REM And The MREITs Depend On The FED

The high returns from REM and many mREITs is due to the shift in the market price to book value going from deep discounts to premiums in some cases.

The Outperformance of REM and the mREITs

On a year-over-year basis the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM) has returned 26.9%, based on a purchase on September 20, 2016 at $42.76, on a post 1 to 4 reverse split basis, the September 20, 2017 price of $47.08 and the reinvestment of dividends through to July 2017. It does not include my projected October 2017 quarterly dividend of $1.0558.

Many market participants were surprised at the positive performance of REM and the mREITs during the first ten months of 2016. However, given the action in the Treasury market and the mortgage-backed securities markets for most of 2016, the behavior of the mREITs was close to what could have been expected. Those who had predicted multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2016 were surprised.

What has surprised many is the behavior of the mREITs since the election. Since the election, the prices of the benchmark Treasury notes and bonds have fallen. Yields on those securities have risen commensurately. This was a surprise to many, who thought that the election of Trump would bring a flight to safety and thus a lowering of Treasury yields.

The regular market daytime session on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 was before any election results were known. The Treasury markets were closed for election day. However, there was not much of a change in the fixed-income markets that were open during the regular daytime session on election day. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 1.86% on November 7, 2016. As of September 20, 2017 the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury had risen to 2.15%. Anyone who follows the mREITs would have assumed that the increase in Treasury 10-year yields would have resulted in a decline in the mREITs. That was certainly the case in previous sharp increases in Treasury 10-year yields, especially during the 2013 taper-tantrum. If an observer of the divergence between Treasury 10-year yields and mREITs looked for an explanation, the first thing to examine would be the behavior of the mortgage-backed securities.

The benchmark for mortgage backed securities are issued by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). At current interest rates the on-the-run benchmark is the 30-year FNMA 3.5%. On November 8, 2016 the price on the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% was 104.91. As of September 20, 2017 the price of the benchmark 30-year FNMA 3.5% had fallen to 103.10. This is in-line with the decline in the prices of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note.

While prices of benchmark Treasury and mortgage-backed securities have fallen sharply since the November 8, 2016 election, mREITs have actually done well. REM closed at $42.22 on November 8, 2016 and has risen to $47.08 as of September 20, 2017. REM also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.854891 in January 2017, $1.058478 March 2017 and $0.954852 in June 2017. Thus, REM and the mREITs that REM holds in the portfolio, have far outperformed the mortgage-backed agency securities that many of the mREITs hold. By definition, the basic reason for the out-performance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has be the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For August 30th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, held by REM, the average market to book value was 99.48%. As the title of the above-mentioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums as shown by the 101.35% market to book value of April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% on May 9, 2017. The sharp approximately 5% drop in the market to book value, which over that short period was essentially also a 5% decline market price, illustrates that buying mREITs or portfolios of mREITs such as REM can be problematic when mREIts are trading at premiums to book value.

What Could Explain the Outperformance of the mREITs

The change from discounts to premiums is the direct cause of the outperformance of mREITs as compared to the mortgage backed securities that comprise the mREITs' portfolios. This raises the question of why change from discounts to premiums has occurred. In Why The Post-Election Divergence Of mREITs From Treasuries And Mortgage-Backed Securities I discussed the anomaly of mREITs outperforming both the benchmark Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the month following the election.

One can find some reasons for the widely disparate performance of the mREITs and the mortgage-backed securities that comprise the portfolios of most of the mREITS. There are some mitigating factors regarding the impact of higher interest rates on mREITs that might partially explain the divergence. In most cases some amounts of mREIT earnings are a function of mortgage prepayment rates. Higher mortgage interest rates reduce mortgage refinancing and thus reduces prepayment rates. Slower prepayment rates tend to increase mREIT income and earnings. Some mREITs hold a portion of their assets in adjustable rate mortgages and/or non-agency mortgage backed securities that could do relatively better in an inflationary environment.

