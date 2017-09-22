VYM: Wait For A Drop Before Adding More

The purpose of this article is to discuss the attractiveness of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, its current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to conclude if VYM will be a profitable investment as we inch closer to the new year.

First, a little about VYM. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. It is currently trading at $80.74/share and its most recent dividend payout was $.60/share. Based on that payment, the fund is yielding 2.97% annually. Year to date, the fund has produced a total return of around 8.5%, which is a decent performance but lags the market as a whole. For example, the S&P 500 is up almost 12% since the start of the year and the Dow Jones Index has returned over 13%. While VYM's goal is not to track the broader market, this under-performance is noticeable, and I want to examine the fund to see how well it will perform over the next few quarters, especially given the Fed's actions this week. There are a few reasons, which I will list below, why I feel it will be more prudent to hold off on VYM for now, and wait for a more attractive entry point.

One, VYM's main point of attraction over the last decade was that the fund focused on high-yielding companies during a period of extremely low rates. While rates have remained at historic lows, the Fed is getting more serious about unwinding its economic stimulus and also increasing the federal funds rate. Because of this, I feel there will be near term pressure on most dividend funds, including VYM, and would advocate waiting for a short-term pullback before initiating new positions. Yesterday (9/20/17), the Fed announced that in October they will start shrinking their $4.5 trillion of assets, the first time they have announced a firm date for this activity since the recession. Will the Fed's reduction of its bond holdings will be gradual, it will still force yields on Treasuries up, short-term and long-term. After the announcement, treasury yields did climb, for what can only be surmised as the start of a new trend. The 2-year Treasury note's yield climbed 4 basis points to 1.442%, the highest since Nov. 2008 and the 10-year Treasury note yield rose 3.7 basis points to 2.276%. The importance of this is the increase in shorter term Treasury yields will make those assets more attractive to income-minded investors, which are the very same investors who look at funds such as VYM. Therefore, I expect to see some short-term rotation out of equities, even dividend payers, and in to some fixed-income funds as the yields rise.

Two, while the Fed kept its key benchmark interest rate unchanged, the tone became more hawkish, signaling that a third rate hike is set to occur this year. At the start of the year, the Fed had hinted that three interest rate hikes would occur in 2017, but throughout the year that expectation became muted, and investors began betting another rate hike would not occur until 2018. Since yesterday's meeting, those expectations have changed. In fact, as recently as 9/18, investors were only giving a 55.6% chance of a rate hike in December, according to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. Today, after digesting the recent Fed announcement, the odds stand at 73.5%, inclusive of a 3% chance that the rate will be raised .50 basis points (rather than .25 basis points). This again points to the expectation that risk free rates will be going higher, and will put some pressure on dividend funds. As investors expectations shift, so too will their investments, and I expect this to send VYM lower short-term.

Of course, avoiding VYM has risks of its own. The fund has a solid track record of including some of the best companies in the world, with a particular focus on companies that offer above-average yields. Clearly, this strategy has worked well since the depths of the recession as investors sought the relative safety large-cap dividend payers provide. Importantly, the fund has a nice built-in hedge against rising rates. Over 13% of the fund is invested in financials, which is a sector that stands to benefit from a rising rate environment. Financials have had a strong run this year on the anticipation of higher rates, and now that those rate hikes are becoming closer to a reality, expect to see financial firms move higher still. As you can see from the Top 10 holdings of VYM (as of 08/31/2017), two of the top ten stocks in the fund are large banks, JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC):

Rank Holding 1 Microsoft Corp. 2 Johnson & Johnson 3 Exxon Mobil Corp. 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 5 Procter & Gamble Co. 6 AT&T Inc. 7 Wells Fargo & Co. 8 General Electric Co. 9 Chevron Corp. 10 Pfizer Inc.

Therefore, VYM does have a nice buffer against the rising rates, something that not all ETFs with a dividend focus have. However, I still expect the short-term pressure to override this buffer, and expect to see some indiscriminate rotation out of dividend funds as a whole.

Bottom-line: VYM has been a solid performing fund since the depths of the recession, as investors sought the relative safety and above average yield large cap stocks that make up the fund provided. However, so far in 2017 the fund has lagged the broader market, as we witnessed two interest rate increases, and now a third is widely expected to occur before year-end. As the days of extreme monetary stimulus finally come to an end, I expect a gradual rotation out of dividend funds as investors find increasing yields among other asset classes, and also move to riskier classes of equities as our economy grows. As a dividend and income focused investor, I like VYM and its strategy long-term, but I cannot ignore the immediate short-term pressure I expect the fund to face. Therefore, I would caution investors away from initiating new positions in VYM at this time, and wait for a pull back before pulling the trigger.

