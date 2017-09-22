Real Estate Weekly: Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy Reignites Retail Apocalypse Narrative

Low inventory continues to hold back existing home sales, which has moved sideways for more than four years. Home prices have outpaced wage growth by 3x since 2012.

Housing construction data continues to disappoint. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by nearly 3%, the second straight down-week following four consecutive weeks of gains. The sector was dragged down by considerable weakness in the retail REIT sectors after news of the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy, the second-largest retail bankruptcy in the US. Toys "R" Us plans to continue to operate the vast majority of their locations. Cell Tower REITs were hit similarly hard on news of renewed merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were mixed on the week. Homebuilders (XHB) rose 0.8% and commercial construction (PKB) rose 1.3%. Mortgage REITs (REM) rose 1.3% while International real estate (VNQI) declined 0.4%. Within the Equity Income and Fixed Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of these sectors.

REITs are now higher by 0.4% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 2.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Notable Developments on this Week

The bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us was the central focus of discussion in the real estate world this week, as it reignited the 'retail apocalypse' narrative which had largely faded in recent months. Behind K-Mart, Toys "R" Us is the second largest bankruptcy ever. While sales performance has been relatively weak in recent years, the bankruptcy was largely a result of an unsustainable debt burden that has plagued the firm since its leveraged buyout in 2005. Toys "R" Us plans to continue to operate the vast majority of their 1,000 US and Canadian stores, but will likely seek to renegotiate lease terms.

We continue to discuss the inaccuracy of the 'retail apocalypse' narrative that has become a favorite talking point of the financial media. The sentiment surrounding brick and mortar retail sales performance is profoundly negative and is not reflected in the hard data. While some segments of retail are seeing margin pressure from e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), most categories are seeing relatively strong YoY sales growth.

Shopping center REITs were hit especially hard by the news. DDR Corp (DDR), Kimco (KIM), and Urban Edge (NYSEARCA:EU) were all down more than 5%. Mall REITs GGP (GGP), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and Macerich (MAC) were all down more than 5% as well. Only two REITs derive more than 1% of their annual base rents from the retailer: Urban Edge at 2% and DDR at 1.2%.

Cell Tower REITs also had a rough week on news of renewed merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile. Last week, we launched coverage on the Cell Tower REIT sector, "Not In My Backyard, But In My Portfolio." We identified carrier consolidation as a near-term risk for these REITs, and that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would lead to a 4-8% decline in revenue over five years. American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications (SBAC) were all down more than 3% on the week.

The wide-ranging and lasting effects of both Hurricane Harvey and Irma continue to be a central focus of discussion. We recently published " Quantifying The Impact of Harvey on Apartment REITs." We pointed out that comparable past storms have led to significant increases in apartment demand. We expect to see measurable upticks in national occupancy and rent growth.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Without Multifamily, Housing Recovery Grinds To A Halt

Housing data has surprised to the downside in five of the past six months after a relatively strong start to 2017. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic. On a rolling 12-month basis, total housing starts are higher by just 3%, the lowest rate of growth since 2011. Multifamily starts are lower by 6% YoY on a rolling 12-month basis while single-family starts are higher by 9%.

Elevated levels of supply growth in the multifamily sector have been a major topic of discussion over the past several years. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays have pushed back many of the completions into the second half of 2017 and into 2018. Completions have finally 'caught-up' with starts, as seen below. We expect completions to remain in the 350-400k/year range through 2018, which would continue to put downward pressure on rent growth, all else equal. Multifamily starts are now 35% of total starts, the highest level since the 1970s, which we believe is a reflection of the "housing-as-a-service, not as an asset" attitude which is particularly common with younger households.

Existing Home Sales Continue to Disappoint After Strong Start to 2017

After a strong start to 2017, existing home sales have surprised to the downside in four of the past five months. Sales are higher by just 0.2% YoY and momentum is to the downside as sales are lower by 1.7% MoM. Low inventory levels continue to be the issue. Inventory dipped 6.5% YoY to just 4.2 months of supply.

Since 2012, home prices have significantly outpaced wage growth. Both new and existing home prices are 40% higher than at the start of 2012, while wages have risen just 13%. Rents have risen a more modest 20% in this time. Granted, 2012 was the exact bottom of the housing market, but we continue to raise concerns over housing affordability, and expect new home sales to face downward pressure if construction costs and home prices continue to increase at this rate.

We've noticed an increasing frequency of analysis that compares this housing market to the bubble market of 2003-2005. There are a number of trends that are strikingly similar. National home prices have increased in 63 consecutive months, a rather striking figure considering one of the primary lessons of the housing bust was that "home prices don't always go up." "Low inventory" was a refrain repeated both in the bubble era and in this current market, but there is an important difference this time, as explained in the chart below.

Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. This period of overbuilding was a central cause of the housing crash. Housing construction has seen a grindingly slow recovery since 2010, which has allowed the oversupply to be gradually absorbed. The pendulum appears to have swung as housing demand is now exceeding housing supply. This time, the "low inventory" truly is a reflection of lack of housing rather than simply housing flipping.

Earnings Season Recap

We recently published our Real Estate Second Quarter Recap. We discussed that, across the sector, real estate equities delivered a relatively strong 2Q17. Same-store NOI growth was 3.3% across the sector, led by 6.8% growth in Single Family Rental REITs and 5.8% growth in Data Center REITs. Same-store NOI growth has averaged roughly 4% since 2012 and remains at the bottom end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

For further analysis on each sector, be sure to check out our REIT Rankings quarterly updates: Self-Storage, Malls, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Apartments, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Shopping Center, and Office.

Bottom Line: REITs Lower, Housing Data Weak

REITs declined nearly 3% this week, dragged down by a 5% dive in shopping center REITs. The Toys "R" Us bankruptcy reignited fears of the 'retail apocalypse'. Cell Tower REITs were hit on news of renewed merger discussions between Sprint and T-Mobile. This merger would result in a 4-8% hit to revenue for these REITs.

Housing construction data continues to disappoint. The long-awaited pullback in multifamily construction, which had driven the housing recovery, has finally arrived and it has been rather dramatic. Low inventory continues to hold back existing home sales, which has moved sideways for more than four years. Home prices have outpaced wage growth by 3x since 2012. Home prices have risen in 63 consecutive months, sparking comparisons to the housing bubble. There is a critical difference: housing construction has significantly lagged household formation this time around.

This week, we published our construction update: " Grab a Hard Hat! Labor Shortage Holding Back Construction" where we discussed how construction activity has cooled over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the strength in prior years. The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating. Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply. The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

This week, we also completed our REIT Portfolio Management series that introduced Growth, Yield, and Hybrid REITs and explained how this new categorization of the REIT universe can help generalist investors better understand REITs and their risk/return characteristics.

Growth REITs defy the conventional wisdom about REITs. Growth REITs tend to be highly sensitive to the economy and exhibit little sensitivity to interest rates. Growth REITs tend to have faster growth rates, but lower dividend yields and lower payout ratios. Yield REITs are quintessential bond-alternatives, exhibiting high interest rate risk and low equity market risk. Yield REITs trade in a similar manner to high-duration investment-grade credit bonds. Yield REITs tend to have slower growth rates, but higher dividend yields and higher payout ratios. Hybrid REITs are the middle segment and blend the characteristics and investment properties of Yield and Growth REITs. Hybrid REITs give investors a relatively balanced exposure to the economic factors that drive real estate valuations

