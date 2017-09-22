Comcast Joins $27 Million Investment Round In Bastille

The investment is typical of Comcast's historical pattern of enterprise software and security investments, among other industries.

Bastille has developed a hardware and software system for detecting wireless security threats within corporate and government environments.

Quick Take

Comcast Ventures (CMCSA) has invested in a $27 million growth financing round for Bastille.

Bastille is commercializing a threat detection system for wireless-enabled Internet of Things [IoT] environments.

Comcast has been an active investor in startups across a range of industries, including enterprise software and security, so its investment in Bastille is well within its historical focus.

Investee Company

San Francisco-based Bastille was founded in 2014 to develop threat detection technologies for mobile, wireless and IoT devices within corporate and government environments.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Risley, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously CEO and Co-Founder of Defense.net, a DDoS mitigation technology company.

Bastille offers a suite of products including:

Enterprise - Sensors installed throughout the coverage area

Audit - Up to 10 sensors for one month to determine vulnerabilities

Desktop - One sensor per location to discover device/threat source

Bastille highlights customers such as Cylance and Dana Foundation, who use the system to provide real-time detection of covert listening devices, rogue access points and anything else that can be used as a threat source.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Comcast, other investors in the current round included Bessemer Venture Partners, Spinnaker VC, Keel Funds, Ballentine Partners and others.

Valuation wasn’t disclosed for the round. Bastille has now raised $40 million in funding since 2014 in successively larger financing rounds.

Comcast’s investment in a wireless security startup is an interesting play for the company since Security hasn’t been a major focus for the venture group.

As Bastille CEO Chris Risley stated in the deal announcement,

This endorsement from the investment community speaks to the need for our unique solution to help protect enterprise and federal customers from these radio-borne security threats.

Comcast has been a very active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in hundreds of companies since inception in 1999.

The graphic below shows its recent investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

(Source: Mattermark)

The graphic indicates that Comcast has invested across Mobile, Enterprise Software and Marketing industries, among others.

It has also invested in startups at all stages of development and in a wide variety of geographic locations.

Bastille represents a cross between enterprise IT and security, which is well within Comcast’s historical focus, so in that respect, it represents a typical focus for Comcast.

The interest for Comcast is no doubt the convergence of rise in the Internet of Things and the security challenges that will proliferate as a result of dramatic industry growth expected in the coming years.

Bastille’s hardware and software approach to sensing the Internet of Radios in corporate and government environments could prove valuable and ‘ sticky,' as customers install these integrated systems for threat detection.

The investment by Comcast will be used by Bastille to accelerate its sales initiatives within enterprise and government markets.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.