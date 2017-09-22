Teladoc: Buying The Healthcare Future At A Discount

The purchase of Best Doctors sets up the company to tackle a market with a $30 billion TAM.

As discussed back in late June, Teladoc (TDOC) has a promising future transforming healthcare. At the time, the problem was the stock trading at a questionable valuation with the looming Q3 guidance likely to whack the stock due to the impact from the Best Doctors deal.

As predicted, Teladoc quickly dipped $7 to $28.60 during August. The question now is whether one bought the stock on the dip unlike me and whether one gets another opportunity after Baird downgraded the stock.

Teladoc failed to rally on the Q2 results as expected since Best Doctors will impact the reported growth rates going forward. The guidance for achieving Q4 EBITDA positive wasn't too bad, but the stock now has a valuation of $1.7 billion and revenue growth that may only approach 20% on an organic basis when factoring in the $100 million revenue runrate for Best Doctors.

The real news that moved the stock after the Q2 report was the Blue Cross Blue Shield federal program that adds some 5.3 million federal employees into the mix. Teladoc only forecast ending 2017 with up to 23 million memberships so this is a meaningful addition to the membership total when the Federal Employee Plan offers telehealth from Teladoc to the 2018 offering.

The company now has a complete virtual health delivery platform matching 50,000+ doctors with the Teladoc platform. The future of healthcare is clearly virtual doctor visits with an estimated total addressable market of nearly $30 billion as existing doctor visits are treatable via telehealth.

Source: Teladoc investor presentation

The key investor takeaway is that the Baird downgrade to Neutral provides another opportunity to buy Teleadoc at a discount. The $36 price target provides nearly 15% upside and would leave the stock at an attractive valuation to invest in the telehealth future of healthcare.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDOC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.