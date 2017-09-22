What Is Killing Inflation?

I've recently been toying with my own ideas on why the fed hasn't been able to control inflation as easily as history might suggest on both the consumer and wage side. It triggered me to write down my thoughts on why inflation has been in a steady, low, positive range-bottom line is technology is the greatest disinflationary force ever.

The Federal Reserve believes modest inflation has important economic benefits, and has aimed since 2012 to keep prices rising at an annual pace of 2 percent. The only problem being that the fed is on pace to fail for the sixth straight year.

US Inflation Rate data by YCharts

Think back to when inflation (and interest rates) peaked-late 1970's to the early 80's. Why? I like to think it is NOT a coincidence that in the late 70's the personal computer entered the market. Even though computers were around before then, with the computer becoming available to the greater population, it is able to affect inflation on a much greater scale. Although that is the beginning, I think only in the last 15-20 years technological advancements have finally started to take hold in the global economy, as we have found it easier and easier to monetize technology, while also providing efficiencies.

The gap in margins has widened significantly in the last decade or so, suggesting technology has been able to scale itself much better than previously.

Perhaps there may be too much focus on inflation reaching the arbitrary 2% level. I'm sure we can get there again, but I believe there has been a secular shift in inflation due to technology. I can shop online and compare prices for airlines, consumer goods, and now food in a matter of minutes to save a few dollars as a consumer. Although horizontal drilling has been around a long time, combine that with Fracking and we have efficiency gains in the energy space causing a supply glut. Think about logistics (UPS, FedEx and now Amazon) and how easily, quickly and cheaply they can now deliver packages. Even banks are competing against "robo-advisors" that charge a fee less than half the industry average. I just gave 4 examples in 4 different sectors where technology is causing disinflation and perhaps why the Fed will never be able to affect CPI going forward as easily as they have in the past.

On the Employment side of inflation, ECI has been lackluster this cycle as well, and as you know, AHE YoY growth typically peaks around 3.5-4% but we're nowhere near those levels 8 years into a bull market.

Again, I point to technology. First, there is a weak correlation (but a correlation nonetheless) between ECI and productivity-makes sense since businesses tend to reward their more productive employees with higher wages. The following table shows a report on productivity and compensation.

As we might expect, Productivity gains are greatest in the Tech sector, and the largest Productivity-Compensation gap is also in the tech sector. Clearly, this ECI & Productivity correlation becomes even weaker around technology, since wage growth is much less than productivity growth for tech jobs because the automation and scalability of their industry are ultimately disinflationary for wages.

Normally upward pressure on inflation occurs as the economy approaches full employment, a relationship known as the Phillips Curve. But recently, inflation has seen very little effect from falling unemployment.

A little inflation can brighten the economic mood, causing wages and corporate profits to rise more quickly. Economists like to point out that this is an illusion. If everyone is making more money, then no one can buy more stuff. Prices just go up. But the evidence suggests people enjoy the illusion and, importantly, they respond to the illusion by behaving in ways that increase actual economic growth, for example by working harder.

I do NOT think inflation is dead, but I do believe that technology as a disinflationary force is a major factor in why inflation has been so slow to enter the system, causing the fed to move slower than usual and ultimately leading to a much longer than usual market cycle. I'm sure eventually inflation will take hold and cause the fed to overshoot and ultimately end the cycle but it will just take longer than we are used to as long as technology continues to impact our lives.

