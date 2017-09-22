Are More Crude Tanker Demolitions On The Horizon?

Aside from the age of a ship, other factors can play into the decision to send a vessel in for demolition.

One way to remedy this oversupply is through increased scrapping.

The crude tanker market is currently suffering from an oversupply of vessels.

Note: This article was originally published September 6th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Several shipping segments are currently suffering from an oversupply of vessels which was discussed at length in my recent series of supply side articles.

Without significant gains on the demand side to balance out this oversupply, the key to a market recovery rests in re-balancing of the supply side. This can occur either through the scrapping of older tonnage thereby thinning out the global fleet, or for new orders hitting the water to slow which would allow the demand side to catch up.

Scrapping of older vessels presents the most immediate solution to the problem. Here we'll examine a few key trends that play into the decision to scrap a vessel in order to determine the growing or waning potential for this solution.

Background

In the recent Crude Tanker Supply Side Update (July 2017) there was a section on demolitions which showed that there is a direct correlation between charter rates and the amount of ships that are sold for demolition. The worse the rates get, the more ships are sent in for demolition and vice versa.

But in addition to rates two other market factors can have a significant impact on the decision to scrap. They are the value of the vessel and the price paid for that vessel if sent in for demolition.

Additionally, we are facing two mandates from the IMO set to be implemented in 2019 and 2020. The Ballast Water Management Convention will require an additional investment in these vessels if they wish to continue to trade, while the 2020 Sulfur Cap would require either an additional investment or the use of more costly MGO to fuel these vessels.

Here we will take a closer look at all these factors in an effort to determine the scrapping potential for vessels around 15 years old and beyond.

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Rates

With the exception of a couple companies listed above, most have significant exposure to the spot market. Spot charters are tied to current market rates. Due to market fluctuations, the income stream generated from spot market chartering is less predictable than that of fixed-time charters. If market rates are decreasing, a high degree of spot exposure can be detrimental. However, if conditions are improving, a high degree of spot exposure would allow owners to generate increasing cash flow, ideally resulting in increasing profit margins. Bunker costs can be covered by either party in this scenario depending on the charter agreement, but are typically covered by the owner.

As a vessel begins nearing the end of its service life, the current market and future charter rate projections can greatly influence the decision to retire early or perhaps extend operations.

If rates are very strong, we typically see vessels remaining on the water longer than usual as strong charter rates more than cover the increased OPEX for older vessels.

On the other hand, if a vessel is nearing the end of its life and charter rates are dismal, perhaps even loss-making, it may find itself in the scrap yard sooner than expected. This decision rests on the severity of losses, coupled with the projected duration of the downturn, all while considering the vessel's age and financial needs.

For example, if a vessel is three years away from retirement, but currently operating in a loss making environment projected to last five years, the decision is easy. But if the vessel is eight years from retirement, with a five-year bear market on the horizon, owners must take into account the current projected losses they will suffer in the bear market, and whether the bullish upturn will negate those losses and perhaps turn a profit. Of course, that can all be highly speculative. Which is why in horrific markets we sometimes see vessels ten years away from retirement being scrapped early.

Currently, rates for all classes have been facing pressure.

Source: Data From Charles R. Weber, Chart By James Catlin

As discussed in a previous article, these rates are below industry breakeven averages and for some even below OPEX levels. Long story short, these depreciating assets are burning cash.

The spike over the two weeks in the Aframax market, moving from an average of $3,494 during the week of August 18th to the $10k range for the last two weeks, can be traced to the presence of Hurricane Harvey in the US Gulf which disrupted operations as shipping restrictions were announced throughout that region. The Aframax segment has a large presence in the US Gulf and the Caribbean markets. But as this is a temporary event these current rates should also be viewed as temporary and will normalize once standard operations resume. However, with Hurricane Irma threatening the region this normalization period might be a bit further off than initially anticipated. So Aframax owners are getting a bit of a reprieve for now.

Demolition Prices & Asset Prices

Aside from low spot rates there appears to be a rather interesting situation unfolding in the market; a narrowing gap between asset prices for 15 year old vessels and demolition prices.

This trend could provide a bit of incentive for owners of older vessels to send them to the scrapyards much sooner than their typical lifespan would dictate.

