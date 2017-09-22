Johnson Controls: The Investment Thesis Remains Intact

If major restructuring and refocusing is executed successfully, a more focused company with a growth business model emerges.

Johnson Controls is a "work-in-progress" company. In 2017, shares have gone nowhere.

It's tough to outperform the market by chasing the front-runners, or trading in-and-out of multiple tickers. I contend securing portfolio alpha requires finding undervalued securities, then waiting for these to return to fair value.

Johnson Controls PLC (JCI) remains on my list.

Investment Thesis

Johnson Controls owns a sound balance sheet. The company has a strong franchise, and traditionally earns its profits in cash. Management is capable, and offers investors several shareholder-friendly attributes.

(Yes, I'm aware of recent history; more on that later in the article).

The stock appears inexpensive on earnings or cash flow.

In addition, several catalysts are in place to move shares higher:

Significant post-acquisition synergies

Removal of post-acquisition financial "noise," including missed 2017 free cash flow expectations

Extremely low Street expectations

An accelerated CEO transition

Johnson Controls: A Sound Balance Sheet

Before making an investment, the first place I look is the balance sheet. Specifically, I look at the cash position, debt, liquidity, and equity build.

As of June 30, 2017, Johnson Controls held $458 million or $0.49 a share balance sheet cash. The position is modest; however, it reflects some of the post-acquisition "noise" to which I referred earlier. Going forward, I expect the figure to improve.

Net debt-to-capital is 41.2%. The target is 35% to 40%. Importantly, The company expects the upcoming sale of the Scott Safety business to net $1.8 to $1.9 billion cash. The cash will be used to repay a portion of merger-related debt. The transaction is scheduled to close in 1Q 2018. Post-close, all else equal, the ND2Cap ratio falls into line at ~38%.

While the debt load is higher than pre-merger levels, the company is well-equipped to service it.

In late August, Fitch re-affirmed Johnson Controls' BBB+ investment-grade credit rating, including a "Stable" outlook. S&P also rates the company BBB+. Through the first 9 months of the fiscal year, the Interest Coverage Ratio (EBIT/Interest Expense) is 3.0x. That's acceptable.

Liquidity, as measured by the 1.2x Current Ratio, is solid. In addition, the company uses its investment-grade credit rating to tap the commercial paper and short-term bank loan markets. There's two revolving credit lines, totaling $3.0 billion. Both are un-drawn, and do not mature until 2020.

A short post-acquisition operating history, along with heavy restructuring, make evaluating management's ability to increase net book value (equity) difficult. Investors should note about half of Johnson Controls' asset base is comprised of Goodwill and Intangibles. Go-forward equity build will require close monitoring.

A Strong Franchise

Established in 1885, Johnson Controls has a long-term, storied franchise. I consider Johnson a "wide moat" business, meaning it is difficult for new competitors to enter its markets. The company's HVAC and building controls businesses cater to campuses, districts, and complex single-building applications. Johnson Controls supplies original and replacement vehicle batteries for just about every manufacturer in the world.

Historically Earns Its Profits in Cash

For FY 2017 to-date, Johnson Controls' management fell down on Free Cash Flow and FCF conversion targets. In part, this is a reason the shares eased after the 3Q report.

To their credit, JCI senior leadership set specific fiscal year 2017 goals for these aforementioned metrics:

The company will generate $2.1 billion adjusted Free Cash Flow

An 80% FCF Conversion ratio, meaning the business would convert 80% of its profits into Free Cash Flow

Setting these objectives provided investors all the rope needed to hang management.

In spite of the lengthy explanations on the most recent earning conference call, much of the blame is simply poor execution.

On the FY 3Q conference call, CFO Brian Stief addressed the cash flow problems:

As Alex mentioned, there were some specific operational decisions that were made in the quarter, which have resulted in cash outflows versus our original guidance. This included $400 million inventory build in Power Solutions as well as the establishment of our hedge of our stock-based deferred compensation liabilities. In addition to those two items the timing of dividends from several of our equity affiliates have been delayed, pending further discussion with our minority partners on whether those dividends - when those dividends will be paid....

