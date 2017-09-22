Your Daily Pharma Scoop: VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF, Esperion's Growth Potential, Pfizer's EU Approval

Avisol Capital Partners, managed by Drs Udaya Maiya and Ashok Dutta, is writing a daily scoop of all sorts of news, catalysts, ratings, and other actionable details for its watch list stocks (and the rest of the healthcare universe). The watch list is available to Total Pharma Tracker subscribers. Some sections, like the catalyst data, abstract selections, AdComm coverages, Buy/Sell summaries etc are also available to subscribers only. This is an abridged version; for the entire Pharma Scoop, please subscribe to our Marketplace service.

Daily analysis of a Stock/ETF With a Major Event/Upside

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® US Listed Biotech 25 Index (MVBBHTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the development and production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment. The fund is mainly invested in three pharma stocks of Celgene Corp, Amgen Corp and Gilead Sciences Inc., which collectively account for one-third of the fund's corpus.

All three stocks are currently trading at or close to their 52-week high. Gilead Sciences stock is expected to show some moves post its acquisition of Kite Pharma while Celgene is likely to suffer from a recent FDA hold on its cancer immunotherapy trials. Amgen recently reported the FDA approval for its biosimilar version of Avastin and the development is expected to boost the stock's performance in the coming quarters. Any positive movement in these stocks will likely have similar impact on the fund's NAV.

The fund is also well diversified as it holds stake in 26 different pharma companies, though its top 10 holdings account for 70 percent of its investments. The fund does not offer any discernible geographical diversification benefits as nearly 98 percent of the funds are invested in the U.S.-based companies. Owing to its investments in large pharma companies, the fund is highly liquid. The fund has returned 19.3 percent in the past one year while its Year to Date return stands at close to 26 percent. The fund comprises established pharma companies, making it suitable for investors with low to moderate risk appetite and long term horizon.

Top 10 Holdings (%) as of Aug. 31, 2017

Total Holdings: 26

Holding Name Ticker Shares Market Value

(US$) % of Net

Assets Celgene Corp CELG US 574,532 79,819,731 11.14 Amgen Inc AMGN US 447,817 79,608,428 11.11 Gilead Sciences Inc GILD US 950,445 79,561,751 11.11 Allergan Plc AGN US 210,203 48,237,384 6.73 Biogen Inc BIIB US 139,931 44,296,557 6.18 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN US 283,766 40,411,116 5.64 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX US 227,845 36,578,236 5.11 Incyte Corp INCY US 239,011 32,842,502 4.58 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN US 65,647 32,619,994 4.55 Illumina Inc ILMN US 158,963 32,501,575 4.54 Top 10 Total (%) 70.69

Analysis of Top Seeking Alpha Coverage

We have three Editor's Picks from yesterday:

CRISPR discusses a leader in the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology, CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). CRSP has technology from UC-Berkeley and looks promising to the author. However, I have a very strict rule -- do not look at pre-IND or even pre-Phase 2 companies. This rule can be relaxed for rare cases where efficacy results are indicated in Phase 1 itself. But the human physiology, I believe, is too complex to abide by the rules of the petri dish or the mouse. So I will ignore CRPS for now.

Nabriva (NBRV) I already covered in the previous digest so I will give it a pass. So we are left with Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR).

ESPR was one of the first victims of the FDA's new focus on CV risk studies -- as the author says: "In 2015, the FDA guided that ESPR might have to wait until results of their CVOT in 2022 to file their NDA. This was the first time the FDA had ever provided this type of guidance as previous cholesterol drugs had been approved on LDL-C lowering studies alone."

However, as the drug candidate, bempedoic acid, progressed through trials, ESPR, which had been trading at cash as late as early 2016, saw its stock rise quite a bit -- 3x just this year to date. So we will assume with the market that bempedoic acid has considerable potential to attract that kind of valuation. The question, the one that the author tries to answer, is: is there any further upside?

To understand that, we should first understand the edge the drug has over competitors like PCSK9 inhibitors. As the author says, "The combination therapy provides similar LDL-C lowering compared to statins and PCSK9 inhibitors, while also lowering hsCRP. The hsCRP lowering provided by the combination therapy also gives bempedoic acid an edge against PCSK9 inhibitors, which will be the lead competitor for ESPR in the statin-intolerance market."

However, the problem with the scenario is that the author sees a 33% upside from current levels. Now, this drug will be in market almost 5 years from now. One would assume that the highest upside will only be seen nearing approval times -- as is common with these catalyst-driven stocks, you expect the peak at the nearest point to the catalyst, when the picture is the clearest. That would make a 33% gain in about 5 years from now, with considerable ups and downs before that.

Of course, the author's valuation model must have had a probability of approval, which should be taken as 100% for the proper bullish valuation. Here's the critical portion of the article: "Based on my assumptions, I believe ESPR is worth an NPV of $110/share. Since ESPR is in the middle of Phase 3 testing, this should be risk adjusted by roughly 67% to account for the chance of trials failure, which gives a valuation of $73.75/share."

