Should I Worry About Realty Income?

A recent article on SA about O did a very good job of raising concerns but not as good a job of explaining why they weren't a problem now.

A close look at the actual performance data for Realty Income (O) leads me to conclude that while there are issues that need to be watched, there is no current cause for concern that Realty Income is in trouble.

What news has people up in arms about Realty Income recently?

This morning I read on article on Realty Income that was published on Wednesday night. I think the article did a pretty good job of presenting some potential concerns, namely: the share price decline over the last year, the issuance of more shares of stock, trouble in the retail sector might impact tenants' ability to pay rent, and the impact of rising interest rates on company performance and share price. While the author, Aristofanis Papadatos, does a good job of pointing out potential problems and challenges for Realty Income, he failed to convince me that these issues were not currently a problem.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

The first issue that might be a concern is price. Price is an important market signal and shouldn't be ignored, but I still often find myself amazed at how negatively a price decline is looked upon. For me, since I am a long time buyer of shares, price declines can represent an opportunity. So while I will want to try and understand why the price declined, I don't see a price decline as automatically bad.

As Aristofanis pointed out, Realty Income uses equity sales to fund part of its acquisitions. A problem can arise when the share price falls so much that it isn't too costly to issue new shares to buy new assets. So has O dropped enough for that to be a risk?

I think it's more enlightening to focus on a longer term that just the last year. In the YChart above, I show the share price of O over the last 10 years. You can see the big price spike from about a year ago. But you can also see that the current price is pretty close to the trend line from 2010. I don't see 10% below the trend line as being so low as to cause problems.

Another place to check if the current price is dangerously low is to see how it measures up relative to the dividend over the last 4 years. Looking as this page, I can see that the 4 year average yield is 4.76% while the current yield is 4.36%. So relative to the dividend paid, the current price is lower than it was on average over the last 4 years. Since paying out a lot of cash for a dividend while only getting a low price for the share could make using equity too expensive, that the share price is now higher relative to the dividend tends to argue that the current price, even though it is some 20% the most recent peak, is not so low as to make it too expensive to use equity to pay part of the cost of acquisitions.

Companies that regularly use equity sales to fund growth are often accused of diluting current shareholders. REITs use this way of funding growth because they are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income.

In one sense that is quite true that shareholders are diluted by such sales, as each share now represents a smaller part of the company. In my view companies are doing this the right way, when they use the money raised to grow the size of the company enough that the value of each shareholders stake in the company grows. For REITs I see the best way to show that this is indeed happening is that the FFO per share metric grows over time.

In the YChart above, I show both outstanding shares and the FFO per share for Realty Income over the last 10 years. It can easily be seen that Realty Income has done a good job of putting the cash from equity sales to productive use, as even during the 2012 to 2015 period, where it was issuing a lot of shares, FFO was also rapidly increasing. Even during the last 2 years or so, as share count continued to increase, FFO per share increased as well (even if more modestly than in some past periods).

Everyone knows that retail companies are struggling. There is some disagreement as to exactly why that is, but it's obvious that many are in rough shape. Since a fairly large percentage of Realty Income's tenants are in the retail business, every investor, and even potential investor, should be wondering how Realty Income's tenants are doing. Will they be able to continue to pay rent?

The first place I will look for clues on how Realty Income's tenants are doing is the press release for the Q2 earnings report. The first clue that company management thinks they can identify tenants who are doing okay is that management announced that rather than spend $1 billion on new acquisitions, they will now spend $1.5 billion. A 50% increase in acquisitions with half the year already gone tells me that management is confident that it can find buildings with tenants that can not only support the current rent but can even support higher rent.

Next during the quarter Realty Income had 8 leases expire and filled 53 of them. 77% of the expiring leases had the current tenant renew and just under 14% got a new tenant. Of the 53 properties with a new lease recaptured rent was 113% of the old rent. Unoccupied properties decreased from 83 to 76 as Realty Income sold off 12 unoccupied properties. Realty Income also spent $321 million on 73 properties that are either new or under development or expansion. All of these properties are 100% leased. Taken together this tells me that Realty Income isn't having any problem finding tenants who are not having trouble paying rent and that most of its existing tenants are paying the rent as well. It seems a very good sign to me that management was able to sell 12 empty building while finding many more buildings to buy that were full.

Another factor that everyone knows is that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. Supposedly this is bad for REITs and other companies that borrow a lot of money. However Realty Income has done a pretty good job of managing its exposure to interest rate risk. Most of its debt is long term and fixed rate. It also has aligned its debt maturity to lease expirations, so when it needs to fund new debt it has leases where it can charge higher rents to offset any increase in interest rates.

Looking at what Moody's has to say about Realty Income, I see a company that is managing its debt well. Looking at what Moody's says needs to be done for a credit upgrade, Realty Income has satisfied about half the requirements and is moving the other metrics towards the levels required by Moody's. An upgrade would offset some of the increases in interest rates pushed by the Fed.

Next, Realty Income has made some significant moves to restructure part of its debt. In Q1 it redeemed all of its preferred shares that had a coupon of 6.625% for around $408.8 billion plus accrued interest. It also issued $400 million of bonds due in 2026 at a price giving a yield to maturity of 3.75% and $300 million of bonds due in 2047 at a price giving a yield to maturity of 4.65%. The funds from the new bonds paid off the redeemed preferred shares, paid off the balance on the revolver and paid for general operations and acquisitions. This improvement to the capital structure lowered costs and improved the balance sheet and got Realty Income closer to the requirements Moody's has set for a credit upgrade.

These facts, coupled with the fact that interest rate increases tend to happen when the economy is growing leads me to conclude that likely increases in interest rates by the Fed will have minimal impact on Reality Income's operations.

Any pressure on price that might accompany an increase in interest rates, so far the effect has been fairly small. Also much of the impact has been before the Fed raised the rate as it seems fear of the increase has been more of a driver than the actual increases. As long as the Fed keeps to the fairly measure pace it has to date, I don't see any big price impact.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see has again increased its dividend and continued its streak.

To be conservative, even though management has raised the lower end of FFO guidance by 3%, I will use the same growth parameters I used when last I wrote about Realty Income. With a dividend projected to be $1.544 over the next 12 months (12 times the current monthly dividend) those growth parameters give a next year dividend increase of about $0.14 about what 2016 increased over 2014 and is supported by the FFO.

Using those parameters I calculate an NPV for the dividend stream of $58.46 which gives a buy price of $59. The current market price is between $58 and $59 making it a value at this time.

Since I last wrote about Realty Income in June I have received 4 dividend payments and bought 25 shares at a price of $53.83.

What to watch for going forward?

Brad Thomas is expecting an upgrade in the credit rating, and from what I see of what Moody's wants I see Realty Income as close to achieving that. I strongly suspect that before the end of the year Moody's will upgrade Realty Income to A3.

Realty Income does have a lot of tenants in the retail space, so I will want to keep an eye on renewals and new rents to be sure that there are no issues coming from that direction.

Conclusion

While there are some reasons to be concerned about Realty Income's future performance, a close look at the actual data on performance for the company shows that at the present time there is no real cause for worry. The current price, while not a great deal, is at a good value relative to the dividend stream. While I wouldn't make a huge purchase at the current price, I think it could be a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor to pick up a solid dividend paying and growing company at a reasonable value.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.