How Hibbett's E-Commerce Website Is Performing And Why I Am Leaning Bullish

I have already shared my thoughts on Hibbett Sports (HIBB) in an article I published more than 3 months ago. In that article, I shared my view that HIBB was a probable value trap. The call has proven itself correct so far, as fundamentals further deteriorated and the stock has kept declining. HIBB is down 43% since then.

Context, Issues And Latest Developments

Hibbett Sports operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the United States following a unique location strategy. As of January 28, 2017, Hibbett operated 1,078 stores, of which 1,059 were Hibbett Sports stores, while 19 were smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. The company also operates a "Team" division, which supplies customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear primarily to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

Hibbett Sports’ stores are typically located in strip centers near a Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) store, a precise strategy choice implemented to attract foot traffic from Wal-Mart customers. Although this business model suffers from the limits of a weaker foot traffic in comparison to high-quality malls and high-traffic commercial streets, the management claims that this business model helps the company achieve cost benefits such as lower corporate expenses, lower logistics costs and higher economies of scale.

The reasons why the company is living a bad moment are both related to company-specific issues and industry-wide changes. In particular, the company’s lack of digital capabilities has proven to be a significant handicap, considering the strong secular growth trend in e-commerce at the expense of traditional stores. The company has lost market share and pricing power and hasn’t been able to compete through an effective omnichannel business model, which is a must in today’s environment.

We should consider that the company derives 50% of its revenue from athletic footwear, an industry where brands are gaining market share thanks to the development of their own e-commerce channels, and where bigger players such as Foot Locker exert ongoing pressure.

How Is Hibbett.Com Performing?

The company has recently launched its e-commerce platform. It’s obvious that the move is late and should have been done several years ago. Established online/omni-channel retailers are significantly stronger and more experienced in managing this channel. But late doesn’t necessarily mean too late. The company will have to be able to promote the platform and retain customers, avoiding further market share loss to bigger online and omnichannel retailers.

The e-commerce platform was launched in July and is clearly showing a good momentum. According to data from Alexa, hibbett.com occupied positions around 200,000 in the global traffic ranking before the launch of the e-commerce platform, while it’s around 78,000 two months later.

Source. Alexa Pro

I have also run several comparisons between Hibbett’s website and those of its peers, in order to have an idea of where it stands in terms of relative performance. I gave a look at Dick's Sporting Goods’ (DKS) website and Foot Locker’s (FL) website, which are the biggest competitors in sports goods and athletic footwear, respectively. The chart below shows hibbett.com’s estimated traffic as a percentage of dickssportinggoods.com’s traffic.

In other words, it shows how the ratio between the traffic on hibbett.com and the traffic on dickssportinggoods.com changed over time. I used the metric called “Reach,” which shows how many visitors land on the website every day. I calculated a 3-day average of the ratio to make the trend more visible and neutralize part of the day-by-day volatility. The result:

Source: Created by author using data from Alexa Pro

As you can see, the traffic on hibbett.com was about 2% of the traffic on dicksportinggoods.com when the e-commerce platform was launched, but the ratio rose to 4.5% in just two months. To have an idea of where this ratio should stand, I assume that the ratio should be more or less equal to the ratio between Hibbett’s revenue and DKS’ revenue. Using TTM data, this ratio is 11.5% ($948 million vs. $8,276 million). After just two months, hibbett.com is already reporting 39% of the benchmark traffic (4.5/11.5=0.39).

I applied the same reasoning when I compared hibbett.com to footlocker.com. This is the ratio between the traffic data on the two websites:

Source: Created by author using data from Alexa Pro

Confirming what was previously found, the ratio basically doubled from a bit more than 3% to 6%. The ratio between Hibbett’s TTM revenue and Foot Locker’s TTM revenue is 12.3% ($948 million vs. $7,701 million), which means the traffic on hibbett.com is already halfway through the benchmark level (6/12.3=0.49).

Leaning Bullish

After just two months, the launch of the e-commerce platform has led the website to reach 45% of the traffic we could expect if the company had a more established platform. I think this is not a bad sign. I know that many wouldn’t agree due to their philosophical inclinations (the half full/half empty thing) but my inclination to see the glass half full in this context is also a result of some considerations on the business and the current valuation.

With the stock trading at just 6.6x TTM EPS and only 6.0x TTM free cash flow, the scenario the market is discounting is a scenario of perpetual decline. This is due to the fear of an ongoing decline in foot traffic and further market share loss due to competition from e-commerce players. Nonetheless, before the e-commerce channel started to become an issue for Hibbett, the company used to report healthy foot traffic and margins.

The increasing penetration of e-commerce will surely continue to exert pressure on margins, but the decline in sales could be stopped if the company managed to develop a decent omnichannel business as all the bigger competitors are doing. The signs so far are positive, although not enough to say that the company is out of trouble.

From a value investing perspective, there are many things to like at the current levels. The first is the fact that the stock is trading below book value per share, which stands at $15.86 according to the TTM data. The market has no trust in the company’s ability to preserve the business and is clearly discounting a scenario of perpetual decline, which is confirmed by the ridiculous P/E and P/FCF multiples. If we build a discount earnings model using TTM EPS and assuming zero growth, the Fair Value of the stock would be between $17 and $20, using discount rates between 10% and 12%.

The current stock price is less than $14. I don’t think there is an existential threat for HIBB. The company should actually find a way to benefit from the secular growth in athletic apparel/footwear, but it’s suffering from the increasing competitive pressures coming from e-commerce and omnichannel retailers. The main problem I see is the increasing market share of the brands’ own e-commerce platforms, which is hurting even bigger players such as Foot Locker. This is a problem that has to be addressed.

On the other side, we have to consider the following aspects. Before 2015-2016, HIBB’s margins were actually healthy – in line or even higher than what competitors used to report:

The company’s choice not to focus on main streets or high-quality malls was not a problem. The company was able to exploit good levels of foot traffic and at the same time take advantage of lower operating costs. After the explosion of all the e-commerce platforms, the lack of its own e-commerce platform started to be a problem. Hibbett is trying to address this problem and the results so far are not bad, as website traffic suggests. I am starting to be moderately bullish because I don’t see the situation as dramatic as the market is discounting.

The stock’s valuation suggests the market is giving basically no value to the company’s earnings, but I don't think risks are very high. The company is profitable and generates positive cash flows, the balance sheet is solid and shows no net debt, the company is addressing the problem of the lack of a solid e-commerce business. I am not ready to go long because I want more signs that a stabilization in the next quarters is possible, but I am not bearish anymore. HIBB deserves to be on my watchlist and I could go long on some signs of a potential stabilization.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available and, only for a little more than one month, I am going to offer a special price of $30/month or $240/year. On Nov. 1, the price will rise, but all subscribers will be grandfathered from any increase.