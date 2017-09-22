Ubiquiti's Ever-Changing Inventory Story

In a previous article we brought up the issue of rising inventory levels at Ubiquiti (UBNT). Several readers, with varying degrees of politeness, suggested we didn’t know what we were talking about and should have listened to company conference calls where everything was clearly explained. We examined all earnings calls that Seeking Alpha has made transcripts available for (dating back to 2014Q1) and unfortunately it appears Ubiquiti constantly changes its story about how much inventory the business needs.

The graph below shows Ubiquiti’s days sales in inventory for each quarter dating back to September 30, 2011 (the start of its 2012 fiscal year). The black boxes show times Ubiquiti management has explicitly stated an inventory level they were targeting.

Going back through the company’s conference calls there appears to be a lot of inconsistency around targeted inventory levels.

Here’s what then CFO, Craig Foster, said during the 2014Q2 conference call about inventory levels after a $17M build out.

On inventory, obviously, we made a major investment on inventory. We had some constraints in the past on just being able to service and get inventory into the channel, at the right speed, so we have had a lot of distributors over time that had stock outs for weeks at a time, and I just think that's unacceptable, given the -- we had an inability to deliver the right amount of inventory. So we made a very calculated investment in building out inventory, and our net balance inventory increased about $17 million for the quarter.

Remember the reasoning. The company had problems with distributors being out of stock. Here’s the CFO answering an analyst question about whether inventory levels are now sufficient.

And then on the inventory, if you look at our trend on inventory, it’s out of this world, how fast we are turning over inventory. But I think that, we did a substantial build that put us to kind of five weeks of inventory or so, and I think that we are going to try to hold in the five to six weeks going forward. So I think, we are pretty close to where our target is.

According to the CFO it appears they believe inventory levels of around 5 or 6 weeks are adequate. So far everything appears to make sense. Inventory levels were too low, distributors had problems with out of stock products, and management now says the problem looks fixed and they are targeting a new higher inventory level.

Next quarter, 2014Q3, things get interesting. After just claiming inventory at five to six weeks was adequate days sales in inventory explodes to over 10 weeks. Management now appears to be claiming long lead times and a new product rollout as the reason.

Here’s the CFO’s exchange with an analyst as about inventory levels looking out of sync with sales growth projections (highlights ours).

John Lucia - JMP Securities LLC

In the prepared remarks you said you increased inventory dramatically this quarter as you account for the strength in the back half of the year, yet you're only forecasting for 1% sequential growth in Q4. Can you walk us through the reasoning behind that? Does the modest growth in the outlook reflect a buildup of inventory in the channel? Or what's going on there? Craig L. Foster

OK. So there's a couple of things happening, this is Craig. First of all, that we have lead times that go into our shipping. So for majority of the next quarter, it's really shipping off the backlog that we created in the last quarter, which is the quarter we just completed. And knowing that -- there's two dynamics to the inventory buildup. One is, yes, we do believe that there's a strong second half of the year that will materialize for existing products and for new products. And going into the quarter, we were at -- right at the last couple of weeks, we were just beginning to sell our new airFiber 5 product line, but we had to build a significant amount of inventory so that we could be prepared for the onslaught of deliveries coming up.

Here’s the CFO’s response when an analyst asks about the change in inventory levels after management just got done saying five to six weeks was their target.

Timothy Long - BMO Capital Markets U.S.

A few here. I'll go one by one. Craig, first, for you. I hate to go back to the inventory, but last quarter, I think your comment was you thought the inventory level was about optimized in that low $30 million. So I'm just curious, what's changed over the three months? Is something in the outlook changed or something in the product road map changed? Then I'll come back with another. Craig L. Foster

Yes, I think that as we look forward -- in the past, we've had some problems with supply and we had some capacity constraints. And we feel like it's necessary to make some major investments to kind of roll that forward and have enough inventory, so that we can get it in to the channel properly. I mean, if you look back one year ago, we were having problems in the channel, like we were having massive stockouts. And the channel does have a decent amount of volatility. So we need to be prepared, especially for the second half, to be able to pull that volatility without any disruption on supply. And so I see this as an escalating de-risking of the supply-chain that we have. And ultimately, what this is going to do is, it's going to bring down lead times, or (a distributor have) (ph) the right amount of inventory.

