressed by Benjamin Graham in his seminal work, we should take advantage of our partner "Mr. Market" whenever we can. We should buy when he is feeling particularly despondent and sell when he's manic. This is easy in theory, but is emotionally painful to do, because the reason for something to be on sale is that so many others are avoiding it. It's emotionally painful to go against the common wisdom in this way, but there's really no other way to "buy low."

One of the ways that I use to measure how optimistically priced a given company is is to look at the long term growth expectations embedded in price. If the market is assuming too low a growth forecast, that may be a buy. The exact methodology for working out the market's growth assumptions was expressed very well in Stephen Penman's "Accounting For Value." The exact methodology is beyond the scope of this article, but at the moment, the market is forecasting a long term growth rate of negative 8.7% for Dine Equity. This is well below the company's seven year growth rate of 17.6%. I consider the growth forecast implied by the price to be way too pessimistic a rate given what's gone on with the company.

Source of forecasts: Nasdaq.com. Source of Book Value Per Share: Finance.yahoo

Taking all of this into account suggests to me that it would be reasonable for an investor to purchase a small amount of this high yield company in anticipation of receiving an excellent dividend stream from a company whose shares trade at an unreasonable discount to the overall market. Unlike the sustainable dividends, the size of this relative discount is temporary in my view, and investors would be wise to buy now before price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.