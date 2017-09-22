Dish 30% Undervalued; Amazon Deal Imminent?

Over the last six years, Dish Network (DISH) has quietly grown into the fifth-largest holder of wireless spectrum in the country. Since Dish has remained mum on its plans for the massive spectrum trove, analysts have offered many differing explanations. Some say that CEO Charlie Ergen is hoarding assets bought on the cheap in order to flip them later, while others think that Dish wants to become a cell phone carrier. As investor hopes for a Dish buyout have faded, the stock has underperformed the market amid uncertainty over whether Dish can make the new assets profitable.

Enter Amazon (AMZN). Earlier in the summer, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ergen and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos were discussing a partnership, possibly in conjunction with T-Mobile (TMUS). Such a deal would make sense for both companies. Amazon has long sought more control over its services, especially on the mobile front, while Dish is seeking to pivot away from its shrinking satellite TV business.

Although everyone would be a winner in this scenario, Dish shareholders would enjoy an increase in wealth far in excess of the company’s current value. Given the likelihood of some kind of future deal, Dish shares are at least 30 percent undervalued.

What’s In It For Dish

Although Dish once disrupted pay-TV with its direct-to-home satellite service, lately the company has suffered from the same shift to streaming affecting its larger rivals. The company’s subscriber base peaked at over 14 million in 2013, but is now down to under 13.4 million as of the latest quarter. Despite the success of the company’s new Sling a la carte TV service, Dish has been unable to totally offset the subscriber bleed out. Because Sling is offered at a lower price point, average revenue per user is down as well.

Against this backdrop, Dish has acquired wireless spectrum for an unknown purpose. The company’s radio silence on the matter is vintage Ergen, who once dismissed a Wall Street analyst’s meeting request by saying that “we’re too busy creating value around here to sit down and talk about it.” Whatever the case, the diversification into spectrum indicates that Ergen probably wants to avoid selling the company, as some observers speculated might happen. Considering that Verizon (V) and AT&T (T) have never expressed any interest in Dish’s spectrum assets, the most logical explanation is that Ergen wants his own mobile network, which represents a major growth opportunity for content delivery.

What’s In It For Amazon

At Amazon, more direct control over how consumers access its services is seen as a strategic imperative. The thinking behind the Amazon Fire Phone was that it would allow the company to bypass Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), who own the portals that funnel many users to Amazon’s site. Although the Fire Phone debuted to much fanfare in 2014, it quickly flopped due to its high price and poor design. Given the tactical importance of the mobile arena, Amazon may well make another go at the smartphone. Offering mobile service through Dish might just be what Amazon needs to create value for customers.

A Dish-Amazon deal could also help address other tactical issues for the ecommerce company. An article from Forbes that appeared in May aptly sums up the advantages:

With its wide array of services, Amazon could use a reliable network to differentiate from some of its competitors. Its e-commerce platform, streaming service, home assistant (Amazon Echo) and proposed drone delivery services could leverage the uncongested spectrum owned by Dish. This would allow Amazon to have better control over its services and not depend on other wireless service providers. The company could also look at providing wireless services to its Prime customers and use the spectrum for its ambitious streaming service, which includes live broadcasts of sporting events.

Conveniently, Dish’s low-frequency bandwidth is ideal for urban environments where Amazon’s business model works best. Like the Whole Foods deal, a partnership with Dish would give Amazon the ability to sell even more services to its most important market. Since Dish owns the assets, Amazon would shoulder very little risk in terms of capital investment.

Dish’s True Value

As of the latest quarter, Dish owned $11 billion worth of spectrum outright. The company also holds an 85 percent economic interest in the two subsidiaries that together own spectrum for which they paid $12 billion. This brings Dish’s total spectrum holdings to some $21 billion. It is widely acknowledged now that the company scooped up its licenses at bargain prices, although I prefer to be conservative and simply value the spectrum at the purchase price.

Right now this massive stockpile of spectrum is just sitting there earning no return. If Dish can monetize these assets at a 3 percent annual return (in line with T-Mobile), then it could potentially earn over $600 million a year. Valued at a multiple of 20—conservative, given what T-Mobile manages—this stream of future earnings would be worth $12.5 billion.

Now add in Dish’s earnings from its core pay-TV business, which continues to throw off a ton of cash even as it continues with its painful transition. At 20 times earnings, which is in line with its growth rate over the last few years, Dish has a going concern worth at least $20 billion.

Add those two earnings streams together and you get $32.5 billion, or 30 percent above present market value.

What Now?

Although I think Dish’s true value is fairly obvious, Ergen is not the type of CEO who cares about drumming up investor enthusiasm. As a result, Wall Street has not seen fit to value the company accordingly, although analysts covering the stock are pretty bullish on average, with a mean price target of $73 a share.

Of course, the only way for Dish to unlock this value is to either sell itself or start using its spectrum, which is currently just gathering dust. Unless it cobbles together a bare bones service, it appears that Dish needs a partner, and Amazon looks like a good prospect. Aside from the business synergies, a partnership between Dish and Amazon would bring together two formidable CEOs. Ergen seems just like Bezos’s type: an intensely driven and sometimes brutal taskmaster with an owner’s mindset.

For investors eyeing Dish, now is not the time to hem and haw. T-Mobile CEO John Legere predicted earlier that this year that “2017 will mark the end of Dish as we know it,” and industry observers expect Ergen to announce some sort of deal any day now. No matter if Dish partners with another company or gets bought outright, those holding the stock should reap a handsome reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.