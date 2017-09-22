Seres Therapeutics Is Hiding A Volatile Catalyst

Hello, hello!

As many of you may be aware, Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is one of our favorite stocks. The story is compelling, the hype is (was) tangible, and the paradigm shift of bugs-as-drugs is a concept worthy of every biotech investor's mind.

You can skip the backstory, our explanations, and just go straight to the strategy for the upcoming Phase I at the bottom if you like. Otherwise, read on.

Let's quickly recap what has happened with MCRB so far:

In June 2015, the Flagship Pioneering group successfully pushes out a new, highly-hyped bugs-as-drugs company, Seres Therapeutics, on IPO.

The company is headed by CEO Roger Pomerantz, a distinguished industry scientist with ties to Merck (NYSE:MRK) and a history in infectious diseases.

In January 2016, Seres has a beautiful partnership with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), valued at over $1.9 billion in total possible payouts.

The stock declines significantly with the entire biotech sector in the winter of 2015, but steadily starts to climb back up during its ongoing Phase II.

With the new climb in stock price, insiders cannot stop selling. Even Flagship partners sell significant stakes.

This selling begins directly at patient enrollment completion in its most important Phase II readout (in C. diff infections).

Finally, at the very peak of hype and hope, at the end of June 2016, the Phase II results come out and they are terrible. The stock plummets somewhere near 70%.

About six months after that, in January 2017, the company releases some explanation and "key findings" (PDF)

It explains that it is probably (1) a dosing problem or (2) a diagnosis problem.

The company seems confident enough to explain that it will just disregard the fail and move on with a phase 3 pivotal trial (which is now enrolling), claiming it's fixed the issues

I love the story up to this point, and I highly recommend reading our tin-foil-hat analyses previously published here:

Seres Therapeutics - A Matter of Details

and

Seres Therapeutics - A Light At The End Of The Tunnel (no pun intended)

Upcoming Phase I and Why You Should Care

While the above Phase 2 fail and Phase 3 pivotal trial are fresh on investors' minds, an important Phase I has been underway and is expected to give a readout very soon for ulcerative colitis (UC). The platform technology and drug paradigm are the same: bugs as drugs. If you can give a big enough dose to patients, this should correct their microbiome and thus return them to a symbiosis (not "dysbiosis") gut and they'll feel just dandy, with the hopes of the pain and symptoms of UC disappearing.

First, to understand the importance of this, we need to look at some numbers.

Clostridium difficile infections number approximately 500,000 every year in the U.S. That is a lot, and the disease is deadly - with historically approximately 30,000 of those dying each year. Thus, the dire need for preventive and curative measures is strong, and surely any drug that shows superiority in this indication can demand a premium.

Ulcerative colitis on the other hand is about double that, with nearly 900,000 U.S. citizens with the disease, and that number is likely to grow as more people get diagnosed.

Just as a sheer numbers game, UC is a bigger ball park, and due to the complexity of the disease, it will likely require a longer duration of treatment in comparison to the (hopefully) one-off curative properties of Seres' C. diff drug. With just simple back-of-the-envelope calculation, we can safely say that UC is at least as lucrative a field as C. diff, if not more so.

This is why the UC trial requires your close attention: if it works, it will validate MCRB's platform as a whole, including C. diff. However, if it fails, the company is highly, highly likely to fail from here on out. This trial could be a make-or-break for Seres, if we get enough data. But there is no guarantee of that.

What Makes This Phase I UC Trial a Do-Or-Die Scenario?

First we need to look at how the trial is designed. There are four arms, and they are primarily looking at something that we've talked about at length previously, but the company seemingly refuses to discuss publicly; the bowel "pre-treatment" with antibiotics.



Clearly the company is trying to understand what the importance is of the bowel pre-treatment as well as the frequency of drug dosing. This is pretty standard, but you'll notice that there is an odd asymmetry in the placebo arm, but it is understandable. It'll get information on the effect of placebo, and whether simply taking 287 "un-prepped" does much of anything, given a long duration in between doses (If only this had been its first trial with SER-109...).

What is also important is that there is no endpoint for efficacy per se. The read-outs will be:

Safety and tolerability of SER-287 vs. placebo in adult subjects by analysis of AEs, lab values, vital signs, physical exam findings, medical histories, and ECGs (Time Frame: Day 246 ).

). Examination of baseline composition of the intestinal microbiome to the composition (Time Frame: 8 Weeks).

Changes in the composition of the microbiome will be characterized by rDNA 16S V4 genomic data sets. Changes will be assessed by total number of unique bacteria and microbial composition.

Engraftment of SER-287 bacteria into the intestinal microbial community in each of the SER-287 arms compared to the placebo arm (Time Frame: 8 Weeks).

Microbiome will be characterized by rDNA 16S v4 genomic data sets. Engraftment will be assessed as the outgrowth of bacteria that compromises the SER-287 spore ecology in the subjects GI tract post treatment.

First thing is that we may not see the entirety of that first readout this year - we'll get that around February 2018 (if the company chooses to share it).

However, any day now we will be getting the remaining data, including safety and tolerability, as the company has completed the trial period and has all the data (since about mid-August). We will be graced with the data of "changes in the microbiome" and "engraftment of SER-287". Those are not very pass or fail, but they will just be objective numbers. However safety and tolerability will come and that could pass or fail.

I have no worries at all about safety or tolerability.

But let's look at how SER-287 could "fail" and what it would mean.

SER-287 absolutely has to show a response in the microbiota, that response is complicated, and we should definitely expect some type of response when you are dropping millions of endospores in your gut every day quickly after antibiotic treatment. We will definitely want to see a dose-response difference between the daily and weekly treatments. We should also hope that the placebo groups respond very little.

