Mosaic Company Is Currently The Wrong Stock At The Wrong Time

Malthusianism was born in 1798; it dictated that world's population would grow at an exponential rate while food growth would continue to uptick at a linear rate; eventually, this would lead to a shortage of food. The theory failed because it ignored the impact technology would have on food production. With today's constant technological advancements, what can investors expect out of the agro-chemical industry? Many competitors are trying to grab further market share but is Mosaic Company (MOS) in a better position compared to its peers?

The world's population clocks in at around 7.5 billion, growing at an alarming rate of 1.11% per year, generating an organic demand for agro-chemical products. On paper at least, the industry seems to have a demand curve that is infallible since it literally depends on human hunger. Is it realistic to suggest that you can profit off our primal need to eat?

Company Background

The Mosaic Company is a proud Fortune 500 company that deals in agricultural chemicals and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, United States. It is involved in mining of two crop nutrients; phosphate and potash. The company is the largest producer of potash and phosphate fertilizer in the United States and markets its products in three genres- MicroEssentials, K-Mag and Pegasus. The company has a diversified customer portfolio spanning around 40 different countries. The company was formed on 25 October 2004 as a result of a merger between the fertilizer manufacturing giant; IMC Global and Cargill's crop nutrition division.

A brief comparison about the company's revenue, gross income and net income on a year on year basis, is depicted by the 5-year revenue chart below:

Financial Outlook:

The last 5 year financial data show alarming performance metrics for the company with the 2016 net income decline of approximately 70.23% compared to last year. The annual sales have declined by around 19.48% whilst the EBITDA (Earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization) has increased by approximately $1.04 billion. The stressed performance of the company is mainly attributable to technological advancements and new products introduced by competitors. However unfavorably, following balance sheet figures indicate the company growth has been stagnant in the recent past:

Indicator 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Property, Plant and Equipment $7.55B $8.58B $9.31B $8.72B $9.20B Intangible Assets $1.84B $1.79B $1.81B $1.60B $1.63B Total current assets $6.43B $8.11B $5.31B $3.97B $3.03B Total current liabilities ($1.92B) ($3.27B) ($1.60B) ($2.05B) ($1.48B)

It is important to gauge the company's performance in comparison to other companies in the same industry. A brief comparison between performance of Mosaic Company and industry peers is provided below:

Major industry peers for Mosaic are Agrium Inc. (AGU) and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT).

An evaluation of company performance based on P/E ratio denotes that an average investment of $1 in Mosaic will be recovered in about 50.74 cycles; an indication of a possibly long-term growth stock. We can say the company's P/E ratio is much higher compared to industry average. However, Mosaic has a lower P/B ratio compared to peers denoting share's market value is relatively lesser than book value per share. This may indicate that the share is currently under-priced.

Dividend Yield has been the highest but still in line with industry peers. Future expected DY is likely to remain within present range due to volatile results. The 5-year expected PEG ratio is in line with peers, if not altogether impressive.

Stock Performance (and comparison with peers):

Disturbing financial performance has been witnessed for the company in the last 5 years and contributed to steep decline in share price of the company. The 5 year high and low range lies between $19-57 approximately. The scrip has recently witnessed bearish sentiments and trend is expected to continue on a similar pattern.

On the contrary, the past 5 days performance of company scrip has shown bullish movements with weekly high and low range of approximately $2 (from $20 to $21.50).

Over the past 12 months, Mosaic's price has been quite volatile-sharply increasing during the first 6 months and later on taking a downward trend. The company's share price movement pattern is just opposite to the industry trend, indicating cautious approach by the investors.

One year price comparison with Mosaic's competitors is presented below:

Company (scrip) 12 months price fluctuation Mosaic Company MOS Agrium Inc. AGU Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc. POT

Although the company has strong asset-base, however current results are pointing towards a more uncertain future outlook.

Future Prospects of Agricultural Chemicals Industry:

Agriculture sector is facing huge challenges in today's era. On one hand, it has to ensure production of high-quality food for an ever-increasing world population, on the other hand it has to ensure continuous innovation in technology and process to provide cost efficient seeds, chemicals and fertilizers to pave way for large-scale production.

According to experts, Asia has become the largest market for pesticides and agricultural chemicals, with around 49% market share with American region trailing at around 33%. On a product-wise demand scale, the global market is composed of 42% herbicides, 26% insecticides and around 25% is accounted for by biocide chemicals.

The industry outlook is favorable owing to expected increase in per capita income in future years leading to increased demand for agricultural chemicals. Consequently, the industry is likely to witness accelerated cumulative average growth rates in future. As such, mechanization of agriculture has proved a very handy tool for today's era and is something that needs critical attention of the authorities. Mechanization however, has a cost in terms of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides; something which needs to be kept in check in order to keep the products economically feasible for the users.

Final Word:

Seeing how things stand, there is undoubtedly growth potential for Mosaic Company due to favorable future industry outlook, expanding markets and availability of new technology. Based on past results which illustrate a high beta value and volatility on the stock, we suggest new investors to sit this one out till the share price stabilizes. The agro-chemical industry is strong and growing but Mosaic still needs to catch up with the industry leaders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.