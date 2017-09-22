Is The Ensco/Atwood Deal Falling Apart? - DéJà Vu Edition

Even if the deal falls through, I remain invested in Atwood due to its young and high-specification deepwater assets that will likely benefit first from improving industry fundamentals.

This morning at the open, a 4% to 5% divergence reappeared between the stock prices of the two companies.

As my followers know, I prefer long-term strategic and competitive analyses over short-term obsessions with quarterly results, but I also keep an eye on news for temporary mispricing of securities. If you'd like to stay on top of my future articles on offshore drillers, as well as other companies, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Quick Recap

I have previously written extensively about Ensco's (ESV) acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (ATW). I won't repeat my previous points in this article, but the following articles will provide you with a comprehensive summary of my views on the deal and how price action since the announcement date has evolved:

Update

This morning at the open, a 4% to 5% divergence reappeared between the stock prices of the two companies:

Source: Google Finance



It's impossible for us to know the driving forces behind this divergence, but the gap is significant with only one week left until the end of the third quarter, which is when the deal was previously expected to close.

I can think of two possible reasons:

One or more investors got a wind of the deal falling apart in the eleventh hour; or The deal price will be adjusted.

Contingency Plan For Investors



Trading based on insider information is illegal, so I steer clear of investing in companies purely for expected or ongoing M&A activity, as some traders may have access to inside information and may choose to trade based on such information. I think it is naive to think this does not happen; every society has bad actors.

Having said that, however, because of my value style approach to investing, I sometimes end up investing in companies that subsequently become acquisition targets. It's always good to know that experienced industry management teams agree with my view of which companies in an industry are undervalued.

Because of its depressed price-to-book ratio, which is an important measure in asset-heavy industries, and its young and high-specification deepwater rigs, I expect Atwood to be one of the more advantaged offshore drillers as the industry recovers from its cycle lows. This is the primary reason why I invested in Atwood in the first place. Subsequently, Ensco bid for the company, and Borr Drilling reported a nearly 10% stake in Atwood. These are both very positive signs for Atwood shareholders.



Bottom Line

Despite the re-emergence of the arbitrage gap between the two stocks, which may mean that the deal may fall through, I remain invested in Atwood. If the deal does fall apart, I expect a further drop in Atwood's stock price, but I expect this to be ephemeral, and Atwood to benefit from higher oil prices in the coming months, as I discussed in my recent articles Oil: Another Bear Argument Bites The Dust as well as Another Bullish Oil Sign.

Follow for Free Articles

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up to the top of the page and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you.



Premium Research

Despite my conviction in higher oil prices, I see better opportunity elsewhere. If you're interested in learning about my investment methodology as well as high-quality fundamental research on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which will affect the future of oil markets, supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, as well as timely price target alerts, you can sign up for the Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV, ATW, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.