A fail will be difficult to assess, as the company has not given pre-specified endpoints of what a "success" would be - there is no patient satisfaction and no measurement of UC symptoms. The company PR is almost destined to sound like a success: "We changed the microbiome! It was safe and well tolerated."

However, in that data, there will be exceptionally important readouts in whether the engraftment of 287 is significant in the gut. That is the whole purpose of Seres' drugs and platform - to change the microbiome and shift it almost completely and ideally to the ratios within its capsules. If it is unable to do that, it does not have a drug. Re-read that last sentence. We also will need to see a dose response - some measurement that indicates a greater amount of engraftment in that daily dose.

If we do not see a dose response, and if we have any hint from its reporting that the change is not substantive (or significantly different) between the arms, MCRB's days are over.

Let me say that again; if 287 does not show significant difference in the company's genomic sequencing readout, the stock should fall dramatically. If, however, we see large statistically significant and meaningful differences, then it may be that the company has learned enough from the SER-109 trials in conjunction with this 287 trial to become the world leader in bugs-as-drugs paradigm, something that could easily warrant a doubling of the stock!

What Else Could Happen?

UC is a very complex and heterogeneous disease. Nobody has been able to broadly treat UC because of this fact; nobody really knows what causes it. So of course there is some wiggle room with what we, as investors, and the company can assess as success, after all this is a Phase I trial, and the company may see clues and hints of how to perfect the next two trials.

It could also very vaguely release data, leaving investors wondering what, if anything, was significantly changed between the readouts. If the company simply says "there was a significant difference in the microbiome between the different arms," we're at a standstill. There is little we can do with such a vague response, and we will unfortunately have to wait until February for the full 287 readout, as well as the company's second C. diff drug, SER-262, which could have results by then as well.

So we have three outcomes to watch for:

Read out Price Movement Stat. Significant Engraftment Dose Response We could see $20 Vague (statistical) differences No dose response Overvalued Back down towards $12-13 No statistical differences No dose response Little evidence of benefit Some kind of safety problem Stock now worth <$10 Only hopes of C. diff remain That's unlikely, given 287 "sucks"

I find a 20$ move possible - the company's PR would have to give some good read-out. I say 20% chance for $20.

I find the vague read-out most likely, which would indicate to me a negative movement downwards. I say 70% chance.

I find the chance of some kind of serious problem that makes it obvious 287 is bad very unlikely as well. I say 10% chance.

How can we trade or hedge our investment then? While it seems we're slightly late to the game, the previous implied volatility approximately last week for Oct. and Nov. options was around historical; however, it's recently gone up >150%, making this a bit more difficult for profitability in a bidirectional play or hedging. The second difficulty is that Seres has not given a specific date for releasing the data, let alone a fiscal quarter - it simply advised 2H 2017. Just remember it has had all the data on hand since mid August, so at the time of writing this article, it's had over a month to examine the data.

How can we hedge for a bi-directional profit?

There is actually one way, given the readout of data is before October 10th, given some major assumptions.





Above is a non-comprehensive analysis of a strategy for hedging. There are important assumptions that you may wish to adjust and absolutely need to be aware of in this analysis:

Good data = $20

Questionable = $13

Bad = $8

IV drops after data to historic 40%

These price assumptions are based on the seriousness of this Phase I trial - something that is not quite captured in the market yet, but is getting there, as IV seemingly grows on the options chain.

What you should notice is that if data comes out before October 10th, allocating 85% of your capital to shares and 15% to Oct. 20 $15 puts will net you gains in the scenarios outlined here ($20, $13, or $8 at the dates indicated).

The second thing we would like to indicate is that we do not find it attractive to buy calls for this catalyst. While you could make ~60-100% depending on your expiry for $17.5 calls, the probability of actually hitting $20 we find too risky, especially given this is a phase I and may take time to warrant eyes on the stock after data. Instead, the standard long shares, long puts hedge is how we're approaching this, especially since MCRB has gone on quite a run recently with no actual news. The stock price is inflated.

Because of the uncertainty, yet small chance of complete failure, or complete revival, playing it safe here is most beneficial. Also, given that nobody will believe the entire platform is validated from this Phase I, regardless of how divine the readout is (except me, if given enough data), selling $20 calls to help finance the puts increases your safety net, but puts a cap on your gains at 20% (not bad for a phase I).

Summary

Let's wrap this up because the situation is a bit complicated and I'd like to smooth over how we at Altum are viewing this. This Phase I is extremely important - the problem is we don't know if we're going to get the information we deserve in order to assess the actual outcome. And, what's worse, from a hedging perspective, is we don't quite know when the data is going to come out either.

When data comes out, pour over all the details (but we may have to wait until early next year to get what we really need). What we want to see as investors is that there is a large shift of the microbiome into the species and strains of bacteria that Seres is grafting in. We also want to see that there is a dose response - that there's a bigger effect in the daily dosing than the weekly dosing. We also want to make sure there's significance between the placebo and drug.

We don't want to see more AEs in the treatment arm.

If the data comes out and you're asking yourself, does this actually mean anything?, the stock is likely going to drop, and most likely, to levels it was at before it started this run. Unfortunately, that may take time - something we don't have infinite of when we are long options.

So with all this said, there is a decent chance that this could be a make-or-break scenario for Seres. As with most Phase I trials, it is likely not going to perturb the stock price much. However, I hope I have discussed my point that this is going to be more important than what many would have originally thought. We could see a glimmer of data that shows us that $30 light at the end of the tunnel, or the indication that this IPO is finally breathing its last breath in double-digit share price.

If you have a different strategy, please share in the comments. Let us hope they get that data to us with alacrity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCRB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.