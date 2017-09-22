Bank Of America: What Will Break This Range?

To the surprise of many, the financial sector has taken a backseat in terms of the level of attention that has been paid to many of its largest names. Bank of America Corp. (BAC) has not managed to avoid these trends, and the stock price has proven to be an external reflection of this fact. Since the month of March, we have been caught in a clearly defined trading range that indicates a period of indecision while the majority of the market contemplates whether or not US president Donald Trump will be able to successfully pass his key elements of his pro-growth agenda through Congress. There are still significant questions with respect to the position of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and the outlook espoused by her successor if she is replaced. Once these questions are answered, we will likely have a clearer idea of the ultimate price direction that will be seen in BAC, and this makes the next 2-3 months incredibly critical in terms of the impact they will have for those currently long the stock. We remain long BAC and will capitalize on the 1.91% dividend yield but it is with the understanding that a more dovish Fed stance could limit gains in 2018.

When viewing the market valuations of BAC, some interesting trends have emerged. The dividend superstar has gained nearly 173% over the last five years -- but those gains have essentially stalled over the last six months. Post-election optimism was generated by the prospect of higher interest rates and a loosening of regulations that would open the path for financial institutions to produce better revenue results. Banks could benefit from activities like the elimination of Dodd-Frank, as this would boost margins and allow the sector to beat earnings expectations going forward. But the political stalemates encountered by the Trump administration have put the brakes on this -- and this has established the current trading range we are now seeing in BAC stock.

Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

Complicating the issue is the fact that Bank of America signaled caution earlier this month with respect to potential declines of -20% in their trading revenues. Declines in trading actions could be important here if they negatively impact the next earnings report (which will be released on Oct. 13). Given where we are in the stock price history, negative developments like this could generate substantial downside given that we are currently near the top of BAC's six-month trading range. Consensus surveys show that Bank of America is likely to show profit of 47 cents per share (an improvement from the 41 cents per share during the same quarter last year). Revenues are expected to come in at $22.07 billion, which is roughly inline with the same period last year. Earnings have grown consistently over the last three years. But with Fed Chair Janet Yellen showing strong opposition to Trump's goals to reduce regulations, there is growing evidence that these trends are in jeopardy.

In the chart above, we can see the historical interest rate values in the US. Low interest rates can make it difficult for the large banks to make money, as net interest incomes will continue to show growth weakness in critical sources. Bank of America does have significant fee sources for its revenues, but the reality is that a large part of the company's monetization still stems from its net interest income. This the difference between its revenues in core banking services (i.e. loan provisions) and costs accrued from deposit interest payments. This is ultimately why Janet Yellen's stance (and the stance of any potential replacement) will remain critical as Bank of America heads into 2018.

BAC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

On the plus side, it should be remembered that Bank of America is a more efficient company than it was 10 years ago, as the global financial crisis forced major restructuring and cost-cutting initiatives. These initiatives have paid dividends in recent quarters, as profits rose 10% (to $5.27 billion) in their latest report. Net charge-offs also dropped 8% (to $908 million) during the period, which is an indication that BAC has made substantial improvements in its ability to manage risk. BAC continues to trade at a book-value multiple, and is in a favorable position relative to most of its industry competition. From a chart perspective, we are currently caught in a bull flag pattern that is on the verge of breaking to the topside. This will be important going forward as these fundamental factors play out, as we look to be near the end in terms of deciding where stock prices will ultimately travel. We maintain our long position but will continue to watch for the next macro developments influencing the price of BAC.