He then attempted to reconcile the shortfall:

I'd like to do a little walk here to take you back to the original guidance that we've provided of $2.1 billion [adjusted Free Cash Flow]. If you adjust that for the decline in our earnings per share for the year, you arrive at a number of - between $1.9 billion and $2 billion. And so the bridge that I'd like to kind of take you through here is for the first three quarters of this year, we've got adjusted cash flow of $200 million as you see on the chart.

Here is the referenced chart:

Mr. Stief proceeded,

We've got Q4 projected cash flow of $900 million to get to the $1.1 billion. And then if you add to that the inventory build Power Solutions, the equity hedge of $100 million, the delayed dividends from the JV of $100 million, you get to a $1.7 billion. And then on top of that we have seen in the quarter, and a little bit and late in the second quarter of build in receivables within the Buildings business. And that relates I think in part to the fact that we're consolidating a lot of activities into our shared service centers globally right now merging the Tyco locations with the JCI shared service centers. And we've seen a little bit of a build in receivables that we've got to go after here in the fourth quarter and in the fiscal 2018. ....I think we've got about $500 million plus opportunity to go after some trade working capital opportunities here beginning in the fourth quarter through fiscal 2018.

Bottom line: that's a lot of explaining. Through 9 months, straight Free Cash Flow is negative. Adjusted FCF is only $0.2 billion. The stated target was $2.1 billion. If as predicted, Johnson Controls generates $900 million in the quarter ending September 30, it certainly would be a step in the right direction.

Of course, the 80% FCF Conversion target ratio went AWOL after the 3Q earnings report. On the conference call, management addressed it; setting expectations it will be "fixed" in the second half of this year.

And we also think that our free cash flow conversion rate should now be above the 80%, as certain of the operational items that I just talked about should in fact turn in the fourth quarter - late in the fourth quarter or into fiscal 2018.

Historically, Johnson Controls has been a free cash flow machine. Following is another F.A.S.T. graph highlighting the relationship between free cash flow and net income:

I surmise the 80% conversion objective wasn't an unreasonable goal; however, execution got busted in 2017.

Good Management and "Shareholder-Friendliness"

For long-time Johnson Controls investors, I recognize good management and "shareholder friendliness" may be called to question. I offer my go-forward assessment.

Good Management?

I am a firm believer management makes a difference.

A fish rots from the head.

Unquestionably, prior CEO Alex Molinaroli was a controversial figure; he carried plenty of baggage. The man is out. Effective September 1, 2017, new CEO George Oliver is in. Not only was Molinaroli replaced, the transfer was accelerated 6 months earlier than announced previously.

Mr. Oliver moves over from his role as President. Before coming to JCI, he held the CEO role for the acquired Tyco International PLC. George Oliver managed Tyco evenly and capably. A Morningstar.com news article on the move reinforces the point.

JCI stock reacted positively to the accelerated transfer.

Shareholder-Friendly?

Many retail investors panned Johnson Controls over the 2016 tax inversion and associated Adient spin-off. Ex-CEO Alex Molinaroli's compensation package is also cited as a big negative.

Frankly, I'd be less than thrilled with Johnson' actions to enhance shareholder value through a tax inversion, too. A tax inversion scheme includes existing stockholders getting hit with a tax bill as if they sold the stock.

The Tyco merger and Adient/Scott Safety spin-off sales were the company's latest steps in a long-term strategy: exit low-margin businesses and focus upon less cyclical, faster-growing, and higher margin markets. I cannot find fault with the strategy, but recognize some investors still have a bad taste in their collective mouths over how it's transpired.

I will not try to justify the compensation and severance package awarded to Molinaroli. Indeed, Johnson Controls received an ISS Governance Quality Score of 10; indicating elevated governance risk. In particular, ISS found "Compensation" an issue. I find this off-putting, but decided to watch, let the dust settle a bit, and monitor forward results. Some new players, especially CEO George Oliver, may change the calculus.

On the other hand, there are several positives.

