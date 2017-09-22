Intel Is No Match For AMD

Thesis



Intel (INTC) and its shareholders have brushed off AMD’s (AMD) new Ryzen offerings as a temporary hiccup. As soon as Coffee Lake markets, this hiccup should pass, or at least so the thinking goes. New leaked benchmarks suggest that Coffee Lake may not be enough to compete with AMD’s offering. Investors should carefully consider this possibility before investing in Intel.





Introduction



Intel is being attacked on its most important front. AMD’s new Ryzen offerings appear to be very competitive if not superior which makes it likely that the company is taking market share. Additionally, AMD has expressed the desire to compete in the data center business but it remains to be seen how competitive the company’s technology will be.



AMD is by far the biggest threat to Intel. Pundits often argue whether AMD’s new offerings are superior or not. And while this debate knows no end, we can certainly state that AMD’s new product offerings are at least competitive. The data below, however, suggest that AMD’s offerings might even be superior.





Source





Indeed, AMD seems to have brought in more revenue in the August month in Germany. I should caution, however, that the sample size is perhaps too small to be conclusive. In my opinion, it does serve as an indication of what’s to come.



There is more evidence that suggests that AMD is currently outperforming Intel. Take, for example, the fact that AMD’s offerings are consistently among the best sellers.



Comparing the products



Reviewers have compared AMD’s Ryzen 5 1600 against Intel’s Core i7 products. What they found wasn’t pretty for Intel. AMD outperforms on power consumption:



Source

The company’s product also produce a more favorable FPS.



Source



While the results seem close, and they are, the biggest problem is that AMD’s offerings are cheaper and are thus providing more value for less.



Much of this is brushed off by Intel and its shareholders with the argument that Coffee Lake, INTC’s new product that will likely be released this year, will simply outperform Ryzen. When that happens, AMD and INTC will be back where they started. That is to say, INTC will be ahead of AMD once again.



There have been some leaks as to what Coffee Lake’s performance will be. The most important thing to keep in mind is that the following is based on leaks and may not prove true after all. According to this article, Intel’s Coffee Lake outperforms its predecessor by 30% in a benchmarking program called Cinebench R15. Here’s a quote from the article:



“The i7-8700K — the rumored flagship six-core, 12-thread processor of Intel's upcoming eighth generation Coffee Lake desktop CPUs—was put through popular benchmarking program Cinebench R15, scoring a cool 1230 points in a multithreaded test. That's a significant leap over the previous-generation Intel Core i7-7700K (4C/8T), which typically posts a score around 950 points.

That score also puts the i7-8700K neck and neck with AMD's 6C/12T Ryzen 1600X, which we scored at 1234 points, but behind AMD's 8C/12T Ryzen 7 1700 with its score of 1422. Meanwhile, AMD's flagship Ryzen 7 1800X is significantly faster with a score of 1616 points.”





Again, these are just leaks and rumors and the reality might differ materially. Also, according to the rumors, Ryzen may still be superior.



Potential big problem

The bigger issue with Intel actually having to compete is that INTC is operating in a declining market and that they have negated that by simply upping the price. This strategy was successful as the company basically was the market. Now that it needs to compete, it is not unreasonable to expect revenues, and more importantly, margins to come down.



This is especially true since most of Intel’s income comes from the PC business since that is the high margin business. AMD is also benefiting from OEMs launching with ADM. For example, Alienware (Dell) has an exclusive for Threadripper for six months.



Intel’s third-quarter earnings numbers are going to be extremely interesting. Of course, the same goes for AMD. It is my suspicion that Intel might produce disappointing numbers. INTC shareholders might reconsider holding the stock if Coffee Lake proves insufficient to deter AMD’s assault.



Conclusion



AMD’s Ryzen offering appears to be competitive and even superior to Intel’s current offering. 3Q17 numbers will provide more clarity on this. On top of this, it is now being suggested that Intel’s Coffee Lake, the company’s response to Ryzen, will also prove inferior to Ryzen. Again, I caution that this is based on leaks and the reality may differ materially. If true, this should be enough for Intel holders to reconsider their position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.