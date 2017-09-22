Magna International: Even Car Of The Future Will Still Need A Metal Body

Introduction and Idea Summary

Apparently, there’s been a horror looming over the automotive industry for some time now. While over hundred years old industry giants raking in billions of dollars of profits each year trade in single digit multiples due to cycle reversal and technological turmoil fears, the market looks at the likes of Tesla in a much different way (profitless and trading at a hefty EV/EBITDA of 155).

Of course, the whole story couldn’t be told (and a car couldn’t be built) without portraying those supplying the front line of the auto-war. And here, the story repeats. On the one hand, there are assumed champions of tomorrow’s technology: GM’s spin-off Delphi Automotive at 20x P/E, profitless Johnson Controls at 17x EV/EBITDA or Mobileye getting acquired by Intel for $15.3bln. or 31x P/S pro forma. On the other hand, there’s Magna International which is mostly focused on the boring exercise of manufacturing huge sheets of metal for car bodies or rear-view mirror installation. Magna has managed an average ROI of 22% on its operating assets during the last 7 years and currently provides an earnings yield of around 11% (implying a P/E of 9.2x).

I am not here to preach defeatism of automotive innovation. Maybe (or maybe not) the market attaches an appropriate price to the value contained in the automotive disruptors, simply accounting for enormous future profits that are simply not yet here. But nonetheless, regardless of whether the car of the future in 20 years will be running on a lousy diesel engine or it will be an autonomous, sun-powered vehicle straight from the Jetsons, it will still be very likely to need a proper piece of metal body, a seat to sit on or doors to allow entrance.

As I do not find excessive speculation alluring, I will not try to predict the future of the automotive industry in this write-up or justify some outrageous growth forecasts. Instead, I will explain why, even without any speculation about growth and innovation, MGA is a very sound investment proposition offering upside several times the potential downside and what current management practices provide a very material value realization catalyst already embedded in the company.

Company overview

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) is a global supplier of automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like General Motors, Ford or Volkswagen. MGA was founded in 1962 and since then its headquarters have been based in Canada. Magna operates 327 manufacturing shops in 29 countries, selling its products mainly to North America (56%) and Europe (35%). MGA's product portfolio is comprised of auto parts like car bodies, seats or powertrains (a device used to transfer the power from engine to wheels).

Financial Profile



Magna is a large cap company with $19.7bln capitalization and is currently trading at a low multiple of 9.2x P/E. The company’s level of revenue gives even better idea about the scale of its operations with LTM sales over $37bln. Not wasting time on a too long and descriptive financial review, let me just skim through the highlights and important developments over the last couple of years.

Chart 1. Sales Evolution By Geography

Source: MGA filings

Chart 2. Sales Evolution by Customer

Source: MGA filings

MGA is a good example of operating excellence, growing its top line by 7.6% annually during last 6 years and at the same time ramping up profitability, translating it into a 13.7% average annual growth of net operating profit after tax (NOPAT).

Chart 3. Return on Net Operations

Source: MGA filings, author's calculations

The rise in NOPAT has been materially driven by a strict cost discipline and tapping into more profitable markets, while withdrawing from the less profitable ones. Magna managed to improve its gross margin in every year during the last 5 years. With direct labour costs staying flat during the observed period, MGA undertook effort to decrease both the raw material costs and, more importantly, the overhead cost as a % of sales, indicating gains from both economies of scale and disciplined spending. Due to these undertakings, Magna managed to boost its gross margin by roughly 3 points from 11.5% in 2011 to 14.6% in 2016.

Table 1. Gross Margin Evolution

Note: Figures in millions USD

Magna is also making smart moves in terms of geographical allocation of its business. The company has been downsizing its operations in the Rest of the World region for the past several years, where the EBIT contribution tended to be negative, forgoing the inefficient operations. As the automotive production heavily shifted towards Asia, that’s where MGA as well shifted its attention, tripling EBIT contribution of this region from 3% in 2012 to 9.3% in 2016, while increasing its sales contribution by roughly 85%, which exposes the attractiveness this market in terms of profitability potential.