First, the company has paid dividends since 1985. Since the Great Recession, the payout increased each year; during the period, the annualized dividend growth rate has been over 18%.

Second, management has not been shy to lay out specific goals and objectives. There's focused accountability. Indeed, the granular targets have come back to haunt senior leadership.

Third, I see the Molinaroli's early departure as a signal the company wanted to get CEO George Oliver into place to re-calibrate the operation. I suspect the failure to meet certain targets accelerated the board's desire to get on with Oliver running the show. This is a shareholder-friendly action.

Johnson Controls: Catalysts

I believe Johnson Controls offers investors several catalysts that may spark better share prices.

2017 acquisition synergies appear on-track.

source: Johnson Controls EPG Investor Conference presentation materials

Post-acquisition synergy targets are integral to meet 2020 goals and objectives.

source: Johnson Controls EPG Investor Conference

2017 financial include a lot of "noise." The noise will eventually go away.

Business unit spin-offs, gains-on-sale, impairments, transaction tax payments, restructuring, and acquisition integration expenses elevated operating earnings and cash flow adjustments. Year-over-year comparables are difficult, if not impossible, to evaluate. The Street hates complexity and uncertainty. Currently, Johnson Controls owns both in spades. This should fade.

Street expectations are remarkably low.

courtesy of fidelity.com

Yet after the initial post-earnings hit, the stock price stabilized around $39 to $40.

courtesy of bigcharts.marketwatch.com

When the Street is in full bear mode, yet the stock price refuses to keep going down, it's often a positive signal. There's not many more analysts to get negative on JCI.

Change management offers revitalization.

New CEO George Oliver replaced the ex-CEO Alex Molinaroli 6 months earlier than announced previously.

JCI Remains Inexpensive

I first wrote about JCI stock back on February 21, 2017. At the time, shares traded ~$42. Today, the bid is just under $40. I did not expect the stock to do much until 2018; digesting the Tyco acquisition, spinning off Scott Safety to 3M, and restructuring the organization. Meanwhile, I considered the 2.5% dividend yield to be secure.

An updated F.A.S.T. graphs continues to paint a picture:

The long-term price-and-operating earnings chart suggests ~$50 price target using FY 2019 EPS and a 15x multiple. This is down about $2 from the February inputs. Wall Street knocked back FY 2017 earnings forecasts a few cents to reflect management's recent projections. Forward expectations continue to call for low-to-mid double-digit earnings growth. In May, management reiterated this long-term view.

source: Johnson Controls EPG investor conference

Following on, I share with you an operating cash flow F.A.S.T. graph. I no longer have a great deal of confidence in the projections as outlined.

FY 2017 operating cash flow seems unlikely to approach anything near $4.47 a share. Nor can I reconcile the 13.5x trimmed average multiple with my own due diligence check. The ratio appears too high.

Using my own "quick check" calculations, I believe Johnson Controls can earn $2.95 a share in FY 2018. A successful 80% FCF Conversion ratio suggests the company can generate $2.35 free cash flow. Applying a 20x P/FCF ratio yields a $47 stock. Continued improvement into FY 2019 offers a stock price in the low $50s.

Risks to The Investment Thesis

Poor management execution is the primary risk. A new CEO and his team are tasked with restructuring a global organization. Failure to achieve synergy targets, streamline operating costs, and better manage working capital could derail the thesis.

In addition, Johnson Controls expects to see its end markets grow, and top-line numbers along with it. If these expectations don't materialize, the investment thesis is jeopardized.

Conclusion

A plausible Johnson Controls investment thesis remains intact. Recent events resulted in the shares easing about 5% since the beginning of the year. Long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to accumulate stock. The 2.5% dividend yield is safe.

Johnson Controls' management faces major restructuring and re-organization. In 2018, investors will learn whether the team is up to the task. If successful, earnings and cash flow will be on a strong, multi-year glide path. This is likely to boost shares prices from $40 to ~$50. A growing dividend is an additional kicker.

Poor management execution/integration risk and weaker-than-expected end markets are the primary risks to the thesis.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

