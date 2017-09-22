Lessons Learned Looking At SPAM

Hormel Foods may provide an early look at what lies ahead for the broader stock market at some point in the future.

Important lessons about today’s stock market can be learned from looking at SPAM. Not the mass messages that clutter your Inbox on a daily basis, but the meat product that comes in a can and is made from ham (mostly). Hormel Foods is the maker of this legendary food brand among others including Dinty Moore, Jennie-O, and Skippy. And despite the relatively staid nature of its business, the path of Hormel’s stock price over the past few years provides some important lessons about what might lie ahead for the broader market at some point in the near future.

An Old Friend

The consumer staples (XLP) sector has always been among my favorite market sectors. This includes the food industry (PBJ), which despite its recent competitive and operational challenges is arguably becoming one of the more attractive market segments from a value investor perspective as we move toward 2018. As a result, Hormel Foods (HRL) is a company that I have come to know well and have monitored for many years. I’ve even owned the stock for extended periods of time on two separate occasions over time, so in some respects I consider the company an old friend from a fundamental research standpoint.

Hormel Foods offers much to like for the conservative investor seeking stability, predictability, and reliable income growth over time. The stock ranks among the top 3% of all publicly traded companies in terms of lowest stock price volatility over time. Although revenue growth is generally unexciting, it has still plugged along at a low to mid-single-digit annualized rate over the years even through some of the most challenging of economic times (if SPAM is not the quintessential economic inferior good, I’m not sure what is). The company has also posted solid annualized earnings growth in excess of +10% over the past decade and continues to tack on to its impressive track record of increasing its dividend each and every year for more than a half of a century including increasing the distribution at a high teens annualized rate in recent years. With healthy financials, predictable operations, and a relatively low payout ratio, Hormel is well positioned to continue its track record of dividend growth well into the future.

Running With A Different Crowd For A Spell

While Hormel Foods is a great company, it historically has not often stirred the passions of the high octane momentum crowd. But this is where Hormel’s stock found itself running for an extended spell in recent years.

Starting on the very day that the U.S. Federal Reserve initiated its asset purchases as part of its QE3 stimulus plan in January 2013, Hormel shares suddenly found themselves running off to the races. Opening 2013 at around $14 per share on a dividend and split adjusted basis, the stock was up above $20 by the start of the summer, a return of more than +40% in less than six month’s time. A +40% return not for a company that was transforming the world with a new innovative technology, mind you, but a company in Hormel that makes SPAM.

Now it should be noted that Hormel was trading at 16.6 times trailing 12-month earnings heading into the year. While certainly not fire sale prices, it still represented a 7% discount to its historical average valuation near 18 times earnings. By the summer and after its +40% spurt above $20 per share, this marginal discount had turned into a meaningful 22% premium.

But what was much more notable is where Hormel’s stock price went from there. For over the next nearly three years through February 2016, Hormel shares continued to run, and run, and run, and run to the upside. By early 2016, the stock was trading as high as $44.52 per share on a dividend and split adjusted basis. Was the company’s operational performance good during this three year time period? Absolutely, it was as solid as usual if not a good bit better than average with some impressive margin expansion along the way. But it certainly wasn’t that good to explain another +120% in the stock price over this time period.

From a technical perspective, it appeared absolutely nothing could go wrong with Hormel shares. It had behaved exceptionally well from a technical standpoint throughout, and it’s uptrend was firmly intact. A period of consolidation might have been reasonably expected, but the traditionally sedate HRL stock price had the looks of having been transformed into the momentum lover’s dream. And the company split the stock 2-for-1 in February 2016 to implicitly celebrate its remarkable run.

The only problem for Hormel shares was the following. It was already expensive back in 2013 prior to more than doubling over the next three years. By February 2016, the stock was trading at more than 30 times earnings, which represented a 70% premium over its long-term historical valuation. Hormel was set to continue increasing earnings and margins going forward, so the operational outlook remained as solid as ever, but whether this was already priced into the stock and a whole lot more at that point was a whole different question to consider.

