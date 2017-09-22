Applied Materials: Quality, Momentum, And Value

Quantitative investing models offer many powerful advantages. To begin with, multiple studies have proven that companies exhibiting certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the years, and quantitative systems based on these factors have produced impressive backtested returns.

Just as important, paying close attention to quantified variables can help avoid many of the most expensive mistakes that investors typically make. Biases and emotions such as overconfidence, fear, and greed can be tremendously harmful when making investment decisions, and quantitative systems provide an objective framework to make those decisions in a more impartial and unbiased way.

The Power Factors System is built on three main variables: quality, value, and momentum. Quality is measured through variables such as profit margins, return on capital, and growth expectations. Value makes reference to ratios such as price to earnings and price to free cash flow. Momentum means that the company is beating Wall Street expectations, and that the stock is also outperforming the broad market.

The system has downright crushed the market over the long term. Since January of 1999, the 50 best ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 index have produced an average annual return of 18.25%, far outperforming the benchmark and its average annual return of 4.39% in the same period.

In terms of money value, a $100,000 investment in the portfolio recommended by the system in 1999 would currently be worth $2.3 million, while the same amount of money allocated to a vehicle tracking the Russell 3000 would have a market value of $223,200.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123.

Case Study: Applied Materials

Applied Materials (AMAT) is a leading player in semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as tools for manufacturing flat-panel displays and organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs. The company also provides deployment and support services for the equipment it supplies.

Most of the company’s competitors tend to specialize in a particular area, but Applied Materials competes in a wide variety of applications, which makes it a preferred choice for customers looking for a deeply integrated supplier in the industry. With over 33,000 systems installed, Applied Material benefits from scale advantages and access to all kinds of valuable data from its customers.



Cost advantages, specific know-how, and financial resources provide the main sources of competitive strength for Applied Materials. The company spent nearly $1.7 billion in research and development during the trailing 12-months period ended on July 30, 2017, and this sets Applied Materials apart from smaller competitors.

These competitive strengths are being reflected in above-average financial quality for Applied Materials in comparison to industry peers. The following table compares key financial metrics for Applied Materials versus the industry average.

Applied Materials Industry Average Rev Growth (3-Yr Avg) 13 10 Net Income Growth (3-Yr Avg) 88.7 25.1 Operating Margin % TTM 25.6 22.5 Net Margin % TTM 22.1 18.5 ROA TTM 18.7 11.8 ROE TTM 39.4 21.2

Applied Materials is considerably above other industry players across the board, as measured by variables such as revenue growth, net income growth, operating margin, net margin, return on assets (ROA), and return on equity (ROE).

In terms of momentum, the company doesn’t leave much to be desired, since it reported vigorous growth in both sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations last quarter.

Total revenue came in at $3.74 billion, growing 33% year over year and beating expectations by $50 million. Performance was strong across different segments: Semiconductor Systems grew 42%, Applied Global Services increased 20%, and Display and Adjacent Markets jumped 31%



The company generated a record $1.37 billion in cash from operations during the quarter, amounting to a healthy 36% of revenue. Operating margin increased by 6.2 points, reaching 27.3% of sales during the period.



On the back of booming revenue growth, expanding profit margins, and a reduced impact from taxes, Applied Materials reported a record $0.86 in non-GAAP earnings during the period, an explosive increase of 72% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Forward guidance for the coming earnings release was also better than forecasted, and Wall Street analysts are reacting with confidence to the news: 16 different analysts have increased their earnings forecast for the company in the last 30 days.

Needless to say, earnings expectations and stock prices tend to move in the same direction over time, and the stock has exploded by over 46% year-to-date.

All this comes at a fairly reasonable price. The stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 16.8, while the average stock in the industry carries a price to earnings ratio in the neighborhood of 24 according to data from Morningstar

Offering a similar perspective, the table below compares Applied Materials versus other companies in the sector, such as ASML Holding (ASML), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA-Tencor (KLAC), and Synopsys (SNPS).

Looking at ratios such as price to earnings, forward price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow, Applied Materials is attractively valued in comparison to other companies in the sector.

Ticker Market Cap P/E Fwd P/E PEG P/FCF AMAT 50.33B 16.8 13.17 0.61 16.96 ASML 70.80B 32.43 28.03 1.39 38.61 LRCX 28.04B 18.79 12.7 0.9 17.22 KLAC 15.61B 16.95 14.07 1.47 22.4 SNPS 12.19B 37.91 22.57 4.17 20.55

There is no infallible rule to picking winning stocks, and investors should always do their own homework to make sure that a particular name fits their own investing strategy, risk tolerance, and specific needs. That being said, Applied Materials looks quite strong in key quantitative measures such as financial quality, momentum, and valuation, and this bodes well in terms of potential returns going forward.