McDonald's: Dividend Aristocrat Serves Up A 7% Dividend Increase

Investors can count on fast food giant McDonald’s (MCD) to hike its dividend each year, and it did not disappoint in 2017. McDonald’s paid its first dividend in 1976. It has increased its dividend each year since, including a 7% increase on September 21st.

With 41 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt, McDonald’s is a Dividend Aristocrat. The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

This raise represented a slight acceleration from the previous year. Last year, McDonald’s raised its dividend by 6%. After a few tough years, McDonald's is enjoying a successful comeback, thanks to its new strategic growth initiatives.

This article will review McDonald’s financial performance, and the recent 7% dividend increase.

Business Overview

McDonald’s traces its beginnings all the way back to 1954, when Ray Kroc partnered with brothers Dick and Mac McDonald to form the McDonald’s System Inc. In 1960, Kroc bought the exclusive rights to the McDonald’s name, and the rest is history. Today, McDonald’s is the largest publicly-traded fast food company in the world. It has more than 36,000 locations in over 100 countries around the world.

McDonald’s performed very well in 2016. Global comparable-restaurant sales increased 3.8% for the year. Comparable sales growth is particularly important for McDonald’s, as it measures sales at locations open at least one year. Earnings per share increased 16% last year, after adjusting for currency.

McDonald’s performance improved considerably last year from prior years, as the company made significant progress in its strategic growth initiatives. These include, all-day breakfast, new menu items, refranchising, and cost cuts.

Performance has not been quite as strong to start 2017, but McDonald’s is still growing earnings. Over the first half, revenue in constant currency declined 3%. Sales fell 9% at McDonald’s company-owned restaurants over the first half, while franchise revenue increased 5%. However, adjusted earnings per share rose 20% in that time, due to the benefits of accelerated franchising.

McDonald’s earnings growth momentum may continue over the next several years, thanks to its restructuring and growth initiatives.

Growth Prospects

Going forward, McDonald’s is focusing on franchising additional restaurants, opening new restaurants in high-growth markets, and investing in technology. First, McDonald’s expects to refranchise 4,000 restaurants by the end of 2017. Heading into 2018, approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants will be franchised.

In addition, McDonald’s is investing in new technological initiatives to drive sales growth. These include third-party delivery, utilizing kiosks in restaurants, and mobile order-and-pay. The overarching goal of all these initiatives is to connect with customers the company had lost to other quick-service restaurants over the past few years. New services such as McDonald’s mobile app and delivery will help improve efficiency and ultimately allow McDonald’s to bring in more customer traffic. Mobile order and pay will be launched in 20,000 restaurants around the world, by the end of 2017.

The company expects these measures to result in 3%-5% sales growth each year. Lastly, McDonald’s is aggressively cutting costs to grow profits even further. It expects to reduce general and administrative costs by $500 million this year. By 2019, management expects to reduce 5%-10% from its cost structure. Over the next several years, McDonald’s expects earnings growth in the high-single digits each year.

Earnings growth will help McDonald’s continue increasing its dividend.

Dividend Analysis

After the increase, McDonald’s annual dividend rises to $4.04 per share, and the dividend yield rises to 2.5%, which is slightly above the S&P 500 Index average yield. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 74%, based on 2016 diluted earnings per share of $5.44.

The payout ratio leaves room for modest dividend increases going forward, since McDonald's has returned to earnings growth. It is also likely McDonald’s will continue to raise its dividend each year, even if the economy enters a recession at some point moving forward. One of the benefits of investing in McDonald’s is that investors should still receive dividend increases, even during recessions.

A company with a dividend increase streak of over 40 years clearly possesses competitive advantages and high profitability. Indeed, McDonald's raises its dividend each year, regardless of the condition of the economy.

The reason for its amazing dividend consistency is that McDonald’s is a highly defensive business model. It actually grew earnings per share and dividends each year during the Great Recession. McDonald’s performance during the Great Recession is shown below:

2007 earnings per share of $2.91

2008 earnings per share of $3.67 (26% increase)

2009 earnings per share of $3.98 (8% increase)

2010 earnings per share of $4.60 (16% increase)

This means McDonald’s is a rare company, in that it can raise its dividend consistently, in good economies or bad. In the past five years, McDonald’s has increased its dividend by 6% per year, on average.

It is reasonable to think McDonald’s dividend increases over the next few years will mimic its five-year average growth rate. Dividend increases in the 6%-8% range would reward shareholders with a solid raise that handily beats inflation, while leaving enough cash flow for investing in future growth.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s is a tried-and-true dividend growth stock. It has very strong profit margins, one of the most valuable brands in the world, and a promising strategic growth plan. This means investors can expect the company to increase its dividend each year going forward.

A reasonable expectation would be for McDonald’s to stay close to its recent track record of dividend increases. With an above-average dividend yield and a high likelihood of dividend increases each year, McDonald’s remains a quality holding for income investors.

