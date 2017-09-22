Safe-T Group: Not A Safe Place For Your Money

As part of the golden era for the cyber security industry we are witnessing the popping up of some promising companies which make the sounds of being the next thing.

As part of the golden era for the cyber security industry we are witnessing the popping up of some promising companies which make the sounds of being the next thing right behind the corner. As cyber threats get more attention for potentially hurting companies' growth, it seems like the cyber security sector may be one of the most attractive sectors for global investors these days.

Lately I have been exposed to such a promising company, namely Safe-T Group Ltd. The company is listed both in Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and over the counter (OTC:OTCQB:SFTTY). It was founded in 2013, being listed since 2016 and headquartered in Israel (the birth place of some great players like CheckPoint (CHKP) and CyberArk (CYBR)).

The company provides security solutions for companies and governments in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Israel. Its high-risk Data Security solution mitigates data threats, such as un-authorized access to data, services, networks, or APIs, as well as data related threats, including data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. The company’s products include Secure Data Exchange solution that protects inbound and outbound data exchange, as well as enables organizations to broker, control, and secure data exchange of any type and size between people, applications, cloud solutions, and businesses; and Secure Data Access, a software-defined perimeter and logical segmentation solution that creates a bulletproof data center perimeter protecting various applications while enabling access. It serves healthcare companies, financial services sector, insurance companies, retail sector, governments, education institutions, manufacturing firms, law firms, and defense and law enforcement customers.

On August 30, 2017 the company published its fiscal 17' second quarter results, which proved to be quite poor: Revenue decreased by 31%, gross margin crashed by 2,900 bps and OPEX (as % of revenue) increased by 400% (all vs. FQ216A). The aforementioned resulted in an operating loss of US$ 1.7m in FQ217A vs. an operating loss of US$ 1.2m in the same period last year (excluding non-recurring registration expenses in FQ216A). Furthermore, operating cash flow decreased from minus US$ 1.4m in H116A to minus US$ 2.1m in H217A.

In spite of the decrease in financial performance as described above, investors should take this kind of information with a grain a salt. The company is in its early stages of growth, thus using all available means for the purpose of gaining market share. One of those means, as discussed by the management within the FQ217A report, is a change in business model - from license to subscription-based billing, in such that the company pushes its way for being a software-as-a-service supplier. This kind of transition is widely acceptable in that kind of businesses, specifically when trying to gain some heavy growth in market share (Axon Enterprise also did such a move lately this year).

Now let's talk valuation. As presented in the following chart, Safe-T's share price has decreased by approximately 35% during the last three months. So the question arising in this respect is if this may be the buying opportunity investors are searching for.. In the next few paragraphs I will try to make my case for what I consider as an absolute "no" answer.

In parenthesis, any try of analyzing such an early stage company by using a DCF method is destined for failure, not to say unserious. The uncertainty surrounding this business is so big that estimating future cash flows may involve a long list of assumptions which may seem to be more like guessing.

As of the date of this report, the company trades at a market capitalization of US$ 26m. Excluding US$ 6.9m in cash and equivalents, we get an enterprise value of US$ 19m. Taking into account LTM revenue of US$ 842,000 derives an EV/revenue multiple of x24 vs. comparable peer group's multiple of x4.4, as presented below:

Of course, comparing an early stage company like Safe-T with some mature businesses like the ones listed above is not so simple (that's the reason for the huge difference between Safe-T's multiple vs. peer group), but if we look at the PEG and consider any of the peer groups' future 3-years CAGR (based on consensus estimates) we may derive market expectations for a CAGR of 614% in Safe-T within the next three years. While I'm not saying this might not happen, we all agree that the market puts the bar at a quite high level.

Moreover, let me suggest a quite interesting view which may shed some light on the company's future share price. If we look into FireEye (FEYE), which is quite more mature than Safe-T, we may realize a very similar pattern for the EV/Revenue multiple during the first year of trade:



So the story goes like this: two bell curves and one key point, after which two kind of trends may happen - multiple convergence (into industry's median) and price divergence (vs. multiple). If Safe-T's destiny may be the same as FireEye's (which may be a great scenario for Safe-T - FireEye market CAP stands at US$ 2.6b - one hundred times Safe-T's current market CAP) we should expect multiple convergence and a lower share price in long term. And again - we are talking about a big "if" - Safe-T may work hardly in order to become a cyber security player in the scale of FireEye. The industry is highly fragmented with too many players that see themselves as the next big thing. Logically and historically, that's won't be the case for much of them.

Last but not least - if we do assume that growth rate within the next three years will stand at 614% per year (as being estimated by the market - see table above), we get a revenue level of US$ 307m in FY20F. Considering a future industry EV/revenue multiple of x4.4 (again, Safe-T's multiple should converge into industry's median), we get an estimated enterprise value of US$ 1.3b in FY20F. Adding the current level of cash brings us to an estimated market capitalization of US$ 1.36b in FY20F, resulting in a fair value of approximately US$ 70 per share three years from now. That derives an annual return of 277% for investors, which shows, in my opinion, how disseminated this scenario might be.

All in all, Safe-T Group is a promising cyber security company with lots of potential, but as long as it won't fortify its position as a legitimate player within the highly fragmented industry of cyber security (by gaining a meaningful market share and recording substantial growth rates) its rich valuation is far away from being warranted. Moreover, the history tells that even in the case of doing so, share price and multiples should decrease from their current levels. So if you are searching for a safe place to invest your money, you may find quite more mature and less risky companies within the attractive industry of cyber security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.