Table 2. Sales vs EBIT Contribution by Geography

Note: Company started providing Sales and EBIT figures for Asia in 2012. For previous years, Asia performance is contained in ‘RoW’

The importance of tapping into Asia, and especially the Chinese market, is clearly visible, while looking at the geographical division of global light weight vehicle production pre- and post-crisis. While global production increased by 45% from 2005 to 2016, the production in China increased by a tremendous amount of 382%.

Chart 4. Global Light Weight Vehicle Production

Source: European Automobile Manufacturers Association

Chart 5. Greater China Light Weight Vehicle Production

Source: European Automobile Manufacturers Association

Note: Light Vehicle category contains passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, estimated at 80% of all commercial vehicles

Moreover, MGA is not stopping its Asian expansion, vide the latest earnings call:

In Asia, a market we have been highly focused on over the past two years, production sales grew 20% [year-over-year] organically, compared to 5% for Asian production, representing 15% market out-performance. - Donald J. Walker, Magna International CEO Source: Q2 2017 earnings call

The Asian markets seems to be a powerful growth driver for Magna, even while being quite cautious and not assuming 1-to-1 translation of Asian growth into Magna’s bottom line, it could at least serve as a buffer, in case of a slump in American or European production.

Is the market worried on Magna?

Considering the above-discussed business and financials and comparing it with the market valuation suggests that the harvesting season is likely to end soon and that the profits and the underlying cash flows are at significant risk.

The key reason for the automotive players, and in turn MGA highly aligned with them, being so cautiously perceived by the market is due to two issues:

1) The Main Issue– Disruption - who will survive the ongoing technological revolution and how the profits will be distributed among the participants afterwards

2) The Inevitable Issue– Cyclicality - when will the next cyclical downturn occur, how severe it will be and how it will possibly reshuffle the industry, with automotive meltdown from almost a decade ago apparently still fresh in the minds of investors

In the following section I will explain how MGA is poised to mitigate these risks.

The Main Issue – Disruption

Magna Product Portfolio

The widespread disruption in the automotive industry is a fact. Major OEMs are putting significant resources into autonomous driving and hybrid/electrical drives, Tesla is developing new, more affordable models and shipping more and more units, the tech companies providing new automobile solutions are more and more favourably viewed by the market, and companies previously focused on other areas also want a piece of this quickly expanding cake. And in all this, MGA with its heavy industrial manufacturing seems to be perceived as not catching up with the industry and as written down for losses by the market. Which is wrong.

Traditionally MGA did not and, mostly, still is not affected significantly by these disruptive technologies, so almost none of its current revenue should be considered at-risk while contemplating current revolutions within the industry. To portray it very clearly, let’s just go through MGA product portfolio.

Based on the data for 2016, the MGA product portfolio is comprised of the following categories (% of total revenue in brackets):

Body systems and chassis systems (25%),

Powertrain systems (18%)

Exterior systems (14%)

Seating systems (14%)

Tooling & engineering (8%)

Vision and electronic systems (8%)

Closure systems (7%)

Complete vehicle assembly (6%)

Let’s have a quick look at what these products actually are:

Body systems

Chassis

Front axle drive (part of powertrain)

Exteriors

Seating systems

Mirrors (vision systems)

Park assist (vision systems)

Lighting (vision systems)

Door modules (closures)

Windows (closures)

Note: Tooling and engineering has been omitted as it’s mostly a break-even category for MGA.

Source: www.magna.com

The only areas of MGA portfolio which can relate to the current automotive technology disruptions are powertrain (18% total revenue) and vision systems (8% revenue). Regarding powertrain, the risk is very limited, because at the end of the day, MGA is focused on the pure powertrain mechanics, easily adoptable to any kind of engine, be it internal combustion engine (ICE) or a fully electric engine. To provide a bit more colour:

In theory, the way that we've designed our powertrain is, we're very small in engines, so what we're really focused on is, whether it's an internal combustion engine or a hybrid or a battery electric vehicle or a hydrogen vehicle or a fuel cell vehicle, you still need to get that energy from that power source to drive the wheels; and, that's really what we've focused on for years. - Donald J. Walker, Magna International CEO Source: Q2 2017 earnings call

MGA intentionally isn’t tapping into engines, which bear a significant risk of undergoing evolution, but just focuses on the component that is not likely to change in its principle - the simple mechanics of transferring the power generated by the engine to the wheels. The universal capabilities of Magna’s powertrain has been recently praised by Volvo for its electrified rear axle drive system, confirming high capability and flexibility of MGA in that area.