For ESPR bulls, this will be conservative, and the $100/share price will be more like it as the PDUFA comes nearer and we know for sure how this is going to end up. There's also 17 million patient add-on therapy market which the author has not considered here. So, basically, the bullish view gives us up to 3x upside from current levels, while the less optimistic view (but the one that still hopes for approval) gives us 33% upside over a span of 5 years. This is probably a nice set of numbers to bet on. However, there's going to be one or more dilutive events before the PDUFA, and the chances of insurer-related issues after that, as the author himself states.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Action Company Ticker Rating Target Impact Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Agile Therapeutics AGRX Buy $8.00 Low Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Outperform -> Positive $94.00 -> $135.00 Low Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Reiterates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Buy $90.00 -> $146.00 Low Raymond James Financial Downgrades Biogen BIIB Strong-Buy -> Market Perform $244.28 -> $319.00 Low Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN Buy $113.00 Medium Robert W. Baird Reiterates Celgene Corporation CELG Buy $162.00 Low Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL Buy $15.00 High Citigroup Initiates Cardiovascular Systems CSII Market Perform Low J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK Neutral Low Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT Outperform -> Market Perform High Barclays PLC Lowers Target Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS Equal Weight $55.00 -> $52.00 Low CIBC Reiterates Intec Pharma NTEC Outperform -> Outperform $10.00 -> $15.00 Medium Oppenheimer Holdings Raises Target Intec Pharma NTEC Outperform $10.00 -> $15.00 High Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Ophthotech Corporation OPHT Hold $4.00 Low Bank of America Corporation Raises Target REGENXBIO RGNX Buy $29.00 -> $33.00 Low HC Wainwright Reiterates Soligenix SNGX Buy $11.00 Medium Cowen and Company Reiterates Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN Buy $50.00 Low Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Target Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Mkt Perform -> Market Perform $28.00 -> $20.00 Low

Insider Sales (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ATRA Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. CEO -$68,354 CTMX Cytomx Therapeutics, Inc. 10% -$360,000 FGEN Fibrogen Inc CEO -$2,065,485 MDVX Medovex Corp. Dir -$83,100

Insider Purchases (not options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded ALDX Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 10% +$1,450,000 AMPE Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dir +$8,519 PAVM Pavmed Inc. COB, CEO, 10% +$0

Stocks in the News: Analysis

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) had an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and announced that they will advance lead candidate Coversin into Phase 3 development for the treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) in Q1 2018. PNH indication has Fast Track status in the U.S. Coversin is a second-generation complement inhibitor. Akari plans to conduct two studies: CAPSTONE, in naïve PNH patients where Alexion's Soliris (eculizumab) is not the standard of care and ASSET, in PNH patients on eculizumab therapy who will be switched to Coversin. Shares gained 90% in early trading following the news.

Intellia Therapeutics' (NTLA) shares rose up by 10% following the news that scientists at UC-Berkeley and Massachusetts General Hospital have found a way to improve the precision of DNA-editing technology CRISPR/Cas9. Intellia was created to develop and commercialize the technology based on UC-Berkeley's intellectual property estate. The UC-Berkeley research team is from the laboratory of Dr. Jennifer Doudna, the co-discoverer (arguably) of CRISPR/Cas9. They have found a region within the Cas9 protein (the enzyme that does the gene splicing) that governs how precisely CRISPR/Cas9 hones in on the targeted DNA sequence. They have "tweaked" the domain to produce a "hyper-accurate" gene editor with the lowest level of off-target cutting achieved to date. The discovery should enable scientists to customize variants of Cas9 aimed at minimizing the chance that CRISPR/Cas9 edits DNA in the wrong place. In other words, it should contribute greatly to the efficacy and safety of gene therapies.

Lipocine's (LPCN) shares are up by 2% in early trading on increased volume after it announced a favorable ruling by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) regarding its dispute with Clarus Therapeutics. The decision means that Clarus is the senior party and Lipocine the junior party. Lipocine believes the PTAB ruling strengthens its position related to TRT candidate TLANDO (formerly LPCN 1021). A conference call with the PTAB is set for October 4 to discuss the next steps.

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) has started patient dosing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ASPIRO, assessing its gene therapy AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), a rare and serious inherited muscle disorder characterized by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and early death. The study will enroll approximately 12 patients less than five years old. Preliminary data should be available in Q4 2017. Share rose 3% following the news.

Amicus Therapeutics' (FOLD) ATB200/AT2221 received the Orphan Drug status from the FDA for the treatment of Pompe disease, an inherited lysosomal storage disorder caused by the deficiency in an enzyme called acid alpha-glucosidase. ATB200/AT2221 is a new treatment paradigm consisting of ATB200, a recombinant acid alpha-glucosidase with enhanced uptake characteristics and AT2221, a pharmacological chaperone. Shares are up 2% following the news. Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) announced that FDA has approved the use of RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) to treat acute uncomplicated influenza in pediatric patients at least two years old who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. This intravenous viral neuraminidase inhibitor was first approved in the U.S. in December 2014 for patients at least 18 years old. Shares gained 8% in premarket on robust volume following the news.

The European Commission approved Pfizer (PFE) and development/commercialization partner Merck KGaA's (OTCPK:OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:MKGAY) BAVENCIO (avelumab) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer. Yearly approximately 2500 europeans are detected with this type of rare skin cancer. Market launch will commence in the coming months. Initial launches in Germany and the UK could happen as soon as next month.

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Acceleron Pharma ($XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) 43000 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) 43000 Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:OTCQB:RLMD) 43000

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.