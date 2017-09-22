Tesla: Wonders Of Crippleware

In this article, I illustrated the business acumen of Tesla's management team from this episode and why stakeholders have exhibited strong confidence in the company even at times of distress.

Crippleware In Tesla's Cars

A fortnight ago, as Hurricane Irma advanced on Florida, Tesla Motors (TSLA) issued an emergency over-the-air firmware update for certain owners of its vehicles. The complimentary update unlocked the full battery pack capacity of its Model X 60D and Model S 60 / 60D vehicles that were sold at a lower price tier. It became apparent then that these vehicles were also equipped with the same 75 kWh battery packs that were installed in the more expensive models. Thus, owners were reminded that their smaller battery capacity was simply due to a software-limited feature also known as crippleware.

The extra boost, unfortunately, only lasted until September 16th. Nevertheless, that was enough time for owners to realize how useful a "larger" battery pack was when it comes to evacuations. Already, they were thankful that they did not worry about the shortage of gas, unlike their compatriots whose cars ran on combustion engines. After the update, they could squeeze in an additional 41 miles before requiring a stop at the next Supercharging station. It is certainly a welcome news in the trying time and Tesla would get loads of goodwill from this act.

What does this mean for investors of Tesla? The kind gesture from the company actually demonstrated the brilliance of Elon Musk and Co. I explain why in the subsequent sections.

Fewer Components Mean Economies of Scale

Such crippleware technique is not unique and actually quite common in the software business. Microsoft (MSFT) has its student, home, and enterprise versions of its Office bundles which are essentially the same except that the cheaper licenses have certain functionality disabled. The trial version of apps, shareware, etc, are of similar intent and construct. There are also instances of such occurrence in hardware products like Casio's fx-82es/83es/85es scientific calculator and processors (e.g. Intel 486SX (INTC) and AMD triple-core Phenom / Phenom II X3 / dual-core X2 (AMD)).

Just as Steve Jobs cleaned up Apple's (AAPL) product offerings when he regained control of the company as CEO, and McDonald's (MCD) winning formula was to have a basic menu, manufacturing the same product and then making small tweaks to create different price-tiered models provides the economies of scale. The company would be procuring more of the same components and that would give them the volume for bulk discounts. Hence, the effective cost of the higher-capacity battery pack would be lower than if the company had produced two distinct battery packs.

Having fewer parts would also ensure less clutter, waste from the improper estimation of demand, and flexible reallocation to prioritized models in the event of a shortage. In the case of Tesla, if the 75 kWh battery packs turned out to be in limited supply, the company could choose to make more higher-end models which come with better profit margins.

Fewer Components Mean

Simpler Logistics & Manufacturing

On the factory floor, there would be no confusion as all the models would be fitted with the same battery pack. That would save the company time and money on employee training, and avoid the reassembling cost in the event of erroneous fittings. The eventual differentiation between the models would be a matter of the type of firmware loaded. In any case, any mistake can simply be fixed by an over-the-air update.

Similarly, post-manufacturing, the vehicles could be shipped in any quantity regardless of models to the stores. If a particular model is sold out in a store, the store manager could arrange for a firmware revision as necessary on the remaining cars depending on the demand. There is no need to ship more cars over and there would be no issue of unpopular cars taking up precious space.

Customers Can Upgrade Instantaneously With A Tap Or Two; Same Car!

Tesla customers might not appreciate the benefit of having a larger capacity battery until they really need it. In this case, when considering to buy a 60 kWh model or a 75 kWh, potential buyers might not be able to determine for sure which is more appropriate for them. Of course, I am referring to buyers who might be more conscious of their spending. The rich could well afford the more expensive version that came at $8,500 at the point of launch. However, not all who are wealthy would spend frivolously. Warren Buffett is a case in point. Hence, the beauty of Tesla selling basically the same car, albeit some with a capacity-curtailed battery pack, is that when the owners decided the 60 kWh capacity is insufficient for their usage, they need not go to any service center for an upgrade. All they need to do is to request for it, make payment, and wait for the remote upgrade to be completed.

To the best of my knowledge, Tesla does not yet offer a trial period for owners to experience the higher-capacity battery pack. When they do offer it, I believe it would result in more revenue for the company for two reasons. First, imagine after a month-long trial, owners who have been used to the charging cycle would be reluctant to be subjected to one that would be 41 miles shorter. Second, just as the subscription-based business model has proven, many owners might simply do nothing (due to procrastination or whatever reason) if Tesla requires an action on the part of the owners before the company performs a refund.

The flexibility would benefit both the company and the owners who might decide on an upgrade sometime after their purchases as their income grows, cash flow improves or perhaps they have an unexpected windfall from a lottery win, stock market earnings, etc. Alternatively, if Tesla offers the option to downgrade (for a fee if you like), buyers would more readily buy the higher-capacity model with the understanding that they could have a change of mind in the future as their needs or circumstances change. What would be the probability that an owner would downgrade once they have paid for the S75/S75D?

Higher Resale Value - A Boon For Tesla

Finally, for owners who decided to give up their Teslas or are upgrading to the latest model, all of them should theoretically receive the same resale value as the cars are all equipped with the same 75 kWh capacity battery pack. Unfortunately, Tesla is definitely not going to let this happen as it encourages the purchase of the lower-priced models. However, this means that Tesla would be benefiting from the return of its software-limited cars as it can simply update the firmware and the value of the car automatically increase - Tesla can resell the car at its duly-deserved capability.

Risks of Crippleware Tactic

Sure, there are plenty of benefits with the crippleware strategy. However, this is not without risks. There is the risk of hacking, where owners could force an upgrade without the permission of Tesla. Nevertheless, Tesla could deter such action by including a warranty-voidance clause to make owners think twice before adopting an illegal hack. It could also add detection tools at the supercharging stations such that the company would be alerted in the event that there is a mismatch between the purchased capacity versus the power transferred.

Another potential issue is that of ethics. Tesla has already set a precedent for Hurricane Irma. Tesla car owners could now be taking it for granted that the company would automatically offer an upgrade whenever there is a natural disaster. However, how about other emergencies? How would the company determine a genuine need? Tesla could be overwhelmed with ad-hoc requests for a short-term boost and the company would be unable to verify each case. Nevertheless, as mentioned above, I believe that once owners are pampered with a higher-capacity battery, they might become reliant on the additional mileage and eventually become a paid upgrader.

Conclusion

Elon Musk's brilliance is exemplified once again in this episode. This is not a call for a strong buy on the stock or a fundamental write-up. However, in the arguments above, I hope I have illustrated the business acumen of Tesla's management team and why investors, suppliers, and other stakeholders have exhibited strong confidence in the company even at times of distress.