As for vision systems, first of all, it’s only 8% of MGA revenue. However, it’s nonetheless a well-protected category as lightings are not really endangered by evolving technology, and mirrors are steady as well (however, MGA is investigating opportunities in employing 'mirrors' feeding the view from cameras, catching up with some of the latest industry trends). Park assist and/or side view assist is a kind of feature that has been mostly standardized, broadly implemented and that presently does not need highly advanced technology to further develop, besides the autonomous driving-like features which are far beyond simple park assist and should be considered as a part of a completely different category.

Having said all that, MGA is focused on anticipating the upcoming industry changes and allots reasonable resources for R&D efforts as well as direct equity investments in technology companies or other types of partnerships and co-operations. Magna is focused on understanding how the car of the future will look like and aims at anticipating industry trends to tap into the profit sources.

We have an aligned view with OEMs of the Car of the Future, and are working with OEMs to meet their future challenges providing holistic solutions. - Donald J. Walker, Magna International CEO Source: Q1 2016 earnings call We're spending a lot of time on it, just trying to really understand and have a good estimate of how fast things like electric vehicles penetrate, how fast will ADAS penetrate, what's going to be the impact of ride-sharing, to make sure our product strategy is aligned with what mobility in cars should be like in the future, with new people that might be involved in the industry - Donald J. Walker, Magna International CEO Source: Q2 2016 earnings call

Some of the innovations in MGA's portfolio are, among others

Autonomous driving devices like sensors, cameras, LiDARs, radars

Fuel efficiency technology

Powertrains for hybrid or fully electric vehicles

Apparently, MGA is being appreciated for its broad innovations, among others by PwC Germany which named Magna the most innovative automotive supplier.

Key OEMs, innovation and Magna’s well-being

What is equally important aside from MGA's own innovations, is the degree of innovation at MGA's prominent customers and its potential future impact on their long-term operations, directly translating into MGA profits. First of all, there should be no doubt that OEMs responsible for the major chunk of MGA revenues/profits are heavily involved in research and implementation of the most recent automotive inventions. And while it’s certainly unknown how it will pan out in the long-term and who will become the champion of the future and collect most of the profits, it is rather safe to say that in one, five or even ten years, the companies which MGA caters to will still exist and submit their orders to Magna.

One can try to argue that the pace of the disruption is so fast, that the complete revolution can happen so quickly that MGA key accounts will go out of the business in 2 or 5 years, therefore dramatically decreasing demand for MGA products. But that's not likely the case. The change is happening and, surely, it’s now happening more quickly than it was before, but while examining the sustainability and the organic nature of this change, one can seriously question the inevitability of all-electric, self-driving cars in a few years’ time.

Chart 6. The ICE/EV Cost-efficiency Frontier

Source: The Wall Street Journal

The caveat of EVs is that they are simply still too expensive and what’s been materially driving the sales of these vehicles in the recent years were heavy public subsidies. After eliminating the tax break in Hong Kong, the sales of Tesla fell to zero, or in Georgia after repealing the tax credit for electrical vehicle purchase, the sales of these vehicles dropped by 80% the next month.

Chart 7. Tesla New-car Registrations In Hong Kong

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Even if that worst-case scenario would materialize, somebody would have to supply these auto parts to the new players, giving some leeway to MGA.