A partial explanation could be that the hedges employed by the mREITs to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates were much more efficacious than in prior periods. Many mREITs employ hedges that try to offset the losses that occur when interest rates rise. These mostly involve interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures. In the past these hedges have not proved to be very effective in mitigating the impact of higher interest rates. However, they certainly must have helped somewhat in the post-election period as there were increases in the target short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Such rate increases directly impact interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures

There is also the influence of the stock market. One explanation could be that mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are traded on the stock exchanges as opposed to the markets where Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded. Possibly, the stock market rally has pulled the mREITs up with it as some perceive the mREITs to be more like equities than fixed-income securities. Investors in mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are probably not that naive. However, Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are mostly bought and sold by professional traders and financial intuitions who are in many instances focused on short-term performance. In contrast most mREITs and the ETFs and ETNs that are composed of mREITs are held by individuals who are more focused on income. The post-election stock market rally has reduced the dividend yield on stocks, possibly making mREITs more attractive to income oriented investors.

Another possible factor is that most mREITs have generally underperformed Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013. This has manifested itself by the very large discounts to book-value that mREITs have traded at, as compared to much lower discounts or even premiums to book value in earlier periods. There could be some payback or reversion towards the mean causing mREITs to perform better than Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. To be fair to the managements of the mREITs, it must be noted, that when the mREITs generally underperformed Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities since 2013, the first explanation espoused by many was that mREITs' managements were incompetent or venal. In contrast we are looking for other explanations than astute management now, for what might be causing mREITs to perform better than Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the post-election period. Another possibility is that mREIT market participants simply know something that the markets where Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities are traded do not, or vice versa.

While mREITs have outperformed relative to what movements in interest rates would have suggested since the election that does not mean that mREITs are not still very sensitive to changes in interest rates. As the debate concerning what the Federal Reserve should and will do continues, the future returns on REM and the mREITs continues to be in doubt.

The Outlook For Interest Rates and mREITs

After the September 20, 2017 Federal Reserve Meeting, as is the normal procedure an implementation note was issued along with the press release announcing what the Federal Open Market Committee has decided regarding monetary policy. Usually very little attention is paid to the an implementation note since it is just the technical instructions that are given to the Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as to how to implement the decisions made by the Federal Open Market Committee. However, I looked at the implementation note to see details of how the decision to reduce their balance sheet by reduce holdings of Treasuries by $6 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by $6 billion per month would be carried out. The implementation note included:

"Effective September 21, 2017, the Federal Open Market Committee directs the Desk to undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds rate in a target range of 1 to 1-1/4 percent, including overnight reverse repurchase operations (and reverse repurchase operations with maturities of more than one day when necessary to accommodate weekend, holiday, or similar trading conventions) at an offering rate of 1.00 percent, in amounts limited only by the value of Treasury securities held outright in the System Open Market Account that are available for such operations and by a per-counterparty limit of $30 billion per day."

What struck me as very interesting was that specific instructions were given to undertake reverse repurchase agreements to prevent the federal funds rate from falling below 1%, but no instructions mentioned doing repurchase agreements or anything else, to prevent the federal funds rate from rising above 1.25%. While others may have a different interpretation, my take is that at some level they may be aware that the Federal Reserve is not holding down interest rates relative to what the free-market rate would be, but rather actually propping them up. Possibly, they did not want to insult the intelligence of those on Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York who may be aware that since the Federal Reserve is causing interest rates to exceed what market rates would be, no transactions to keep rates down will be necessary. This would be consistent with what I suggested in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs

"...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that the Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve. That rate is now 125 basis points, after being zero since the inception of the Federal Reserve in 1913 until recently. If the Federal Reserve had left that rate at zero t-bill rates would now be even lower than they are now..."

The 125 basis points in the above quote has been updated from the original. Whether or not I am reading something into the implementation note, the important point is that interest rates are low not because of Federal Reserve policy, but in spite of it. This is not the consensus view either by financial market participants or most or all of Federal Open Market Committee members, as per there public statements. Many market participants who favor higher interest rates claim that low interest rates have led to bubbles in asset prices.

