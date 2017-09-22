Premara Financial: Bank Merger Opportunity

This is an event-driven opportunity. Neither Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) nor Premara Financial (OTCQB:OTCQB:PARA) will be analyzed as a standalone investment. I will rather focus on the special opportunity resulting from the planned merger. Hat tip to Thinley Wangchuk for the idea (worth subscribing).

The merger consideration

On July 21, 2017 Select Bancorp and Premara Financial announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. In case the merger goes through, PARA shareholders can elect to receive

1.0463 shares of SLCT per share of PARA, or

$12.65 in cash per share of PARA.

The cash consideration is fixed at approximately 30% and the share consideration fixed at approximately 70% of the total consideration. An oversubscription of either option will lead to proration.

Timeline

Per the merger announcement the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. SLCT's most recent quarterly filing (10Q) did not contain an expected closing date. PARA did not release a filing since announcement. PARA's banking subsidiary (CAROLINA PREMIER BANK) only released a standardized FDIC call report in August. The most conservative assumption for an expected close in Q4 would be December 31, 2017.

Nevertheless, it will take some time to make the election and get the merger consideration. Per their agreement SLCT shall forward the election of consideration to all shareholders of PARA at or as soon as reasonably practical following the closing date, but not less than twenty business days following the closing date. Then shareholders have until the election deadline, which is probably twenty-five business days following the mailing date of the election of consideration. Then SLCT's exchange agent has five business days to calculate the allocation among holders of PARA of rights to receive SLCT common stock or cash as a result of the merger. All in all this could add another 20+25+5=50 business days. My conservative expectation for the date to receive the merger consideration is therefore February 28, 2018.

Deal risk

In order to complete the merger they need approvals of or non-objections from

the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,

the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and from

the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks.

A notice of their application for authority to merge was posted to the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks' website on September 15, 2017.

In addition to several regulatory approvals requisite shareholder approvals are required. Dates for the meetings to vote on the merger will be set in the future if everything goes according to plan on the regulatory side. SLCT will file a so called S-4 that will contain a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Select and Premara.

SLCT shareholders will like the strategic and geographical fit of the deal.

Immediate EPS accretion (excluding merger costs) in connection with an IRR above 20% makes the deal financially sound for SLCT's shareholders. This IRR compares favorably to the 5yr average return on equity of 6.1% and current 6.5%. Stand-alone EPS is expected to increase by 10.1% beginning in 2018.

On the other hand PARA shareholders get a deal with an implied valuation of 1.66x tangible book and 47x earnings. Taking out an anticipated 40% of Premara's non-interest expenses is just not feasible on its own with the current low scale. The deal resulted from PARA's goal of maximizing shareholder value as their CEO told the Charlotte Observer. With 70% of the consideration in shares former PARA shareholders could still profit from the cost savings if they wish to hold on to the SLCT shares they would receive in the merger. The deal makes sense for both shareholders groups. Mergers of small banks just provide too powerful cost savings to be ignored.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of each company. SLCT has a low Institutional ownership of 17%. Per the most recent proxy the only >5% shareholder was Jeffrey S. Stallings with 8.5%. All directors and executive Officers as a group owned 14.2% of the bank and are likely to vote for the merger.

Per the most recent statement the following directors, officers or control persons owned PARA shares:

Two directors of PARA or its subsidiary will be nominated to the board of SLCT. Also per the merger agreement both boards will recommend their shareholders to vote for the deal. It's always a wildcard how shareholders will vote, but it make sense for the merger to be approved. Exhibit B of the merger agreement contains a "SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AGREEMENT" but no information is given if and for how many shares shareholders entered into such agreements. To get more information in trustworthy written form, we have to wait for the S-4 filing. My guess is the known holders above with together over 35% are likely to vote for the merger.

SLCT has a market capitalization of about $136MM. The transaction value of about $40MM with about $12MM payable in cash is not trivial for such a small bank. SLCT on the other hand is well capitalized. The equity to assets ratio was 11.9% at June 30, 2017. As you can see capital ratios were well above the requirements per the most recent report. SLCT can afford to pay $12MM. Anyway $12MM looks low compared to the pre-approved but unused lines of credit for customers totaling $135.8 million. You can read more on their liquidity on page 55 of the most recent 10Q.

PARA also has a strong balance sheet. With equity to total assets of per the most recent report of 9.6%. At the end of 2016 PARA even had unsecured lines of credit of approximately $10.8MM with no borrowings on the line. PARA's only financial debt are FHLB advances of $25MM compared to equity of $25MM and $260MM total assets. This means PARA could theoretically pay the cash portion of the deal with their line of credit and some more FHLB advances.

Financing should be no problem and the FDIC should also be happy to have a more healthy combined entity after cost cutting. All in all I believe the deal risk is low.

As you can see, on deal announcement PARA jumped from $9 to $12. Since then it has slowly traded down to $11.42 on low volume. If the deal breaks PARA could trade back to the undisturbed price of $9. This equals 21% downside.

Upside of the deal at current prices

With PARA and SLCT being no dividend payers, the value of the mixed merger consideration can easily be calculated as follows. For the annualized return, we can use the expected date of receiving the merger consideration from above.

An annualized return of 17% is attractive enough for me given the low deal risk. There is also some upside if pro-ration is low and one elects to receive the more valuable cash consideration (see below). Of course, the values are subject to change.

The later one receives the merger consideration the lower the annualized return will be. A payment at the end of April would still provide an annualized return above 12%.

The deal spread to the mixed consideration was $0.81 at the time of writing and $0.78 when I calculated the following chart. The spread is range bound.

To hedge against a falling share price of SLCT one could short 70%*1.0463 shares of SLCT per share of PARA, for example at a fee rate around 1% at Interactive Brokers. As SLCT is not overly expensive at 1.3x book, it may not be necessary to fully hedge depending on individual risk tolerance.

Conclusion

At the current price of $11.42 PARA offers an attractive annualized return in case the deal closes in the expected time frame. The risk of not closing is low in my opinion. But downside to the undisturbed price would be high with 21%.The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF's (NYSEARCA:KRE) adjusted closing price since deal announcement on July 21 is basically flat ($54.04 up to $54.06). This means no further adjustment to the downside is necessary if one assumes PARA would have traded in line with this ETF if no deal were announced.

Reasons for the opportunity are:

market capitalization below $140MM for SLCT and below $40MM for PARA,

OTC listing and non SEC reporting of PARA,

low liquidity with average daily volumes for the last 3 months of 18K for PARA ($211K) and 12K for SLCT ($136K) and

zero liquidity from the effective time of the merger until one gets the merger consideration.

I think an expected annualized return around 17% and absolute upside around 7% justifies taking the in my opinion low probability downside risk of around 21%. With the markets making new highs not due to vastly improved earnings but higher valuation the downside risk of the wider market, if margins and earnings multiples would 'normalize', increases. This makes capturing an uncorrelated merger spread all the more alluring to me.