Getting back to the innovation: what’s even more important is that for the implementation of these innovations, the OEMs will still need MGA to provide the shell and core of a vehicle to allow for installation of the newest features and delivery to the clients. As the innovation is speeding up, a higher turnover in the production of new, more technologically advanced vehicles could be expected. Remember that vehicles are turn-key in nature. This means that a great majority of new equipment and technological features become available to customers only in a form of a new product, not attachable plug-ins. That could possibly change in the future, but at the moment it wouldn’t be reasonable to expect a conversion of an existing ICE-powered vehicle into an electrical one or a simple installation of whole autonomous-driving system into a car that previously had nothing to do with such a technology. That would mean more experimentation, more heavily occupied assembly lines, translating into more orders for MGA products. MGA will play a crucial role in the upcoming developments in the automotive industry and will certainly benefit from it, while bearing a minimal risk, by fueling the fierce competitive brawl between the biggest automotive players.

Although MGA does not supply each and every major player in the industry, it has a customer base that is diversified enough. When one of its customers would permanently lose some of the market share, just for some other to capture it. Looking at the evolution of Magna’s customer base and their share in the company’s revenue shows that the diversification is doing a good job: the growth rates for different OEMs are varying across the years, allowing MGA to thrive, even if part of its customers is slowing down (e.g. GM and BMW declining in 2012 while others record double digit growth or tapping into rapid growth of Fiat in 2014, while other OEMs grew much slower at single digits). Of course, customer diversification doesn’t make MGA bulletproof, which could be observed in 2015, when all channels except Ford took a hit, but even then, it allows for a much lower damage to the company’s topline.

Table 3. Revenue Breakdown by Customer

Source: MGA filings, author's calculations

Looking at the correlation between MGA own revenues and profits and the same metrics for its own clients, there’s an interesting observation: on average MGA is correlated with its key customers’ revenue at 0.80, already giving an indication that MGA doesn’t absorb all the pressure placed by the market on the OEMs. Furthermore, the correlation between profits is even lower at 0.59. There are two takeaways here. Firstly, MGA revenue streams are diversified enough, so when one of the key accounts loses its revenue, it’s quite likely that some other will re-capture it, allowing for MGA to benefit. Secondly, even during tough times, while a particular OEM is not faring that well, it still has to launch new vehicle programs and provide steady supply of its products, even at a lower profit. Of course it would mean lower production and less profits for MGA, but unless it's an industry-wide shock, MGA profit is likely to drain less than that of any particular OEM. That can be a case when, for example, a particular OEM enters a heavy discounting program - the profits can be expected to be lower for the producer, but it's not very likely that it would be expected from MGA to deliver auto parts at or under their production cost, just because its customer decided to enter into heavy discounting.

Table 4. Correlation Between the Revenue of MGA and the Revenue of Its Key Customers



Source: MGA filings, author's calculations

Note: Based on annual data for period of 2007-2016. Average share not summing up to 100% due to 'other' component.

Table 5. Correlation Between the Profit of MGA and the Profit of Its Key Customers



Source: MGA filings, author's calculations

Note: Based on annual data for period of 2007-2016. Average share not summing up to 100% due to ‘other’ component.

Of course, I wouldn’t expect MGA to flourish while its major clients go underwater, but clearly its own performance is much more detached from the performance of its customers than the market would stipulate, which is crucial in the light of the disruption issues discussed above.

Lastly, if you’re not convinced, I encourage you to read Sam Brannan’s story and reflect on how MGA is very well poised to be a top supplier of pickaxes during the upcoming gold rush.

Bottom line: to guard its present profit base, MGA does not have to innovate in the area of autonomous driving at all and also does not have to, mostly, innovate in the area of electrical drive. Even more, MGA should be expected to benefit from the rapid innovation in the automotive industry at a very attractive risk/reward ratio.

The Inevitable Issue – Cyclicality

The second major depressant of MGA market price is the looming cycle reversal in the automotive industry.

Chart 8. Light Weight Vehicle Sales in the US

Source: FRED, US Bureau of Economic Analysis

Let set one thing straight at the beginning: based on the history, the cycle reversal is certain to happen at some point in the future and probably it will happen sooner than later, as we're currently in an 8th year of 'auto bull market'. I won't try to heavily argue that 'this time is different' as it’s a way of thinking known as leading to painful demise. However, I would like to discuss the nature of these cycle reversals and how would one affect MGA if it was to actually occur. To perform this exercise, I would like to refer to the general cycle lengths and above all, the most recent economic downturn and the accompanying automotive cycle reversal during the financial crisis of 2008.

