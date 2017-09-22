Global Medical REIT - This 7.50% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product, while refraining from offering an investment recommendation. Even though the product might not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get to our brief analysis, here is a link to Global Medical REIT's 424(b)(5) filing -- the prospectus. For a total of 2.7M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $67.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Global Medical REIT 7.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (GMRE-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of Sept. 15, 2022. GMRE-A is currently trading a little below par and has a current yield of 7.53% and YTC of 7.60%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15%-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 6.28% and 6.33%, respectively.

The Company

As per Global Medical REIT:

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to leading clinical operators with dominant market share. We intend to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each of our healthcare facilities to a single market-leading operator under a long-term triple-net lease. Global Medical REIT’s principal business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our stockholders through a combination of sustainable and increasing rental income that allows us to pay reliable, dividends, and potential long-term appreciation in the value of our healthcare facilities and common stock.

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, GMRE.

For 2017, Global Medical REIT has paid a dividend of $0.60 for the common stock. It's expected to pay $0.20 in December, for a total estimated yearly dividend of $0.80. That means GMRE has a current yield of 9.21%, which as an absolute value is a $17.3M yearly dividend. The yearly dividend of the new preferred stock, by way of comparison, is around $5.06M. In addition, GMRE market capitalization is around $192M.

Capital Structure

As of July 2017, Global Medical REIT had a total debt of $183M ranking senior to the existing and the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company. The Series A is the only preferred stock issued by the company.

Sector Comparison

The bubble chart above contains all REIT preferred stocks that pay a fixed rate and have a par value of $25. For a clearer view, I've excluded the RAS preferred stocks. Also, it's important to note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Special Considerations

There's nothing out of the ordinary in terms of special considerations.

Take a look at the S&P preferred stock index here. With the current market capitalization of GMRE-A of about $67M, it cannot be an addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF).

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed in case anyone has missed this preferred stock -- along with the fact that GMRE-A is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio -- we do not dismiss it by any means. This is a purely informational article.

