UTG: Good Trade, Issues As An Investment

The fund currently yields a 5.78% managed distribution and is trading at a discount of 5.44% to its Net Asset Value.

The Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is another fund which I looked at in the past however never acted upon. Over the last week a number of subscribers and readers have shown interest in the fund and upon a subscriber request, let's take a look at the fund today.



Once again like with Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC), we are doing this analysis on the go and it will be a discovery for us all.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: W.H. Reaves & Company, Inc. (dba Reaves Asset Management)

Managers: William A Ferer (2/25/2004)

AUM: $1.5 million investment exposure, $1.2 billion common assets.

Historical Style: Global Utilities

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investment in domestic and foreign utility companies and various money market instruments.

Number of Holdings: 53

Current Yield: 5.78% based on market price, Managed Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 2/24/2004

Fees: 1.68% expense ratio. 1.20% base expenses + .48% interest expenses. (As of 10/31/2016). Today I believe it is around .12% higher based on increase in leverage expenses.

Discount to NAV: 5.44%

The Sales Pitch

Reaves does a pretty good job pitching their fund. They believe by using fundamental analysis in an actively managed fund, they can outperform their peers.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

Once again the fund does a terrific job describing their investment strategy and process.

The fund uses both Qualitative and Quantitavive processes to select the portfolio.

Once the portfolio is selected it goes through a weekly internal review for ongoing compliance with the strategy and goals.

I am glad to see Reaves provide some strategy in an easy to find fashion, not something typically found in a closed end fund.

The Portfolio

Reaves does a good job with providing potential investors the information they would be looking for on their website.

The asset allocation as of the last update shows the fund is predominately invested with more than 98% of the fund's assets in equities.

The fund shows the fund's holdings on the website and the information is exportable to a spreadsheet.

The top 10 holdings as of 8/31/2017 made up more than 45% of the portfolio.

The top names are NexERA Energy (NEE), DTE Energy (DTE), Charter Communications (CHTR), Comcast (CMCSA), American Water Works Co. (AWK), Verizon (VZ), Sempra (SRE), BCE (BCE), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and Union Pacific (UNP).

Interestingly even though the fund is a "utility" fund, it does pass off quite well as an overall infrastructure fund with names like American Water Works, Union Pacific and Verizon.

Looking at the industrial breakdown confirms this.

Even though the data is from 4/30, we can see that utilities were only about 62% of the portfolio. I must say, by this point I am getting interested. For investors who were strictly looking for a utility play, take note.

The fund is invested in predominately in US equities, however there some ADRs (American Depository Receipts) which represent foreign companies trading on US Markets.

Leverage (*Income Idea)

I usually discuss leverage after the distribution quality but I think it makes more sense here. =)

The fund is levered. It is not crazy however.

The fund has drawn about $320 million to add to the portfolio of $1,205 million to have a net exposure of $1,525 million today.

The lending currently comes from a $330 million line of credit from Pershing LLC under a credit agreement effective December 8th, 2016.

The Interest rate is one month LIBOR plus 1.10%.

Key things here are... it is not overnight LIBOR, but 1 month LIBOR. Today that rate is 1.23% plus the 1.10% spread. The fund would be currently paying 2.33%.

This rate is higher than what we have seen on other funds such as (ERC) which is LIBOR + .70%, NHF which has LIBOR + .75%, or CXH which pays a .76% spread to the SIFMA Index.

To make matters a bit more concerning, this is a new lending facility. Prior to 12/8/2016 UTG used a line from BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage where it was LIBOR + .80%. Simply put, UTG is now paying 1% more on their lending and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the distribution.

I would be interested to know if UTG ended the line themselves or if BNP Paribas ended the line and did not want to renew it.

Distribution Quality (*Income Idea)

The fund currently distributes a $.16 per share monthly distribution. The distribution was flat over the last year however there was a special distribution of $1.08 paid in January.

Looking back to the fund's inception, the fund has continually increased its distributions paying special distributions along the way.

At this point I would urge investors to know that this is not an "fixed income fund" but an equity income fund with a managed distribution. A distribution is NOT an earned dividend and the fund could of been paying an increasing distribution and the only place it would show up is in the NAV.

Let's take a look at what the distributions are made out of. Dividends and income earned or return of capital and or capital gains?

Well well well. No return of capital and it was all Income and long term realized capital gains, at least over the last few years. Impressed.

And this is where things start to fall apart...

Looking at the most recently available earnings information we can see the fund has averaged $.0678 in earnings. With a $.16 distribution the fund is over distributing and using capital gains to fill in the gap. Only 42% of the distribution is covered from earnings. While it is not a huge warning sign as it would be for fixed income funds, it is something to take note of, especially when the fund may not be able to cover the gap from capital gains.

The fund was also sitting on an overdistribution, a $-.7361 UNII as of 4/30/2017, the time of the last semi-annual report.

For those interested at looking at the raw data, below is the income statement showing the investment income, expenses and the changes in underlying portfolio values. (For 6 months ending 4/30/2017)

The risk here of course is that the distribution is highly dependent upon positive performance in the fund.

Where things go wrong can be seen in years such as 2015 where the fund's NAV took a 10% or so NAV hit in a time when the market was down a bit but the distribution needed to be paid.

The current distribution should be enjoyed, but I would not be one bit surprised to see it cut in the near future and in serious jeopardy if we come to the end of the utilities bull market as the underlying shares correct.