As you can see in the chart above, the turning of the light weight vehicle sales obviously tend to occur during economic downturns. However, it’s not the rule in all cases. For example, the slowdown in sales started already some time before the crisis in the early 90s, and it wasn't really that bad, with sales falling roughly 20% from the average. Thereafter, the sales started picking up at the beginning of 1991 and then kept the pace for, roughly, next 16 years, avoiding any significant downfall until the last financial crisis, managing to go through the recession of early 2000s in quite a good shape and not being particularly hit. Then of course came the financial crisis.

While anticipating the next automotive cycle reversal, the market seems to be overly fearful, still keeping in mind what happened a decade ago. The mainstream automotive industry was heavily decimated, GM and Chrysler were hurt particularly bad, filing for bankruptcy as a result. As the crisis was heavily tied to over-consumption fueled by an outrageous amounts of unreasonable retail credit, the vehicle purchases were one of the first to be eliminated with foreclosures and lost jobs all around. Did I also mention that the crisis of 2008 is widely acknowledged as the most severe crisis since the Great Depression of 1929? Of course, nobody knows what the next crisis will be like or when will it happen, but one can presume, that 1) the next crisis won’t be as big, and 2) the next crisis does not have to, and probably won’t hit the auto manufacturers as much as the last one, because the highly negative impact of the last recession on the industry was rather exceptional, not a usual thing you see in that kind of situations.

Nonetheless, while we can evaluate the impact of the next possible downturn as a less disastrous than the last one, let's see what would happen if the worst case would occur and how it could translate into automotive industry performance and the MGA itself.

First, let’s have a look at the top line evolution of MGA customers:

Chart 9. Evolution of Sales of MGA Key Customers

Source: Companies' filings

Note: Results of Fiat / Chrysler, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen originally reported in EUR. Data in the chart translated at a fixed EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.35 EUR/USD, a rough average for the period.

The downfall began in 2007, with a bottom in 2009. Despite the harsh crisis, the combined sales managed to arrive at 92% of pre-crisis value as soon as in 2010 and it surpassed that level by 8% in the following year. At the bottom in 2009 the overall sales amounted to 72% of pre-crisis level of 2007, which is not that bad for the worst crisis of a century.

Chart 10. Evolution of Net Income of MGA Key Customers

Source: Companies' filings

Note: Results of Fiat / Chrysler, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen originally reported in EUR. Data in the chart translated at a fixed EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.35 EUR/USD, a rough average for the period.

What is even more interesting, is the level of the net profit of MGA key customers. The accumulated value was deep in red even prior the actual crisis, mainly due to profitability struggles of GM and Ford. But just after the crisis the industry rapidly recovered and went to collective positive just a year after the crisis officially ended in 2009. After peaking in 2011 it fell or stayed more or less flat for the most of the industry participants.

Chart 11. Evolution of MGA sales

Source: MGA filings

Apparently, the sales of MGA appear to follow the pattern of crisis experience of its key customers: it dived (even a bit lower, with only 66.6% of its 2007 revenue remaining in 2009), then recovered to almost pre-crisis levels in 2010, and then exceeded that level in 2011.

Chart 12. Evolution of MGA Net Income

Source: MGA filings

However, looking at profitability reveals a much deeper insight: while some of its very key clients (i.e. GM accounting for ~20% of MGA revenue or Ford at 14% of MGA revenue) were hit heavily during the crisis and experienced material equity impairments resulting from significant net losses, MGA simply broke even with $71m of net profit in 2008 and lost $493m in 2009, but then produced a profit of over $1bln. in 2010, exceeding the 2007 value by over 50%. Thereafter, MGA entered a path of steady profit growth, doubling the net income during the next 5 years, while its clients, in aggregate, ended up with a their total aggregated profit being less in all any of the following years, than it was during the post-crisis peak in 2011 (a total of $64.7bln).

