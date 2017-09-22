Low-Cost Carriers With Long Returns? LCCs For 2018

By Oisin Breen

Given the present furor surrounding Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and its 400,000 cancelled tickets, it seems an appropriate time to consider if now is the time to increase your holding in, or add to your portfolio, these two low-cost European airlines: Ireland's Ryanair, and its British based competitor easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY).

Ryanair and easyJet U.S. Listings, 5-Year Share Prices Source: Bloomberg

The European airlines market presently generates an aggregate net profit of $5.6bn, a 2.9% profit margin, and profit per passenger of $5.65. That said, capacity for 2017, slightly disappointingly, is expected to outgrow demand by 0.3%. More positively, in terms of the global low-cost offering, Low-cost carriers, or LCCs, have generated a CAGR of 7.1%, outperforming the broader global market by 3.6%. Indeed, European LCCs currently control 41% of the seat capacity for scheduled European services, giving them a sizeable portion of a mature market. Further interesting market research on the broader performance of LCCs versus more traditional airlines can be found here and here.

Source: RDCAviation

The European aviation market, inclusive of LCCs, does of course, like much of the European economy, face potential headwinds, inclusive of Brexit, and Britain's potential exit from the Open Skies agreement. In addition to such risks, continued growth for the aviation industry relies on the continuation of the present European recovery and benefits significantly from lower oil prices. Aviation is thus very much in thrall to broader geopolitical events, a fact that should be borne in mind when considering a present-day buy, and also should you wish to capitalise on any future events-motivated downturn in the aviation industry.

PWC on the potential medium-term risks for the LCC, and broader aviation industry:

The Stocks

Over the past year, the two stocks this article considers have risen by an average of 36.25%, with the year-to-date figure being 30.115%. They have an average market capitalisation of $15.779bn, although Ryanair is by far the larger of the two, valued at $25.218bn. Neither of these stocks is too close to 52-week highs, suggesting that there is potential for an uptick, yet each faces risks, from Ryanair's notorious customer service record to easyJet's declining bottom line this year, which is expected to be down by 23%. That said, both of these LCCs present interesting long opportunities.

Ryanair

Ryanair 1-Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Ryanair 1-Month Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Ryanair is a company that needs little introduction. It is the big hitter of the European low-cost market and is loved and loathed in equal measure, for a variety of reasons. Some love its consistent stock performance or the brio with which CEO Michael O'Leary ruffles feathers, whilst others love it for opening up travel to a far wider group of people. Contrastingly some find its business model dehumanizing, and its willful disregard for customer satisfaction infuriating. What can never be doubted about O'Leary's enterprise, however, is that it is a success and that Ryanair has a business model that works. That said, it does sometimes seem as if Ryanair's attitude has itself helped to improve the brand image of its competitors; easyJet, for instance, by making their offering seem more like a luxury version of low-cost travel.

Ryanair Revenue Results and Estimates. Source: Financial Times

Ryanair EPS Data. Source: Financial Times

In terms of Ryanair's financials, the news is broadly positive. The company's yearly share price is up 40.27%, whilst the YTD figure is 27.3%. Furthermore, if the company continues to grow, despite the recent share price down-turn caused by its cancellations calamity, Ryanair's P/E Ratio of 14.01 will make the company's shares look extremely cheap down the line. Analysts in the FT, for instance, offer a 12-month price target for Ryanair of between $115 and $125, which would represent share price growth, after the company's current dip, of between 8% and 16%. That is a solid potential return. Additionally, recent EPS figures have either met or exceeded expectations, and yearly EPS figures have consistently risen. Ryanair's average yearly EPS growth rate, in fact, stands at an impressive 23.06%. That said, the most recent yearly revenues announced showed that Ryanair's revenues did decline by just under 2%. All in all, however, Ryanair's fundamentals are sound, and the company is performing well, even though revenues have dipped. Cash reserves remain positive, at just under $5bn, although cash flow remains in the negative which is somewhat concerning. Costs have risen, yet revenues do remain, more broadly speaking, stable, and encouragingly, debt levels are falling, with the company's debt to capital ratio down 45.09% to 50.08%.