It appears based on management comments that they have now changed their mind and are targeting new, higher inventory levels. In another exchange with an analyst, management commits to a new inventory level of six to eight weeks as their target (highlights ours).

Jess L. Lubert - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

A couple of quick ones. First, on the inventory, is it fair to assume that you expect that to settle the edge lower over the next few quarters now that airFiber 5 is shipping and you've got the ScanSource and Ingram Micro relationship up and ramping? Craig L. Foster

Yes, I think that's correct. So we're giving guidance that we should be holding inventory of around six to eight weeks.

If we are giving them the benefit of the doubt we could say it’s possible they misjudged what sufficient inventory levels were and a one week increase isn’t all that big of a deal perhaps. And indeed inventory levels do settle around that 5 to 8 week windows for the next two years or so.

The company appears to believe these are now sufficient inventory levels. Here’s the CEO on a 2015 Q1 conference call appearing to say he seems satisfied with current inventory levels and the previous issues have been address (highlights ours).

Now in terms of our reported revenue, which is based on sell-in because our channel is not as complex and don't have the tools necessary to actually capture sell-through. There we're always going to -- we're always going to err on the conservative side. And by that, I mean, we want to make sure these operators always have a supply of products to deploy. If you look two quarters back, I think there was a, in my opinion, overreaction to an inventory buildup, but we specifically did that because if you looked at our forum and our community, there's always been complaints about operators worried about Ubiquiti not having stock, and their network buildups are limited by stock availability. And so I think we addressed those pretty well, the past few quarters.

But then as we get in 2016 and 2017 inventory levels begin to skyrocket and comments around inventory start becoming strange. In 2017Q2 with days sales in inventory now at over 80 days management still seems to be saying that they are having issues with distributors being out of stock and are setting up warehouses in the US and Europe to hold even more inventory. Here’s the CEO on the inventory issue (highlights ours).

The third thing is we had set up inventory centers both in U.S. and are in the process of setting up in Europe to really reduce the lead times. We do not have the most sophisticated channel in the world, especially on our operator community side and we historically had a lot of frustration with maintaining stock in the channel, which is very important if you're operators and you're deploying networks and picking up new customers, you need a reliable supply. So, that's a big problem we're trying to solve.

In response to an analyst question about rising inventory he appears to be saying that the inventory build-up is in response to future growth and that as sales grow the inventory will scale to meet the new levels of demand.

Yeah. I think if we scale, and my hope is we have some of our best revenue growth quarters over the near term in these next several quarters. Yeah, my hope is it will scale to support the business.

But next quarter days sales in inventory jumps to 99 and then to 103 for the last quarter of the company’s fiscal 2017. The company still appears to be saying in a 2017Q3 conference call that the reason for the continued inventory build is their historical issues with channel inventory and distributor stock-outs. Here’s the CEO (highlights ours).

To your point about inventory. So traditionally, we've always had problems with channel inventory. And it's really critical for us especially with our service providers and UniFi markets because these system integrators and operators, if they can't get product to extend their networks, so they can't products to complete their projects, they are going to move to other vendors. And that's just horrible, that's the worse. So if we have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, we are almost obligated. We've got to spend that with all the inventory problems. And I think we could have done it maybe more efficiently, but I think it's a big step in the right direction. So I look at the increased the inventory and our establishment of U.S. and Europe logistic centers as a key accomplishment and something that should be looked upon positively in contrast to how the company was previously run.

We are at a loss to understand how the company went from appearing to claim that five to six weeks of inventory is sufficient to now appearing to say that even 14 or 15 weeks of inventory may not be enough. In late fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2016 it appeared the company was very satisfied with current inventory levels and appeared to be saying that the days of stock-outs at distributors were over. We have a difficult time understanding what the justification is for the company building inventory out to almost 15 weeks worth of sales.