And that circles back to the very important issue mentioned earlier: automotive is a cutthroat industry. And while it comes with material attritions on every front, MGA ends up much less damaged as it is supplying many different OEMs, who battle one another on a daily basis, constantly competing for the market share and have to deliver new products, innovate and keep the assembly lines running no matter what. Of course, MGA cannot avoid shortfalls of the next automotive cycle reversal, but even if the scenario from the prior crisis would occur, it would translate into roughly 2 years of 0 profit (like during the last crisis) and after these 2 years of downfall, the company's profits would attain a higher than pre-crisis level.

After discussing the fundamentals I think it would be fair, to mention what actually happened to the stock during the crisis. As you can see in the chart above, the reaction of the stock market during that crisis was far worse, than a backward look at the fundamentals would suggest: the stock dropped by 73% from it's peak in September 2007 to its bottom in February 2009. But then a sharp rebound materialised, allowing the stock to exceed the pre-crisis high at the end of 2010. Hence, if you are highly averse to temporary loses, unfounded in fundamentals, I would not particularly recommend this investment as it can have several bumps along the way. Another approach might be to wait until the actual cycle reversal and try to pick a bottom. However, if you are ready to endure some hardships in order to hang onto a really strong intrinsic value - MGA is really worth a look (especially while nobody really knows when will the downturn come).

Valuation

As for year-to-date the company is very well poised to deliver the management’s guidance, hence each scenario is equal in terms of the remainder of current year (H2 2017) and in line with the guidance. For every scenario, a 9% required rate of return was selected, as a proxy for a broad stock market return. Please note that each valuation scenario result is indicative and isn't meant to be taken as a precise price target.

Bear case

Above all, let’s first see what would happen if things would go a bit downhill. As a reminder, during the last 6 years, the ones of a clear economic expansion, MGA achieved a 22.1% return on net operating assets (RNOA). So, being a bit over-cautious we could assume that this expansion was for any reason an exceptional and non-recurring one and that in a worse scenario, we could assume that for the second half of 2017 MGA will be in line with guidance, then achieves 16% of RNOA in 2018 (a rough decrease of 4 points year over year), and then in 2nd year (2019), a long-term RNOA of mere 13%, being almost 7 points lower, than the lowest one during the 6 last years (18.8% in 2011), meaning a flat profit vs 2018 . Putting a little bit more dismalness in the picture, let’s assume that the company does not only stay in 0-growth territory, but also fails to keep up with the evolving automotive industry and suffers from a -2% decline of its residual NOPAT perpetuity in the long term. Under all these assumptions we arrive at an implied equity value of $17,509mln or $46.33 per share, implying a downside of -11.1% to the current price.

Table 6. Bear Scenario Valuation

Note: All figures in USD thousands, except per share data

Base case

Moving to our base case, let’s just assume ordinary returns of company’s operations, abstaining from speculation about growth. I adjust down the RNOA from current high level to first, 18% in 2018 and then to 17% in 2019, due to more limited capital expenditures in the nearest future (discussed in the catalyst section) and then I run it into perpetuity. This is compared with 19.7% of RNOA for 2017 (if the management guidance would materialise) and 6 years average of 22%. Then, I assume just 1% of growth to conservatively account for future inflation. This leads us to an implied equity value of $27,481mln or $72.72 per share and that would be almost 40% upside over the current market price.

Table 7. Base Scenario Valuation

Note: All figures in USD thousands, except per share data

Bull case

And finally, the bull case. The core purpose of this article is not the speculation about growth in the automotive industry or Magna in particular (hence only inflationary growth assumption for the base case), but considering that there is always a non-zero probability of some growth embedded in the company, we can always consider it as a free option added on top of the base case. In this case, with growth oriented outlook, assuming 3% growth and returns on net operations only slightly lower in the long-term than the 2017 guidance, we arrive at a value implying almost twice the current market price of equity or over 90% upside over the current stock price.

