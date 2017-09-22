A Look Back: Has Federal Reserve Policy Worked? So Far, So Good

But, is this enough, should there have been more, and is the economy in sufficient health to adapt to a new Federal Reserve focus?

The economy is increasing, modestly, the commercial banking system seems to have recovered from the dire straits it was in, and the stock market is still hitting new highs.

As the Federal Reserve moves to reduce its balance sheet, questions are being asked about whether or not the Fed achieved its post-Great Recession objectives?

When Ben Bernanke, then Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, set out to “get the economy going” after the Great Recession, he had two major goals in mind.

Mr. Bernanke, a scholar of America’s Great Depression, drew upon his research of the 1930s and directed the Fed’s policy actions to, first, err on the side of too much ease in order to avoid any disruptions that might upset the recovery effort.

Economists, like Milton Friedman, criticized Federal Reserve actions during the Great Depression as not doing enough, of being too careful, thereby prolonging the downturn by not throwing enough at the problem to overcome the negative mentality generated by economic conditions.

Furthermore, Mr. Bernanke wanted to avoid any policy-making error like the increase in bank reserve requirements that were announced in 1937 and which resulted in the downturn in bank lending that generated the 1937-38 depression.

Mr. Bernanke’s second goal was to create a wealth effect that would stimulate consumer spending and support the spending increase that would further generate a multiplier effect through the expansion of business capital investment.

In terms of the first goal, the Federal Reserve has been very successful. Since, 2007, the number of banks in the banking system declined significantly, but the vast majority of cases were handled very smoothly through bank mergers. Very little of the adjustment in the banking system came about due to individual failures that had to be handled within a crisis framework.

An indication of how troubled the banking system was during the Great Recession and the recovery that followed is the caution that commercial banks have exhibited in generating new loan growth. Even eight years after the economic recovery began, commercial banks are extremely timid in advancing their loan portfolios and are much more comfortable hanging onto excess reserves that bear a minimum interest rate in their accounts at the Fed.

The larger banks are much more comfortable earning money “trading” and being dependent upon the vagaries of the “open” financial markets than generating faster loan growth. The smaller banks don’t have the options for trading that the larger banks have and so just continue to sit on their excess reserves rather than lend.

Early in the current recovery, economists expressed fear that the Federal Reserve was underwriting the next bout of excessive inflation because of all the reserves that it was injecting into the banking system. The fear of a possible re-generation of inflation on the part of many of these “inflation hawks” simmered down only after several years as the commercial banks just sat on their excess reserves. The concern has shifted to a worry that inflation is not accelerating.

In terms of the excess reserves, the commercial banking system now has approximately $2.3 trillion in excess reserves. Officials at the Federal Reserve now believe that it is time to begin to reduce this amount.

However, they want to reduce this quantity very carefully. Remember 1937-38 again!

The Fed will begin to reduce its balance sheet in October. However, it wants to be very. very careful. So, it is starting off slowly, and will proceed slowly - and is ready to pull back at any time - if there disruptions begin.

So much for the first goal. We shall see.

The Fed’s achievement of the second goal, the creation of a wealth effect, has been enormously successful.

Eric Morath reports in the Wall Street Journal, “The total net worth of US households pushed farther into record territory...” in the second quarter of 2017. Looking at the chart Mr. Morath presents with his article, household net worth has been on an almost constant rise since the end of the Great Recession.

And, the major driving force behind this rise has been the fantastic increase in stock prices. The Federal Reserve has been the major generator of the rise in stock prices, so much so that the mantra of many investors has been “Don’t Fight the Fed!” That is, go with the Fed’s attempt to create a wealth effect through the stock market and continue to bet on stocks.

This attitude has been one of the major forces by the massive flow of funds into passive investment vehicles during the period under review.

In the second quarter, for example, the net worth of households rose by $1.7 trillion. Of this, $1.1 trillion came from the stock market. This was “the seventh straight quarter that overall wealth rose in the US” and, not surprisingly, the increases paralleled the rise in the stock market.

What has been disappointing in Mr. Bernanke’s plan is that although consumption spending has been the foundation strength of the economic recovery, it has not been as robust as originally sought and it has not generated the boom in business capital investment desired.

This has cause some, like the Wall Street Journal’s Justin Lahart to ask “Americans Are Richer; Why Are They Still So Cautious?”

My belief here is that most of the gains in wealth generated over the past eight years have gone to the wealthiest segments of the society. Most stockholders, in one way or another, are in the wealthiest ten percent of the population. As income/wealth inequality has increased over the past sixty years, this has changed the data. Mr. Bernanke produced his research using data where income/wealth inequality was not as great as it is today. Hence, the consumption impact generated by the wealth effect is weaker today than it was then.

But, the wealthy have also been beneficiaries of the other major component of the increase in the wealth effect, home prices. But, this too has changed from earlier times as the disruptions to the real estate markets has benefitted the wealthy much more than those in the middle class.

I wrote about these effects in the most popular post I ever produced: “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.”

In conclusion, I would argue that Mr. Bernanke - and the Federal Reserve - have been very successful in generating a long period of economic recovery, one where the weaknesses in the banking system were handled very well resulting in no further upheavals to divert the expansion.

However, the expansion has not been as robust as wanted because the distribution of wealth in the country had changed, a lot of it due to the actions of the Federal Reserve.

Going forward, I still believe that the Federal Reserve needs to be very careful. We just don’t know what reducing the Fed’s balance sheet will do. Do commercial banks want to retain $2.3 trillion in excess reserves? How will the stock market respond to a change in the direction of Federal Reserve policy? What does it mean to not fight the Fed in the new regime? What will have to the value of the US dollar?

There are a lot of unanswered questions. There are known unknowns but what are the unknown, unknowns?