The mistake those pointing to bubbles in asset prices are making, is to confuse the effects of monetary policy with that of tax policy. The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. As explained in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs:

"...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates. The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout." The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality..."

A related mistake is made by some who point to high-end real estate prices as evidence of either that bubbles exist or that inflation is actually higher than many believe. Some in Wall Street have said things to the effect that: How can you say there is low inflation when you see the prices of real estate in Manhattan and the Hamptons? It is easy for some financiers in New York City to conclude that if a three-bedroom Manhattan apartment that sold for $2 million in 2010 is now selling for $8 million, that there is roaring inflation in the real estate market and possibly the whole economy. This somewhat myopic view ignores the fact that real estate in many areas is not booming. One need not look further than the recent distress of RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST REIT TRUST (RAS) to see an example of real estate in many areas not booming. RAS which comprises a very small, 0.11% of REM's portfolio, has declined sharply as the value of the real estate it owns and that secures securities that it owns, has declined. Again, the disparate price movements between real estate in very wealthy areas and the rest of the country is due to tax policy, not monetary policy.

Within the Federal Reserve and in the financial community at large there is considerable debate as to what the Federal Reserve should do next. I think this debate can be characterized as those who want normal interest rates versus those who favor normal monetary policy. Those calling for a normalization of interest rates suggest that interest rates should be returned to somewhere near the averages that prevailed since the end of World War II. In contrast, normal monetary policy has been to raise interest rates when it is clear that unemployment is too low, too many people have jobs and that wages are rising so rapidly that an inflationary spiral is likely.

Those in the normalization camp want the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates now. The arguments for immediate rate increases are varied. Some claim that monetary policy is either ineffective or we have gotten to a point where it is no longer effective or warranted. Some say that the recovery from the 2008 super-recession has been very sluggish with real GDP growth generally less than 2% on average. They suggest fiscal policy should now be used to boost growth, rather than monetary policy. That some of these same people also claim that the economy is strong enough for rates to be raised is puzzling.

One argument for higher rates is that the current level of interest rates is allowing "zombie" companies to stay in business. Presumably, higher interest rates would prevent these firms from paying their debt service. I suspect that the shareholders and employees and possibly customers and residents of the communities where the zombie firms are located, think that putting those firms out of business is not a good reason to raise interest rates. Another argument often used to advance the cause of raising rates is that this would give the Federal Reserve more ammunition to use to counter the next recession.

Certainly, lowering interest rates are a primary way to increase economic activity and counter recessionary forces. The logic of raising interest rates now, so that when a recession occurs later there is more room to lower rates, makes no more sense to me than one saying that since losing excess weight is a known way to treat type II Diabetes, someone should go out of their way to become more obese now, so that they have more weight to lose when they develop type II Diabetes. The fallacy in both those arguments is that just as obesity can cause type II Diabetes, higher interest rates can cause economic weakness and recessions.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for mREITs, as mentioned above the interest rates are by far the most important factor. RAS is an example of how there are still some credit issues with some mREITs. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

If an mREIT is trading at a price far above book value, an investor could create a portfolio comprised of exactly the same mortgage-backed securities, interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT. The arbitrage would be to short the mREIT trading at a large premium, while holding the portfolio that replicates the mREIT. That would not be easy, even for institutional investors. However, the possibility of doing so probably limits the extent that mREITs can ever trade far above book value. Even more difficult would be arbitrage opportunities that might arise from mREITs trading a very large discounts to book value. It would not be that difficult to take the opposite position in the interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT, but shorting the exact same mortgage-backed securities as those held the mREIT could be very hard.

The prospects for REM and the mREITs it holds, primarily depends on the path of interest rates. To a large extent the levels of interest rates depends on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for REM and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. The current Federal Reserve asserts that it only considers economic conditions and takes fiscal policy only into account to the extent that fiscal policy eventually impacts economic conditions. There is an argument that the current 4.3% unemployment rate is misleading and could cause the Federal Reserve unnecessarily raise rates. As was pointed out in "Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market" historically labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Participation tends to fall during recessions and rise during recoveries as job prospects improve. But in the current economic cycle the participation rate fell during the recession and continued falling throughout the recovery to date.

Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS "60 Minutes" last season quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said "if the American public knew what was going on in our system half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits."

There is also the risk that fiscal policy could become profligate with much greater deficits, possibly excused with dynamic scoring based on the theory that tax cuts pay for themselves. It should be remembered, that major drastic moves in interest rates have occurred in the past when the Federal Reserve in conjunction with the bond market vigilantes pushed up interest rates to punish the Federal government for profligate fiscal policy. The 1980 spike in interest rates being the prime example. A bearish argument for interest rate sensitive securities is that such as punishment for profligate fiscal policy could occur relatively soon. REM and the mREITs are extremely interest rate sensitive. Higher long-term rates reduces the value of the fixed-rate mortgage backed securities held by the mREITs. Higher short-term rates increases the borrowing costs incurred by the mREITs that borrow in the short-term money markets to finance their holdings of mortgage backed securities.

As I described in my recent article REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking about possible lurking risks, there is another possible interest rate related risk that many have not considered. That risk involves the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic.

The September REM Dividend

REM will soon declare its quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of September 2017. The table below shows each of the securities in the REM portfolio, the weight, number of shares, price, ex-dividend date, dividend amount and the dividend frequency from each component using data as of September 15, 2017.

There have been some additions to REM's holdings since last quarter. These include: KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE INC TRUST (KREF), GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC (GPMT) and TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRUST (TRTX). GPMT, TRTX and exiting holding ISTAR REIT INC (NYSE: STAR) do not currently pay dividends. REM also has more than $2 million in cash and has taken a position in DOW JONES US REAL ESTATE futures. The only changes in the dividends from exiting holdings were: GREAT AJAX CORP (AJX) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.30 from the $0.28 paid in the prior quarter. CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP (CMO) decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.19 from the $0.21 paid in the prior quarter and beleaguered RAS decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.05 from the $0.09 paid in the prior quarter.

Multiplying the shares of each component by the dividend gives a dollar amount for each component. Dividing the sum of the dividend amounts by the 27,850,000 shares outstanding gives the gross dividend. Some mREITs pay monthly. To calculate the amount that a monthly-paying component pays during a quarter, the dividend is multiplied by three. Using a 0.48% annual net expense ratio reduces the quarterly dividend by $0.056. This would imply a quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of September 2017 of $1.0558. On a trailing 12-month basis, the annual dividend for REM would be $3.924. This would be a current yield of 8.4% at a price of $46.80. On a quarterly compounded basis this is an annualized yield of 8.7%. Again, if there is some return of capital added to the September 2017 dividend, it would be higher.

Most of the components of REM have declared their dividends for the third quarter of 2017. For those that have not, I have assumed they will be unchanged from the previous, which is what I assume REM management will do when they declare the second quarter dividend shortly. If the ex-date in the table below is a date prior to June 30, 2017, that component has not yet declared its' dividend for the third quarter of 2017.

It should be noted that REM is a fund where the management has some discretion over the quarterly dividend as long as they comply with Investment Company Act and Internal Revenue rules that require a substantial percentage of income be distributed to shareholders annually. This is in contrast the ETNs, which are notes where the dividend must be paid according to the formula specified in the indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Despite the uncertainty in the financial markets especially regarding interest rates, I am still constructive on the mREITs and REM, Primarily based on the high dividends. That the mREITs are trading at a premium to book value and in some cases multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until mREIT discounts return. In the past, mREITs trading at premiums to book value have resulted in new issuance of mREIT shares which tended to push down mREIT prices. There is no reason to think that will not be the case now. The other lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and REM, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Some of those who now hold REM in margin accounts might be interested in X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). REML is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by REM. Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL

As I indicated in REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages is low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

There is another reason some may be interested in REML. The comments sections in my articles regarding UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged high yielding ETNs usually contains discussions concerning the problems encountered by some trying to buy these ETNs at certain brokerage firms. It was one such reader who contacted me regarding REML with respect to Fidelity. I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