A Long Slow Digestion

What has followed since for Hormel stock was the onset of the inevitable. The laws of gravity had not been repealed, and it turned out at the end of the day that fundamentals and valuation still did matter in the case of Hormel Food’s stock. The company continued to generate its steady operational results in the midst of the onset of increased competition and broader food price deflation pressures. But investors have since taken a hatchet to the stock price.

After peaking on February 16, 2016 just four days after splitting the stock price, Hormel Foods shares have been mired in a steady downtrend ever since. The stock has fallen by more than -31% over the past 20 months, it has since broken from a technical analysis perspective, and there appears no immediate end in sight to its longer-term price decline. Has the company encountered some operational challenges over the past two years? Sure. But are these challenges down by one-third bad? No.



What is much more notable than the price decline in Hormel stock over the past 20 months is the valuation. Despite having fallen by nearly one-third, the company stock is still trading at more than 19 times earnings today, which still represents a 10% premium over its average long-term historical valuation. In short, despite falling in price by nearly one-third and plunging into its own 20 month and counting bear market in the process, Hormel stock is still expensive by a measurable amount.

Are Hormel shares still higher than they were at the start of 2013? Absolutely, and by an impressive margin. Is the long-term operational outlook for Hormel Foods still solid? Absolutely. But have they come down crushingly from their peak nearly two years ago due in large part to a valuation that became wildly excessive? Most definitely.

Lessons Learned Looking At SPAM

Stock investors in general can learn important lessons from considering what has taken place in Hormel Foods shares over the past 20 months.

For just as Hormel Foods shares looked in early 2016, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) looks today. Outside of a tough stretch from the summer of 2015 through early 2016, the U.S. stock market (DIA) has risen to the moon by more than +80% and the uptrend remains firmly intact. Earnings growth continues to be strong and dividend payouts continue increase. Put simply, it seems that absolutely nothing can go wrong for today’s stock market.

But much like Hormel Foods, the S&P 500 Index (IVV) today trades at 24 times GAAP earnings, which represents 50% premium over its long-term historical average. And just as we eventually learned in the case of Hormel Foods, the laws of gravity have not been repealed for the broader market either. It may not occur today, next month or even next year, but these forces will eventually reassert themselves someday despite the most convincing of protestations otherwise. Even if corporate earnings growth is expected to continue at its solid pace into the future, at some point fundamental reality will begin pulling the broader market back down to its historical averages. And if a currently unforeseen operational challenge for the broader market presents itself (enough already foreseen challenges currently exist, so something unforeseen would have to be all the more dramatic), the potential drop back to earth could end up being all the more pronounced.

Suppose corporate earnings continued to grow by another 10% on a GAAP basis over the next year, which is a generous but not entirely unreasonable forecast. Even with 10% earnings growth, if the U.S. stock market (QQQ) followed the Hormel Foods valuation correction path and was still trading at a 10% premium to its historical average, it would be trading at 2060 on the S&P 500 Index. Once again, even with 10% earnings growth, if the stock market adjusted to only to where it was still trading at a 10% premium to its historical valuation, it would be trading at 2050 on the S&P 500 Index, which is -18% below where it’s trading today.

Now suppose earnings simply fall flat over the next year. Now we’re talking 1875 on the S&P 500 Index, or -25% below where it is trading today and still the market would be at a 10% premium to historical average valuation.

These are big potential moves for a market that is continuing to plug along from a fundamental standpoint.

The Bottom Line

The U.S. stock market continues to rise and everything is awesome. But we’ve seen this script before, and it usually ends badly at some point. The stock market may continue to rise from here for another month, year or longer. But fundamentals and valuation still do matter, and the laws of gravity will eventually start to assert themselves on the broader market. And the recent experience of Hormel Foods over the past two years provides potential insight into what the decline in the broader market might look like once gravity finally starts to return.

