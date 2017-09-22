Even Loyal Tesla Owners Are Now Starting To Question The Company's Full Self-Driving Claims

It has been almost a year now since Tesla (TSLA) announced its break with Mobileye and claimed that all cars in production had the hardware necessary to achieve "Full Self-Driving". If you have been reading my articles on Tesla over the past few months, you already know how I feel about the promises Tesla is making to its customers. While there are obvious reasons to question Tesla's Full Self-Driving claims, I always believed they would be able to achieve a reasonable Level 2 solution with their new hardware suite. A couple of weeks back, I got a first hand look at the performance of Tesla's Autopilot 2.0 system thanks to a friend.

Is it still a driver "assist" if it makes you pay more attention?

If you read through some of the articles I have written about Tesla's autopilot system, you know I have never really challenged their ability to develop a Level 2 driver assist system using their current, primarily vision based "Autopilot 2.0" hardware. In one of my first articles on the subject I talked about the monumental leap in the technical capabilities of the system required to go from a Level 2 driver assist to a Level 5 or "Fully Self Driving" system.

I am not referring to systems such as Traffic Aware Cruise Control (TACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) or Autosteer functionality on highways that are also available on Tesla cars with version 1.0 of their autopilot hardware. These, I believe, are very feasible using the hardware currently available on the cars. There is however a monumental leap from this level of autonomy to fully autonomous vehicles that can chauffeur you around from point to point as described on Tesla's website.

A couple of weeks back, I got the opportunity to try out Tesla's new system for myself when a friend of mine who owns a Tesla visited me. We went for a quick drive along I-95 where the road markings, while not necessarily great, are something you would expect a car considered to be one of the best in driver assist systems to be able to handle easily. Boy was I in for a shock! A couple of minutes into the drive, while I was in the fast lane, the system jerked the steering wheel towards the concrete median! It took me completely by surprise and I had to jerk it back to avoid an accident. I don't even remember if any of the alarms in the system went off and whether it automatically disabled autopilot or if my action to override the system did it. At the time, I was concentrating more on not wrecking my friend's new car!

My friend was surprised by it too and told me that was the first time he experienced something like it though he does not use Autopilot all that often. Either way, there is something to be said about a driver "assist" system that requires the driver to pay more attention to the car while using it.

I am just shocked by the quality of their system. To be clear, I never expected their lane identification to be 100% accurate. However I did expect them to have safeguards that prevent the system from applying that much torque to the steering wheel at 65mph! After I got back, I did a quick search on Google to see if other Tesla owners have also experienced similar behavior and the first result I got was an owner in the UK who experienced something very similar. I am certain there must be several other instances of this behavior that are not documented. If you are an owner and have experienced similar behavior, please make a note of your experience in the comments.

How much can you really achieve on a shoestring budget?

For those of you who have not heard of Comma.ai, it is a startup founded by George Hotz who was able to build a camera-based driver assist system for next to nothing. For what it is worth, he is a big fan of Tesla and Elon Musk and allegedly tried to convince Musk to ditch Mobileye for his technology. The key point though is that this represents what can be achieved for practically next to no capital albeit by a very smart young lad. He claimed his system was as good as Tesla's Autopilot 1.0 system if not better and based on my recent experience, I certainly believe it is probably better than what Tesla has right now.

And what about the other end of the spectrum? Mobileye has been a leader in ADAS systems for close to two decades and one of their impressive demos is video of how their system is not only able to identify vehicles on the road but also determine their orientation and draw "3D" boxes around the identified objects using color coded sides as well as identifying all drivable paths on screen and the type of obstacles at the edge of the drivable paths. Those of you who have an understanding of the underlying technology will be able to see why this is a significantly harder challenge than drawing simple bounding boxes around the vehicles as in the Tesla demo. Keep in mind all these demos are just that, demos. They are showing how well the system can work when it does indeed work. But the same applies to the Tesla demo as well. At a very minimum, the Mobileye videos demonstrate a much higher level of technical achievement at this point in time.

