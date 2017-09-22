'Tis The Season For Volatility

Well as Goldman reminds you, volatility tends to be 25% in October.

That said, when seasonality collides head-on with another catalyst, it's worth taking note of.

I don't put much stock (get it?) in seasonality unless there is a self-evident reason why it should matter.

As anyone who follows Heisenberg can probably surmise without my having to say it, I am not a fan of "analysis" that relies on "seasonality."

In many cases, "seasonality" can't be couched in fundamental terms. And if something can't be couched in fundamental terms, I contend it's largely meaningless. Of course, some seasonality is inherently fundamental. If your business is seasonal, well then it obviously makes no sense to say that "seasonality" isn't part of the fundamental thesis - indeed, "seasonality" is the fundamental thesis in such cases.

But if there is no self-evident reason why "seasonality" should matter, then it probably doesn't - a matter that is. If there are seasonal patterns in something that shouldn't obviously be seasonal, then those patterns are in all likelihood just happenstance.

And look, even if you believe in seasonality, it can go horribly wrong. Have a look, for instance, at this Bloomberg screenshot that shows seasonality in the 5s30s:

Well if you've been paying attention this week, you know what's happened there. Specifically, the 5s30s fell below 91.6bp for the first time since December 2007 on Thursday:

Ok, so with all of those caveats in place, I'm going to apprise you of some upcoming seasonality in volatility (VXX).

As you're probably aware, volatility tends to rise in October. Generally speaking, I wouldn't mention the seasonality here, but given what's going on in the geopolitical sphere, I'd be remiss if I didn't at least raise the possibility that between the escalating rhetoric re: North Korea, and the seasonality in volatility, October could be an interesting month. Consider this from a Goldman note out on Thursday:

On average since 1928, October SPX realized volatility has been 19 vol vs 15 vol for other months. High October volatility is visible in each major index and sector over the past 30 years; we analyze NDX, R1000, R2000, and 60 sub-sectors. Technology and Healthcare are among the sectors which see the biggest increase in volatility, likely due to the large number of important single stock events.

Bottom line, volatility tends to be 25% higher in October. Obviously, that's skewed by 2008 and 2002, but if there's anything to this at all, then it could well serve to supercharge any flare-ups that accompany what will almost invariably be more inflammatory remarks from Washington and Pyongyang regarding nuclear weapons.

I don't think I need to remind you of this, but just in case, this week we witnessed the return of rhetorical one-upmanship from Trump and Kim. So it's not as if I'm postulating something far-fetched when I say that October is likely to see the tension rise further, especially considering October 10 is Party Foundation Day in the North.

Meanwhile, don't forget that at last check, vega-to-buy for VIX ETPs (i.e. the rebalance) on a 5-vol. spike across the VIX futures curve is sitting at an all-time high (left pane):

'Tis the season.

