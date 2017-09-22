Oil Markets: Iran And Saudi Arabia Will Not Risk A Direct Conflict

The views espoused by the author reflect a fundamental misapprehension of the geopolitical, demographic, and religious factors that foster the current conflicts in the region.

The ruling elites of Saudi Arabia and Iran will not risk the legitimacy of their governments by engaging in broader direct conflict that could result in dire economic consequences.

The Middle East is currently beset by proxy wars in which Sunni and Shia factions, supported by Saudi Arabia and Iran respectively, are in violent conflict.

An article published on SA touted an imminent war between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a reason to be long oil and certain E&P companies.

An article was published on SA on September 14th by Kirk Spano titled "An Iran War is Coming - Buy Oil Stocks Now". The article espoused a thesis that oil would trade up due to an impending war between Iran and a group of countries centered around Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United States and Israel, amongst others. It then spent time recommending or discussing the following companies and ETFs that would benefit from an oil price spike: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES), Encana (NYSE:ECA), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Total (NYSE:TOT), and the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO)

There are many conflicts already raging in the Middle East, North Africa, the Horn of Africa, the Sinai Peninsula, and Afghanistan. Many of these conflicts are proxy wars that already involve Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and, at times, Israel. These proxy wars have resulted in extensive loss of life in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya (almost 500k people in Syria alone) and near catastrophic levels of destruction of homes, infrastructure, and economic assets resulting in the continued impoverishment amongst the population of these countries.

Cumulatively, the region is afflicted by the most turmoil and violence since the Iran/Iraq War. So, yes, Saudi Arabia and Iran are at each others throats and, yes, the near term prospects for a somewhat peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Syria and Yemen and a decline in the tensions emanating from the Sunni/Shia schism that dates back 1400 years seem remote. To paraphrase Howard Cosell, the Middle East is burning.

In the face of all of this regional violence and conflict and the active pursuit of proxy wars, oil continues to be pumped and the ruling elites of Iran and Saudi Arabia seek the same thing: enough economic growth and political stability to maintain the image of legitimacy for their respective regimes. There is an enormous difference between proxy wars in countries such as Syria and Yemen where it is mostly the blood of others being spilled versus a direct confrontation that would result in the blood of mostly Saudis and Iranians being spilled in what would ultimately be a futile struggle for hegemony that neither side could win.

SA is not the forum for a deep dive article about Middle East geopolitical strife so I will limit this article to addressing some of the more egregious geopolitical misconceptions contained in the Spano article. It is a complex theatre of conflict so the analysis, by necessity, will not be comprehensive. The important takeaway is this: there will be no direct conflict or war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, so there will be no impact on oil prices. What is more likely is that Iraq and Iran will continue to attempt to recover from decades of stunted economic growth due to war, violence, and economic isolation by growing their oil and gas sectors. This will likely serve to maintain oil prices with the range experienced during the last year.

Iraq Will Attack Iran

A central thesis to the Spano article is that Iraq will be peeled off from Iran and join the Saudi Arabia coalition in a war against Iran. How can Spano believe that people of Iraq, who have suffered through the Iran/Iraq War, the Gulf War, the Iraq War, a Sunni insurgency, and an ISIS insurgency AND which must resolve deep conflicts between its Shia majority and Sunni, Kurd, Turkmen, and Christian minorities (not to mention deep conflicts between the Shia militias and the central government) AND whose cities, such as Mosul, Fallujah, Ramadi, and Tikrit, lie in ruin on a scale not scene since the end of WWII in Germany and Japan, AND who have strong religious, political, and military ties with Iran, will suddenly jump into a major land war with Iran? To what purpose? How do the people of Iraq benefit from more blood shed with Iran? How does Iraq benefit from endangering its oil infrastructure while it is trying to grow its economy through the production and export of oil?

Demographics

The following is a table contains some demographic information and a GDP per capita estimate for the major regional players in the Middle East. The information has been culled from the CIA's World Factbook site. I have excluded Syria from the analysis due to the civil war currently raging there.

Middle East Demographics Country Population Median Age World Rank GDP per Capita (millions) (years) Population Iran 82.0 29.4 17 18,100 Iraq 39.2 19.9 35 17,900 Saudi Arabia 28.6 27.2 47 55,200 Jordan 10.3 22.3 89 12,300 Israel 8.3 29.7 97 35,200 Qatar 2.3 33.0 143 127,700 Kuwait 2.9 29.2 139 71,900 Yemen 28.0 19.2 48 2,400 UAE 6.1 30.3 110 67,900 Egypt 97.0 23.8 14 12,600

Several important takeaways from the article.

