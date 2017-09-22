Inflation, Interest Rates, And Stocks

Today, I’d like to focus on inflation, interest rates, and how they affect the stock market (SPY). In its third year of tightening, the Fed is ahead, but European central banks are behind the inflation “curve.” UK inflation, at 2.7%, was no doubt the driver of the Bank of England’s hawkish comments last week, which pushed U.K. stocks (EWU) down 2.2%. This was a test case (granted, on a small scale) of how stock and bond prices move together, amplifying rather than diversifying each other.

Inflation drives interest rates over time. In the U.S., 10-year Treasury (IEF) yield has stayed well above core CPI inflation most of the time since our data begins in 1962. The difference has narrowed since the Fed undertook zero-rate policy in 2007, and is now barely positive (see chart above).

Although total CPI inflation rebounded to 1.9% last month due to rising commodity prices, core U.S. inflation at 1.7% is moderate (see chart). So, what’s the concern? Inflation rose significantly this year in some European countries (see chart below), and now far exceeds their interest rates. It’s 1.8% in Germany (the German 10-year Bund yield is 0.4%), and 2.7% in the UK (10y yield is 1.3%). No doubt, inflation was likely the primary driver of the Bank of England’s hawkish rhetoric last week.

Longer-term expected stock market returns depend on interest rates in several ways. Models that link rates to the economy through borrowing costs, and as discount factors in dividend discount-type models, are widely accepted. Another concept, relative valuation, increased in popularity in recent years of low rates and rising stock markets. It compares earnings yield (E/P ratio) for an equity index such as the S&P 500 to bond yield. Because bond yields are very low, stocks – although expensive (have low E/P) – are still attractive relative to bonds, it concludes.[1] Whether this is correct is not as important as how widely it is accepted. According to this model, rising interest rates will decrease the attractiveness of equities. And because this model has become more accepted in recent years, the relationship between stocks and rates has tightened.

Theoretical models will only get us so far; actual trading is what matters. Luckily, a real-life test case just played out in Britain last week (granted, on a small scale). U.K. 10-year yield jumped 20 bps in two days (bond prices dropped) as the Bank of England expressed its intent to tighten soon. At the same time, the FTSE 100 dropped by 2.2%. Broad European markets were broadly unchanged on those days, so we can attribute the drop in UK stocks to the BOE and the yield move. We also get an idea of the sensitivity: about -1% for a +10 bps in yield.

In its third year of tightening, the Fed is ahead of the curve. U.S. longer-term rates, while still low, exceed inflation. But European central banks are behind the inflation “curve,” and their options are narrowing. In the coming months, changes in inflation will likely drive not only longer-term bond yields, but central bank actions, and stock markets directly.

What does this mean for investors? Strategic asset allocation relies on asset-class diversification: bonds typically rise when stocks drop, moderating the total effect on balanced portfolios. Strategic asset allocation may not work as well going forward. As we have just seen in the U.K. on a small scale, sharp selloffs in stocks and bonds might coincide, which would hurt strategic buy-and-hold investors. There are no easy solutions. I think that cross-asset tactical approaches will become increasingly important. Stay tuned for more on this topic in a future article.

[1] One problem with this model is a difference in risks: stocks are much riskier than bonds. Another limitation becomes obvious when we have zero or negative interest rates (as they are in Japan and much of Europe): this measure then says that stocks are attractive up to infinite valuation.