Table 8. Bull Scenario Valuation

Note: All figures in USD thousands, except per share data

With this being just an ancillary take at the company, to give its full picture, it displays the attractive risk/reward character of the investment, namely: if things go wrong (which isn’t likely for the reasons mentioned earlier in the article) we end up overpaying 11%; base case we get almost 40% upside, that is 4 times the potential downside and if things go really A-okay, we end up with a nice potential of doubling our investment (or 9 times the downside).

The Catalyst

Speaking of catalysts, I am quite skeptic, especially when it comes to large or even mid cap stocks. It’s quite challenging to propose a really compelling 'value-unlocker' in addition to an alluring fundamental investment thesis and at the same time to try to steer clear of excessive speculation about the company's future. However, having said that, MGA is a really well-positioned to deliver value realization to the market, simply by continuing what is has been doing so far during the last couple of years, that is a strong program of returning capital to shareholders.

Chart 13. Capital Returned to Shareholders by MGA

Source: MGA filings

The company more than returned all of the company’s equity back to the shareholders by total buy-backs and dividends amounting up to $7.6bln during the 2010-2017 Q2 YTD period (vs shareholders' equity of $7.4bln at the end of FY 2009). Moreover, these efforts are highly likely to accelerate even more in the coming years, as the company will be lowering its capital expenditures and therefore will be in possession of substantial free cash flow to return back to shareholders.

We're still on track to, over the next three years ['17-'19] to generate about – over $5 billion of free cash flow from operations. So, significant growth in the amount of cash that we're going to generate that we can use to continue to invest in business or continue to increase dividends, do buybacks, a whole bunch of things we could do. - Vincent J. Galifi, Magna International CFO Source: Q4 2017 earnings call

As the management will surely keep investing in the business, there will be a more than moderate buffer for further activity aimed at giving back to shareholders.

Capital is also kind of lumpy. So, we've been putting in some lumpy type capital expenditures, you put them in place and the capital is around for 15 years, 20 years, but there seems to have been more of those lumpy expenditures over the last several years. So, all of that should contribute to lower capital as we look out into 2018 and 2019. - Donald J. Walker, Magna International CEO Source: Q2 2017 earnings call

Finally, the management clearly thinks that its stock is undervalued, hence paving a way for more buybacks in the future. Of course, when they spoke, the multiples were even more compressed then they are now, but the lowered range of valuation still applies.

We do think our stock is undervalued. - Donald J. Walker, Magna International CEO Source: Q2 2017 earnings call

MGA managed to deliver an average of 70% of its annual net income back to the shareholders during the last 5 years, even though having some 'lumpy capital expenditures' at that time, so you can only imagine what will happen, when that condition will be uplifted for a couple of next years. I bet higher dividends and more buybacks.

The Risks

As the key risks regarding MGA are the key topic of this article and has been discussed in depth in the previous sections together with the bear case consideration, I think it would be redundant to overly repeat myself, so let me just summarize those risks:

Revolution in the automotive industry – key customers of MGA may fail to innovate and may eventually lose a substantial market share or completely go out of the business

Automotive cycle reversal – the automotive industry has been in a strong upward cycle for almost a decade already. There’s a risk of a downturn happening soon in the future and hurting the company’s profits

On top of what was discusses previously, it's worth to keep in mind one more risk:

Geographical risk – in the recent years, China has recorded a tremendous growth in the automotive production. MGA is tapping into this market, but it might fail to significantly transition to it in a case of permanent shift of a part of production from Europe or America to Asia. It's hard to assess how it will play out yet, but for now, MGA seems to be healthily benefiting from that market and is rapidly growing its operations there.

Conclusion

Fears over Magna International are overblown. The company has been constantly improving the efficiency of its operations during several past years and scaling up its business, turning a significant profit. Due to nature of its product offering and solid industry connections, the company is poised to benefit from the upcoming changes in the automotive industry, even if its key customers won’t be earning fortunes. Magna also offers a growth option, due to its strong innovation endeavours, but which should be rather perceived as a sweetener, not a key reason for the investment, because, as always, growth is at risk. MGA is strongly engaged in shareholder-friendly policy, returning significant capital, which should work as a sound catalyst for value realization in the near future.