The Mobileye System identifying not just vehicles but also their orientation and the parts of the vehicle visible to the camera as well as the drivable paths visible on camera

Source: Mobileye

Tesla Self Driving video demo with simple bounding boxes around objects and lane identification

Source: Tesla

So what does Mobileye believe they will be able to achieve over the next few years you ask? Keep in mind Mobileye for its part is also pushing for a system where the camera plays a significant role. The earliest date they have publicly stated for the technology itself to be ready (ie ignoring regulatory requirements), not to mention while also including multiple redundant systems in the form of surround radar and LIDAR along with HD maps is 2021.

Customers are starting to notice the failed Autopilot promises and I suspect Investors will do the same pretty soon

When Tesla launched Autopilot 2.0, they doubled the cost of the feature. Earlier, customers could have ordered AP 1.0 for $2,500 and once AP 2.0 was introduced, the cost jumped to $5,000. I suspect most customers did not complain all that much because it was supposed to be an "Enhanced" version of the previous system and Tesla did also have a nice marketing video to go with the introduction that seemed to show a pretty capable system. Alas, since then, we have learned that the video was pretty much faked (for lack of a better word) and the "Enhanced" system is struggling to reach parity with the previous system even one year down the line. With all the churn at the very highest levels of Tesla's Autopilot division and the lack of progress, it looks like Tesla customer sentiment is also finally souring. Some more recent discussion here as well. How much longer before this starts to be reflected in sales and potential customer lawsuits? Investors will surely start to take notice then. There could not have been a worse point for this sentiment change given the imminent launch of the Model 3 to the general public.

The primary problem for Tesla and their investors will be the full self driving promises. Yes, Tesla hasn't really delivered on Enhanced Autopilot but while that may leave a lot of disgruntled customers, I do not see that going too far because I eventually do expect them to have a usable Level 2 system. The Full Self Driving claims though are an entirely different matter. Elon Musk in a TED talk back in April 2017 said Tesla would most likely be able to release software to customers allowing them to finally do what their website promises (Full Self Driving) in two years. So that is Apr 2019. Let me be crystal clear about this. Tesla will not have a full self driving solution based on their current hardware suite by 2019 if ever. It is always impossible to prove a negative. Much like the Russel's Teapot analogy, the burden of proof should be on Tesla that they can deliver on the promise. Consider Mobileye and BMW's goal of 2021 I mentioned above. This is from a company that so far has demonstrated significantly superior technology to what Tesla has and is suggesting a solution that will also include redundancy using radar and LIDAR. Are we seriously to believe Tesla will be able to achieve the same result in half the time with basically just cameras? The thing is this. Any good undergraduate student in the field of computer vision and certainly most graduate students understand the fundamental challenges in a ConvNet based object identification system. The public claims Elon Musk and by proxy Tesla is making about the products they are selling without demonstrating anywhere close to the technological capability required to achieve it is laughable to anyone who understands the technology. No wonder a bunch of Tesla engineers were surprised that Elon Musk was promising full self driving according to the Wall St Journal.

Unfortunately most Tesla customers and even some analysts just do not have a good enough understanding of the technology where it all feels like "magic". Some of the customers though, who after all have a front row seat to witness the progress of the system, are now starting to realize that Tesla's promises may never materialize.

Conclusion

It is almost one year to the date when Tesla announced its new AP 2.0 suite with the promise of full self driving. While I got a lot of pushback when I challenged Tesla's claims earlier this year, I suspect a few of my critics are now starting to question whether Tesla had any reasonable basis to make the promises they made at the time. More recently, some customers are starting to question whether the introduction of the Autopilot 2.5 suite means their FSD timeline will be delayed. That is really not the issue. Tesla can replace the existing board with one with 10 times the processing power of the current one. That still won't help them achieve safe full self driving capability or launch the Tesla Mobility fleet by 2019 with basically a vision based system. Those that understand the technology know this. Those that don't will eventually realize this.

The problem with a high flying stock like Tesla is that it is held afloat by the perception that the company has a technological superiority to the rest of the industry. With the autopilot promises, Tesla has now drawn a red line by which they can actually be put to test. I can tell you I will be more surprised if Tesla is able to achieve its full self driving promise in two years than if we are able to discover extra terrestrial intelligent life in the same period. Once the veneer of technological superiority disappears, there is not much there to hold the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions and positions of FundamentalSpeculation.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundamentalSpeculation.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.