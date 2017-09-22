Welltower: Progress Has Been Made, But Is It Enough?

Long term demographic trends are in favor of Welltower not only in the US but in other countries as well.

Welltower has been cleaning up its balance sheet and is thus a lower risk investment compared to a couple of years ago.

Welltower (HCN) has made a lot of progress in cleaning up its balance sheet, but the company is heavily reliant on the senior housing industry, which faces some headwinds. Welltower offers a compelling dividend and can stabilize a portfolio, but investors should keep an eye on headwinds to the senior housing market such as adverse legislation.

A couple of years ago Welltower has been in a rather bad financial situation, due to high leverage, low ratings, rather low interest coverage, etc. But the REIT has made the right moves since, and financials are looking much better now:

Welltower's net debt to book ratio has decline to 35%, its leverage (measured by debt to EBTIDA) has declined to a little bit more than five, and its interest coverage ratio has risen to 4.5 -- those are solid metrics for a company with stable and foreseeable cash flows (as is the case with most REITs), and thus it is not surprising that rating agencies have rewarded Welltower with a BBB+ rating, which is an investment grade rating.

These measures that have made Welltower a much stronger (lower-risk) investment over the last couple of years were possible due to management's focus on cleaning up its balance sheet. Since the cash flows Welltower generates are not all needed to pay the REIT's dividends, Welltower can use excess cash flows to lower its debt or to grow its assets organically: By doing so the book value rises and the REIT's debt (relative to the book value) declines.

Organic investments into new assets also increase the REIT's EBITDA and cash flows, which leads to a declining leverage and which increases the REIT's interest coverage ratio.

Welltower thus profits from investing its excess cash flows and earnings (that are not needed to pay the dividends) into its business, whilst at the same time being able to pay down debt as it matures.

Over the next couple of years several billions of additional debt will mature, and it looks like Welltower will be able to either pay down that debt completely, or at least refinance its debt at more favorable rates.

When we, for example, look at the $600 million worth of bonds that mature in 2019, we see that they trade above par right now. Morningstar reports that those bonds, which were issued with a yield of 4.1%, trade at a yield to maturity of just 2.3% right now -- once that debt expires, Welltower will be able to refinance the debt at a lower rate (which means higher earnings and higher cash flows due to lower interest expenses) if the debt is not paid down completely.

The same holds true for other bonds, as currently all of Welltower's bonds trade above par:

Welltower will thus likely see beneficial impacts when it refinances its debt once it matures over the next couple of years, which is a nice bonus for investors as it will increase the REIT's funds from operations as well (which could result in higher dividend growth rates).

Welltower's focus on the senior housing market is seen as a positive by some, as there are many growth drivers in that market:

Especially the amount of people in the 85+ age cohort is poised to grow at a very strong pace going forward, almost doubling over the next two decades. Welltower is also pointing out that the amount of Alzheimer's patients will roughly triple through 2050:

That's the count globally, but since Welltower is not only active in the US -- Welltower owns more than 100 facilities in the UK as well as in Canada -- the REIT will profit from rising global demand for suitable housing.

The EBITDARM coverage ratio of Welltower's tenants is slightly higher than that of its peers (1.62 versus 1.60), but still not very high, which means that Welltower has exposure to the problems some of the senior housing operators face. Right now Welltower's cash flows and funds from operations are solid though, problems would likely only emerge in the face of Medicare or Medicaid cuts or other headwinds for Welltower's tenants.

Bottom line

Overall we can summarize: Welltower is a major healthcare REIT that has been improving its financials considerably over the last couple of years, and Welltower will likely be able to further reduce its interest expenses as debt is paid down or refinanced at lower rates.

The long term trends are favorable for Welltower, but in the short run adverse healthcare legislation could put additional pressure on Welltower's tenants.

Investors get a very solid 4.8% dividend yield from this REIT, which can also make one's portfolio less volatile -- the very low beta of just 0.24 means that Welltower is a stable holding in times when the broad market is declining.

Due to these characteristics Welltower looks like a solid income investment at the current level, but investors will likely not see enormous share price gains in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.