Just a couple notes before we get started here.

First, prices paid for demolition are based on LDT which stands for Light Displacement Tonnage. This refers to the weight of the ship, excluding cargo, fuel, ballast, stores, passengers, and crew.

Second, we will be using prices out of Bangladesh, which has received the highest number of tankers (23 out of 70 worldwide) sent for demolition in 2017.

We are going to examine this trend by class, starting with the VLCC market. VLCC's of about 300k DWT typically have approximately 42,000 LDT so we are going to use that as an approximation.

Source: Data From Allied Shipbroking Chart By James Catlin

Notice that in week three of 2017 the spread between the price of a 15 year old VLCC and the price paid for demo was approximately $13.3 million. But this gap has narrowed as asset prices have declined, reflecting the poor market prospects, while scrap prices have climbed as a result of a strengthening steel market. The gap now stands at a mere $4.4 million.

For the Suezmax segment we can expect an approximate LDT of 22,000 for a 150k DWT tanker, which is what we are using here. But of course, the Suezmax class varies in size from 125k DWT to 199k DWT.

Source: Data From Allied Shipbroking Chart By James Catlin

The narrowing gap isn't quite as pronounced in the Suezmax segment, moving from $12.3 million in week three to $7.8 million currently. But it wouldn't be a surprise to see asset values drop a bit more in this class as they continue to face the greatest headwinds in terms of the oversupply situation on a percentage basis.

For the Aframax segment, which ranges in DWT from 85k to 125k, a good approximation of LDT would be 18,000.

Source: Data From Allied Shipbroking Chart By James Catlin

Here we have seen the gap narrow from $8.7 million in week three to $4.4 million currently.

Remember though, these asset prices are for 15 year old vessels. If we assume a straight line of 9% depreciation throughout a vessel’s expected 25 year life, older vessels are presented with even more compelling figures.

There are still quite a few out there beyond the 15 year mark across all classes as noted in my recent Crude Tanker Supply Side Update (July 2017).

Source: Data From VesselsValue Chart By James Catlin

In Compass Maritime's latest weekly report, they noted that the price of a 20 year old assets are sitting right around scrap value with VLCC's coming in at $17 million, Suezmaxes at $11 million, and Aframaxes at $7.5 million. Scrap prices for these vessels come in currently at $17.6 million, $9.2 million, and $7.6 million, respectively.

In a loss making environment that could carry on quite a bit longer, this might compel some owners of vintage tonnage to send these vessels into the demo yards a bit early. Additionally, owners that once considered selling these vintage vessels on the second hand market might forgo that option (opting for the scrapyard) and by doing so improve market prospects for all.

Regulations

As losses mount due to a poor rate environment and the gap between asset prices and scrap prices narrows, tanker owners must also consider if it worth it to try and keep some of this older tonnage on the water with additional costs on the horizon.

The BWMC (Ballast Water Management Convention) is the first to hit in 2019, though some owners may be able to put off installing a system until 2024.

DNV GL published an update with guidelines on the BWMC, after its initial 2017 deadline was extended to 2019. Here is a snapshot from that article showing the new deadlines.

Source: DNV GL

Estimates vary for these Ballast Water Treatment Systems, from $1 million to $5 million depending on the size needed and the retrofitting process for older vessels, which may have been initially built without adequate space for this modification.

The Maritime Executive reports that "whether it’s from a bank, a private equity investor or the shareholders, shipping companies will have to make a strong financial case for their ballast water plant installations," says Ian Stentiford, global vice-president, Electrocatalytic business, Evoqua Water Technologies. "They cannot expect to receive funding simply because the equipment is now a mandatory requirement as no one will provide finance it if it cannot be financially justified." He adds, "of course, the larger shipowning groups will be able to invest equity themselves, but those small to medium sized shipowners that don’t have equity or struggle with cash flow will need to really evaluate their operations before they approach any prospective lender or investor. Above all they will need to proffer a realistic expectation of future revenues and provide confidence that any investment will be amortized or repaid in a given period of time."

gCaptain reports:

Given these costs, there is the consideration that it may be more economically feasible to scrap a substantial number of older ships rather than modify them to meet the Convention’s standards." They add, "moreover, individual shipowners will also need to invest in training crew members to handle new equipment, ensuring that appropriate safety protocols are well established, and costs associated with disruptions due to dry-docking and equipment installation are contained.