Relative to its immediate neighbors, Iran is a large country and, therefore, a regional power. Unlike many of its neighbors, the country is almost entirely Shia, so it does not suffer from the internal religious and cultural strife that has been a flash point for other countries in the region (Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, etc). The population disparity between Saudi Arabia and Iran is sizable and cannot be ignored. Approximately 30% of Saudi Arabia's population are non Saudis so the population disparity is larger than it seems in the table. With the exception of Iraq, the remaining countries in the Gulf region are quite small and the population of some, such as the UAE, is comprised mostly of South Asians and East Asians who work in the country.

Despite its oil wealth, the GDP per capita for Iran is quite low in comparison with its neighbors due to its. A big chunk of the disparity is due to Iran's larger populations. The remainder is likely a result of Iran's long term isolation from world markets, due most recently to the sanctions imposed by the West as a means of forcing Iran to abandon its nuclear weapons program. From a GDP perspective, Iran is most similar to Iraq, which has suffered from the economic impact of near constant conflict during the last two decades.

To put it into sharp focus, Saudi Arabia does not have the demographic wherewithal to enter into a major conflict with Iran. As demonstrated by its failed intervention in Yemen, Saudi Arabia also lacks the military capacity to intervene effectively in the region, never mind fight a broader conflict with a well armed and much larger neighbor. The lower for longer oil prices during the last several years have also stressed Saudi Arabia's financial resources.

Israel as a Coalition Partner with Saudi Arabia Against Iran

Saudi Arabia and Israel have been leading a coalition against Iran.

This statement conflates Saudi Arabia and Israel's individual antagonism towards Iran as an indication that a coalition exists. It does not. Saudi Arabia and Israeli's respective security services may exchange information when convenient but Saudi Arabia, the caretaker of the most holy sites in Islam (with the exception of the Temple on the Mount in Jerusalem) would never publicly align itself with Israel in a conflict against another Muslim country.

If Russia stands down, then the Saudi and Israeli troops would decimate the Iranian military with U.S. tactical and missile support in short order.

Not only would Saudi Arabia never join in a military coalition with Israeli due to religious reasons, Israel has neither the capability to project significant conventional force in the Gulf nor the domestic political support to wage a direct war with Iran. Think back to Israel's incursion into southern Lebanon in an attempt to crush Hezbollah and into Gaza in an effort to stop the cross border rocket attacks. Domestic and international support never lasts long. Bombing Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon as a domestic security action is a far cry from a direct combat conflict with Iran to overthrow the Iranian government.

Russian Involvement Or Lack Thereof

The Russia discussion is when the Spano article reached its fever dream pitch. Here is a long excerpt.

I believe that if a conflict occurs, and especially if it is orchestrated well by the CIA and military intelligence, then Iran will appear to have some violation egregious enough for Russia to change their stance. That could take the form of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps infraction that offends the sensibilities of President Putin. There is no shortage of heinous actions to choose from. It is a matter of tactics on the part of Russia when to say "enough is enough."

Russia is currently providing significant air, training, tactical, and planning support as well as weapons, ammunition, and huge amounts of money to the Assad faction in the civil war raging in Syria. Iran has aided the Assad faction in concert with Russia through the provision of weapons, ammunition, and Quds Forces commanders who have embedded with the Syrian army. Iran has also trained, equipped, and provided commanders for a large number of non Syrian Shia militia fighters. It has also forced Hezbollah to enter the Syrian civil war in support of Assad. If Russia was to break with Iran, the Assad government would fall and the civil war would re intensify as various factions fight for power. it would also place Russian forces within Syria at risk.

Russia perceives itself as a world power acting as a counterweight to the US and the West. Putin has no problem with Iran being a state sponsor of terrorism and he is guilty of his own "heinous actions" (look at Chechnya, Georgia, the Ukraine, and the relentless bombing of the civilian population in Syria). Putin wants power and siding with Iran or North Korea against the US is a no brainer. Spano is looking for a moral compass where none exists.

Conclusion

There were numerous other geopolitical misconceptions that were spouted in the Spano article in an attempt to support the outlandish prediction that a war with Iran is imminent, but I will end the critique here since this is an investing blog and not a Foreign Policy blog. The Middle East is struggling with an unprecedented level of violence currently and Iran has clearly been a bad actor via proxy in many of the conflicts. The ruling elites of Saudi Arabia and Iran, however, have far too much to lose engaging in a direct military confrontation.

Spano's fever dream war mongering is best ignored when trying to make a fundamental supply/demand analysis of the oil markets. There is plenty of real world violence and political and economic instability in countries that produce oil (keep a weather eye on Venezuela) to occupy oil investors without indulging in conspiratorial nonsense.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.