The Numbers

The fund currently yields 5.78% and is trading at a discount of 5.44%.

Over the last year the fund's NAV has stayed fairly consistent, growing gradually as investors sought higher quality, income paying equities.



The price on the other hand, and particularly the relationship to the NAV plays out like a roller coaster.

Traditionally energy and infrastructure type CEFs (utilities included) trade at meaningful discounts. UTG traded at those premiums until January of this year when it traded at or above NAV. The fund used that opportunity to do a rights offering to raise more capital.

Over the last few weeks however it seems sanity has returned and order took hold once again with the discount to NAV opening up.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount after going through an initial IPO. It has however traded at a premium during the "Great Financial Crisis" and earlier this year.

Looking at the 2008 GFC period we can see the discount to NAV opened up to as much as 26%. This is not uncommon for a levered fund.

Looking next at the performance, year to date the fund has achieved a total return of 11.93%. The price per share increased 7.85% while the NAV increased 9.24%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has opened up about 1.5% since the beginning of the year. Interestingly you can see the price per share trading significantly better than the NAV up until a few weeks.



Over the last year the fund is up 20.17% on a total return basis. The price per share increased 10.05% while the NAV gained a smaller 6.36%. Over the last year the fund's discount to NAV declined 4% or so.

The fund has a number of benchmarks, both closed end fund, ETF and open end mutual fund.

Let's take a look at the fund against the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund (BUI), the largest utility CEF, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF), Duff & Phelps Global Utility (DPG) and Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund (MGU). Let's also look at the SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU) and one of my favorite open end mutual funds in this space, the Nuveen Global Infrastructure Fund (FGIAX).

Let's start with Year To Date numbers.

Well, I did not expect that. UTG has failed to outperform the basic unlevered utilities ETF (XLU).The performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund (MGU) is nothing short of stellar. Yes it is slightly more levered than UTG. The issue is, UTG was outperformed by an unlevered open end mutual fund, the Nuveen Global Infrastructure fund which returned 18.78% on a total return basis. How is the same timeframe on an NAV basis?

Looking at things normalized we can see the Macquarie fund, FGIAX and UTF really were in a league of their own.

Looking next at the 1 year time frame we can see that story play out quite well. For the most part, UTG lead the way... until the discount started opening up again.

The NAV once again proves the point. Over the last year while UTG has done well, it has not been anything spectacular.

Over the last 3 years, UTG has been the top performer of the actively managed funds but it still lagged the passive XLU on a total return basis, 2015 was not a good year for them.

Looking back over 5 years, UTG is in the middle of the pack behind UTF and MGU.

Looking back over the longest common time period gives us a track record since late 2011. During this time-frame, once again MGU and UTF lead the way. UTG does put in a respectable performance being just shy of the unlevered XLU and outperforming my unlevered choice of an open end fund FGIAX.

If we take away the other closed end fund competitors and only look at UTG, MGU, XLU and FGIAX, yes, the Reaves CEF has outperformed. It looks to stem a tad from the fact that UTG traded at around a 10% discount to NAV too. In either case, over 10 years it has performed well, but at the same time, very few of today's CEF peers existed during the complete time frame.

Performance wise, the fund has had periods of brilliance and mediocrity where it failed to outperform unlevered peers.

There are other articles on UTG that will claim that UTG has performed well, and it has had such periods, but personally, I don't believe it matters anymore.

Bottom Line

I initially mentioned UTG in my article "5 Utility Closed End Funds You Can Still Buy At A Discount" on August 22nd, 2016 where I suggested cashing in on BUI after its run-up.

I never followed up on UTG personally but that suggestion would of work out perfectly if I bought it myself. Since that article, with the exception of the last few weeks, UTG was about 10% ahead of the game.

Anyone who knows me, knows my main mantra, you buy CEFs for a discount. When they are no longer at the discount, you sell, ESPECIALLY for mediocre or average performing funds.

While I would love to say that I would of held UTG until it hit that 5% premium earlier this June, the reality is, I would of been out of UTG, dumping it for MGU or another fund as early as late December 2016 when it was trading at a discount to NAV of about 1%.

As with other closed end funds, more often then not, premiums are decimated and turned once again into discounts.

Thus is the beauty of CEF investing. Many successful investors and institutions are primarily driven by the discount to NAV, not other factors such as underlying performance, etc. Get in, get out, simple as that.

What does it mean for UTG's price today?

Over the last year the fund has traded as cheap as a 9.93% discount to NAV and as expensive as a 5.58% premium to NAV. The average has been 2.12%.

The current discount is also cheaper than the 1, 3 and 5 year averages.

To measure the "cheap" we look at the z-score which is essentially measuring the standard deviation of the price from historical discounts. Anything over 2 is meaningful.

The fund is trading at a meaningful discount compared to the last 3 and 6 months, yes. While the fund is cheaper than the 1 year average, it is not as meaningful of a discount.



Overall I believe for most investors and contributors, this would be a "buy" of a fund, and while it is cheaper than the average, I believe there are now other issues with the fund that would prevent me from investing in it. Income Idea subscribers, read on!

The one other thing as it relates to the fund which presents both a short term opportunity for traders and a long term headwind for investors is the recent rights offering.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at Reaves Utility Income Fund - UTG.

For my original quick take on the fund, please read "5 Utility Closed End Funds You Can Still Buy At A Discount" from August 22, 2016.

