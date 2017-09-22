Savara: An Excellent Short Opportunity With 38% Downside Possible

When lock-up expires, pre-IPO investors and company insiders (employees and management) can sell their shares to take profit.

SVRA has a large lock-up expiration coming up on October 27, 2017. An additional 10.5 million shares are going to be free of trading restrictions.

SVRA rallied up from $5.24 to $9.80 in 3 weeks, an 87% increase in market capitalization absent any fundamental changing announcement.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA)

Sell or Short Recommendation

Price Target: $6.02 by October 31, 2017

Price at time of writing: $9.80

Business Overview:

Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases.

The company product pipeline comprises Molgradex, a Phase 3 stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF; AeroVanc, an inhaled vancomycin in preparation for Phase 3; and Aironite, an inhaled sodium nitrite solution in Phase 2 development.

The company’s lead product candidate is Molgradex which is being developed to treat patients with Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the build-up of lung surfactant in the alveoli, or air sacs, of the lungs. It is currently under Phase 3 study in Europe and Japan (or the IMPALA study). Patient enrollment is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018, and data is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of 2018.

Its second product called AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, is being developed for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, lung infection in cystic fibrosis, or CF, patients which is a genetic disease that involves sticky mucus buildup in the lungs, persistent lung infections and permanent and progressive respiratory disability. Company has planned a Phase 3 study of AeroVanc in the third quarter of 2017.

And the third product in pipeline called Aironite is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization, is in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function. The results are expected in first half of 2018. [Source : SEC Filings]

Financials for Q2 2017 (Source)

For the most recent quarter (as of June 30, 2017), the company reported:

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $61.1 Million

Debt: $14.6M

Net Loss: -$12.5 Million, or -$0.90 per share

Operating Expenses: $9.3M

The most significant factor to note here was the multifold increase in company operating expenses in this recent second quarter. The company operating expenses jumped to $9.3 million in this Q2 2017 vs. $1.9 million in Q2 2016. That is almost five times increase in company burn rate as compared to Q2 2016

Rationale for Sell or Short Recommendation: 38% downside possible after recent rally of 87% and upcoming lock-up expiration

SVRA stock rally started on September 5, 2017 after the company announced its participation in investor conference that was held on September 11, 2017.

This stock rally was further supported by an analyst upgrade with price target of $20 announced on September 11, 2017 and one more analyst coverage on September 22.

SVRA went public on April 28, 2017. Since then, the stock has seen lot of upward movements and downward movements based on company news and earnings and company insider activity. But none of these catalyst led to such a big rally of 87% in 3 weeks.



Comparison with a similar stock rally in June 2017: The announcement of additional funding on June 7, 2017 lead to significant rally and stock went up from $4.82 to $6.82 which is 41.5% gain from June 7, 2017 – June 23, 2017.



This 41.5% upward movement in June 2017 on a very positive news for SVRA is significantly lower than current rally of 87% with not as a significant announcement from the company or analyst compared to June 2017 announcement.

Comparison with a similar stock rally in June 2017: The announcement of additional funding on June 7, 2017 lead to significant rally and stock went up from $4.82 to $6.82 which is 41.5% gain from June 7, 2017 – June 23, 2017. This 41.5% upward movement in June 2017 on a very positive news for SVRA is significantly lower than current rally of 87% with not as a significant announcement from the company or analyst compared to June 2017 announcement. Technical indicators point to overbought situations. As shown in the graph, RSI is > 75 and STO > 75, both point to overbought situations.

5] As per SEC filings, SVRA has a large lock-up expiration coming up on October 27, 2017. Additional 10.5 Million shares are going to be free of trading restrictions. Company insiders which includes company employees and management and pre-IPO investors can sell their stock to take profits.

This event of large lock-up expiration might lead to a significant decline in the stock price after the current 80% rally in the stock.





Quoted from SEC Filings:

As of August 8, 2017, we had approximately 24.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. Substantially all of such shares of common stock may be sold in the public market; however, approximately 10.5 million of such shares are subject to lock-up restrictions, which restrictions expire beginning on October 27, 2017. If substantial additional shares are sold, or if it is perceived that they will be sold, in the public market, the trading price of our common stock could decline.

Risks factors:

In addition to risks associated to short side sale already known, any positive company announcement , for example, positive product pipeline results, positive earnings news (next earnings announcement in November 2017), positive analyst announcements, M&A speculation or talks might lead the stock to go higher.

Conclusion:

Based on large lock-up expiration coming up on October 27, recent stock rally of 87% without significant company news, past stock rally & downward comparison when a significant company event had occurred along with technical indicators – the stock is likely overbought and overvalued. Minus any major announcement from the company during this time, it is likely for the stock price to drop to its 200-day moving average of $6.02 as it gets closer to October 27 lock up expiration date. This creates a significant -38% downside to the stock price ($9.80) in short term and an excellent short sale opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SVRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.