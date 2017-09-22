Royal Dutch Shell: 6% Dividend Yield Fueled By New Projects, Cost Cuts

Shell is growing earnings, thanks to the oil and gas recovery and cost cuts. This will help Shell sustain its 6.2% dividend yield.

Royal Dutch Shell is an international oil and gas major, with a much higher dividend yield than its U.S. based peers.

By Bob Ciura

Oil and gas stocks based in Europe tend to offer significantly higher yields than the U.S. majors. For example, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has a 6.2% dividend yield. Consider that the two largest U.S.-based integrated majors, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), currently yield 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively.

As a result, Shell appears to be more attractive as an income investment. Of course, yield is not the only important consideration when it comes to dividend stocks. Investors also need to make sure the dividend is sustainable.

This article will discuss why income investors should take a closer look at Royal Dutch Shell.

Business Overview

The huge decline in oil and gas prices since 2014 had a major impact on Shell, because it has a very large upstream exploration and production business. Due to falling commodity prices, Shell’s upstream segment lost $2.7 billion in 2016. Helping offset this was Shell’s downstream segment, which includes refining and marketing.

Refining actually benefits from volatile changes in oil prices, as volatility helps widen refining margins. As a result, Shell generated $7.2 billion of refining profit in 2016, which helped total earnings decline just 8%, to $3.5 billion. Strong downstream results helped Shell generate $21 billion of operating cash flow in 2016, which allowed it to keep its dividend intact.

Business conditions deteriorated significantly over the course of 2016, as Brent oil fell as low as $43 per barrel. Fortunately, things have improved substantially to start 2017.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 13

Cash flow momentum is accelerating, thanks to Shell’s efforts to improve efficiency. Earnings rose to $5.3 billion in the first half of 2017, from just $1 billion in the same period last year. Shell had adjusted earnings of $7.3 billion in the first half.

Going forward, Shell expects to continue growing cash flow, thanks to a combination of new projects, cost cuts, and asset sales. These measures are designed to improve the company’s balance sheet and help protect the dividend, even at $50 oil.

Growth Prospects

The first growth catalyst for Shell is higher oil and gas prices. Commodity prices have already started to improve in 2017, which has helped Shell’s oil and gas realizations. For example, its upstream business earned a profit of $879 million over the first half of 2017, which reversed a $2.6 billion upstream segment loss over the same period last year. The downstream business contributed $5 billion of profit through the first six months.

In addition, new projects will add to future growth. Shell has completed several new projects since 2014, which are expected to collectively add $10 billion of operating cash flow by 2018, by increasing production by more than 1 million barrels per day.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Some of Shell’s biggest growth projects set to ramp up are deep-water oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico, the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, and Australian LNG.

Next, Shell is aggressively cutting costs and selling off assets deemed non-critical to future growth. From 2014 through 2016 Shell cut capital expenditures by $20 billion. Operating costs have come down by more than 20% since 2014. Shell has also reached $25 billion of completed, announced or in progress divestments, and expects to reach $30 billion by the end of 2018. These measures have helped Shell become a leaner, more efficient organization.

With extra cash flow, the company is shoring up its balance sheet. It has reduced debt by $9 billion since the restructuring began. This has lowered its gearing ratio, a liquidity measure for Big Oil companies, to 25.3% down from 28.1% last year.

Dividend Analysis

Not surprisingly, dividends will make up a significant portion of Shell’s future returns. With a 6% yield, the dividend is a big reason to own the stock.

Shell has a current dividend payout of $3.76 per share, which represents a 6.2% dividend yield. To be sure, the decline in oil and gas prices since 2014 has eroded Shell’s dividend coverage. Earnings-per-share nearly tripled over the first half of 2017, but the company is still not fully covering its dividend with earnings.

Shell had adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.90 through the first half of 2017. Dividends, per ordinary share, totaled $0.94 per share in that time. This means Shell had a payout ratio above 100% to start 2017, which is unsustainable in the long-term.

That said, Shell’s positive cash flow momentum means the company has a good chance at covering its dividend with earnings to end 2017. Shell’s improving balance sheet is also a positive indicator for the dividend. The major risk for investors is that oil and gas prices fall significantly again. Should Brent crude fall below $40 per barrel, the dividend could be in jeopardy.

Final Thoughts

High yields can sometimes be a sign of danger. Low commodity prices are a major concern for oil and gas stocks. There have been many instances of a high yield from an oil and gas stock vanishing, after the company cuts its dividend.

But in Shell’s case, the dividend appears sustainable. Shell has cut costs to lower its breakeven points, and the dividend is one of the top priorities within the company’s financial framework. While there likely won’t be room for a dividend increase until commodity prices move substantially higher, Shell’s 6.2% dividend yield is attractive for income investors.