REM Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price Shares ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REIT INC 18.85 12.35 19891662 9/28/2017 0.3 q 5967499 AGNC AGNC INVESTMENT REIT CORP 11.35 21.11 7005559 9/29/2017 0.18 m 3783002 STWD STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST REIT INC 7.89 21.87 4702031 9/28/2017 0.48 q 2256975 NRZ NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT REIT CO 7.18 16.53 5660429 6/29/2017 0.5 q 2830215 CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 4.49 19.09 3065615 9/27/2017 0.5 q 1532808 BXMT BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REIT CLA 4.47 31.16 1871303 9/28/2017 0.62 q 1160208 MFA MFA FINANCIAL REIT INC 4.47 8.72 6675024 9/27/2017 0.2 q 1335005 TWO TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP 4.43 10.07 5730752 9/28/201 0.26 q 1489996 ARI APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINA 3.7 17.97 2686142 9/28/2017 0.46 q 1235625 IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL REIT INC 3.7 16.89 2853819 9/26/2017 0.41 q 1170066 CYS CYS INVESTMENTS REIT INC 2.59 8.78 3844534 9/22/2017 0.25 q 961134 RWT REDWOOD TRUST REIT INC TRUST 2.36 15.85 1944264 9/14/2017 0.28 q 544394 HASI HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRA 2.34 24.29 1253936 9/12/2017 0.33 q 413799 PMT PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST 2.18 16.96 1674568 7/11/2017 0.47 q 787047 ARR ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC 2.11 26.4 1040946 9/14/2017 0.19 m 593339 LADR LADDER CAPITAL CORP CLASS A 2.02 13.56 1937534 9/8/2017 0.3 q 581260 CMO CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP 1.76 9.47 2420968 9/28/2017 0.19 q 459984 MTGE MTGE INVESTMENT REIT CORP 1.71 19.15 1161350 9/28/2017 0.45 q 522608 STAR ISTAR REIT INC 1.53 11.27 1766774 0 0 NYMT NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST REIT INC T 1.38 6.38 2828418 9/22/2017 0.2 q 565684 ANH ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET REIT CORP 1.14 6.06 2454029 9/28/2017 0.15 q 368104 MITT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST REIT 1.04 19.34 699089 9/28/2017 0.48 q 335563 ORC ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC 0.84 9.96 1099109 9/29/2017 0.14 m 461626 WMC WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL REI 0.83 10.46 1036912 6/28/2017 0.31 q 321443 ACRE ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE REIT C 0.68 13 679743 9/28/2017 0.27 q 183531 DX DYNEX CAPITAL REIT INC 0.64 7.16 1171393 10/2/2017 0.18 q 210851 RSO RESOURCE CAPITAL REIT CORP 0.59 10.12 765861 6/28/2017 0.05 q 38293 SLD SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 0.55 15.7 454770 9/28/2017 0.37 q 168265 JCAP JERNIGAN CAPITAL INC 0.51 20.01 334531 9/29/2017 0.35 q 117086 KREF KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE INC TRUST 0.44 21.3 270513 9/28/2017 0.37 q 100090 AJX GREAT AJAX CORP 0.43 13.92 398111 8/11/2017 0.3 q 119433 TRTX TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRUST 0.42 19.55 281997 0 0 CHMI CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT RE 0.41 18.11 297667 9/28/2017 0.49 q 145857 GPMT GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC T 0.37 18.88 256361 0 0 EARN ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REI 0.25 14.43 229538 9/28/2017 0.4 q 91815 USD USD CASH 0.17 100 2152654 0 RAS RAIT FINANCIAL TRUST REIT TRUST 0.11 0.63 2330155 8/23/2017 0.05 q 116508 BLKFDS BLK CSH FND TreasurY SL AGENCY 0.05 1 634579 0 MLPFT CASH COLLATERAL USD MLPFT 0.01 100 70000 0 DJEZ7 DOW JONES US REAL ESTATE DEC 17 0 322.3 77 0

Disclosure: I am/we are long REM, MORL, RAS, REML.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.