Ryanair Balance Sheet in EUR. Source: Financial Times

What marks Ryanair out as an interesting investment is, in many ways, the company's consistent level of success, and the likelihood that such success will, over the long-term, continue. Ryanair's business model is not one built on technological innovation, or by being at the cutting edge, but on delivering a service people need, at a price people want, with targeted marketing, and on the basis that, especially for short-haul flights, people will sacrifice some comfort for significant economic savings. As always, the company's main challenge, and its main advantage is its reputation.

Should you be interested in taking a long position, Ryanair stands out as a low-cost airline likely to ultimately deliver. That said, should you buy now, on the belief that the company's recent share price dip is likely to turn around, it is worth bearing in mind when Ryanair's next financial results are announced. They are due on October 31, and Ryanair's earlier noted loss of 400,000 passengers could well bring with it a financial hit, meaning there is a strong chance that Ryanair's share price might take a further hit once results are announced. Nevertheless, whether you wish to buy now, and sell with a view to buying again prior to the next earnings report, long on Ryanair could easily be seen as a very solid choice.

EasyJet

EasyJet 1-Year Share Price. Source: Bloomberg

Trading at just under $66 per share, easyJet has had a solid year, bringing in 27% in terms of share price growth over the past year, and 32% in the year-to-date. With a market capitalisation of $6.654bn, and a dividend of just under 4%, there's a lot to like about this low-cost carrier, and its current P/E ratio of 18.73, means this easyJet stock still looks quite affordable. Indeed, although the company has recovered somewhat from its recent two-month dip, should the company's share price recover fully by the end of the year, there is the potential for a 14% share price climb. Passenger numbers are up 9%, and unlike Ryanair, easyJet's rising capacity of 8.4% is outstripped by rising passenger numbers. Revenues per seat have risen by 9.7%, whilst costs per seat have risen by only 4.1%, although rising overall costs mean that rising revenues have failed to stem the company's present loss-making tide. EasyJet reported losses of £236m GBP in the first half of the year. That said, cash reserves of £353m GBP, and a $500m credit facility should be more than enough to see easyJet through its present loss-making difficulties, and back into the black. Indeed, easyJet expects next year's earnings to rise by at least 20%, and the company's opportunistic flash sale, in the wake of Ryanair's earlier mentioned cancellation chaos, might well see easyJet gain both in the short and long-term.

EasyJet Balance Sheet. Source: Company earnings slides via Seeking Alpha



What is interesting about easyJet is that it can quite easily be seen as trading at a discount, when compared to how far it might rise should the company continue to turn itself around. Passenger numbers are climbing, and positive forecasts are increasing, whilst the company retains a strong position in terms of allocations at major airports. EasyJet is also following a policy of boosting its positions of strength, in terms of fleet numbers at the airports the airline finds most profitable, one which may well pay off. Furthermore, easyJet is a low-cost carrier that offers a positive and steady dividend, and, as a company that may be likely to see 2018 as a potentially positive year, it is certainly one to consider investing in.

Ultimately, easyJet, as the questions and answers in the company's earnings call demonstrate, has been, and still is, in the throes of restructuring, and yet the airline continues to grow. Once easyJet's structural concerns are firmly in the rear-view mirror, the company's share price may well climb significantly. A long investment might well present an interesting opportunity.

Conclusion

With the European economy on the up, and low-cost international travel an essential part of modern life, and both Ryanair and easyJet expecting positive years in 2018, yet currently suffering from share price dips, both stocks present interesting buy opportunities. Ryanair, although bruised, is extremely unlikely to be beaten, whilst easyJet appears to be over the worst of its difficulties, and if its passenger numbers continue to climb, 2018 will likely prove a strong year for the airline, so buying now and going long could be a lucrative strategy. As far as Ryanair is concerned, the picture is a little muddier, given that its near-term earnings call could reveal a hit to its bottom line as a result of the Irish carrier's present difficulties, but either now, or in November, Ryanair is always one worth considering for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.