Additionally, let's not forget that these systems are to be installed during special surveys, which are also quite expensive.

Source: Euronav

Notice that Euronav makes a point of showing the reduced earning potential just based on the special survey alone. But, the cost of the treatment systems will further play into this equation.

The implementation of the 2020 Sulfur Cap also has shipowners wondering if it is worth additional investment to maintain these older vessels.

Many have speculated that scrubbers would be the most likely method of dealing with capturing sulfur emissions.

Exhaust cleaning scrubbers will be the cheapest way for larger ships to comply with the 2020 Sulfur Cap on marine fuels, according to BP.

Platts estimates that scrubbers will run roughly between $3 million and $5 million per vessel. So let's add that to the price of the special survey and BWM system.

But recently Maersk announced that they would be complying through the use of low sulfur fuel. Euronav echoed that decision and recently stated "we expect to comply with the proposed 2020 regulations using 0.5pc sulphur bunker fuel."

The catch here is that newer vessels are more fuel efficient. Fuel makes up a large portion of operational expenses for owners engaged in the spot market, many of which are. Therefore older vessels utilizing the more costly MGO as opposed to the HFO would see costs rise to a greater degree than that of their younger counterparts.

Just how much more expensive is the MGO compared to the HFO?

As of September 5th here's the difference.

Source: Ship & Bunker

MGO fuel costs can be anywhere from 50% to 100% higher making for a significant jump in operating costs, with that being most pronounced in less efficient older vessels.

So whether it's a fixed one time cost or an ongoing daily cost, this mandate will have a profound impact on the decision to keep older tonnage.

Gener8 Maritime has a fleet of eco-vessels which illustrate the cost savings for these new vessels over the older fleet, giving rise to the prospect of scrapping older vessels in favor of fleet renewal.

Source: GNRT

In addition to the lower costs to run an eco-vessel, GNRT reported that in Q1 of 2017 eco VLCC daily spot rates averaged about 10% more than non-eco VLCC daily spot rates.

Seatrade Maritime News reported that these regulations led Euronav to conclude "that a “significant portion” of the VLCC and Suezmax fleet would pass the 20 years of age mark between end 2017 and end 2020 when both the BWM convention and global low sulphur fuel regulations come into force. It said this “regulatory window” between 2018 and 2020 would drive charterers away from vessels aged 15 years and older.

Conclusion

As I have often noted, owners typically act in the individual best interests of their company, but often these same decisions are echoed across the industry creating a sort of collective action. Perhaps the changing market and upcoming mandates can provide the catalyst for this much needed collective action.

Low charter rates really took hold in Q3 of 2017 across all classes as newbuilds hit the water and lackluster demolition activity persisted. OFE reports

the presence of older tonnage has weighed heavily on freight rates by offering significant discounts.

These discounted rates though may be exactly what was needed in order to inspire owners to begin evaluating the future of many older vessels. Losses have now hit the books for many companies in Q2. Q3 is projected to be absolutely horrible for spot dependent companies based on current charter rates.

Aside from low rates, a narrowing gap between declining asset prices and increasing demolition prices may also provide a bit of motivation for owners to begin parting with older tonnage.

This is most pronounced in the VLCC segment which may lead to some owners with tonnage up for sale to instead opt for scrapping which would improve market prospects. Additionally, cash generated by sales could also be a welcome sight as owners facing a prolonged market downturn.

In the coming few years some companies face some major decisions about many of their vessels brought on by new IMO mandates.

If we add up special survey costs from 15 to 20 years, the BWM system, and now the scrubbers, that means we can have roughly between $15 million and $20 million in additional costs per vessel over that time with additional survey costs still to come beyond that as well as greater costs of maintaining an aging vessel.

The steel market is projected to strengthen in the coming months (September and October are typically strong) so owners may begin weighing these options very soon. Therefore it is possible that we may see an increase in demolitions based on all the above dynamics. If this does manifest it could bring some much needed relief to an oversupplied tanker market and hasten a recovery.

On a final positive note, Gibson Shipbrokers reported in week 32 that "more tankers are being circulated amongst brokers as potential demolition sales."

