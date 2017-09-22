PayPal Invests In Retail Payments Marketplace Raise

PayPal is increasing its investment pace in finance and payments startups, as disruption and new technologies present potential opportunities.

Raise has developed an online marketplace that enables people and brands to buy and sell gift cards.

Payment technology firm PayPal (PYPL) has joined a $60 million investment round in retail payments startup Raise.

Raise is developing a mobile-first prepaid payments marketplace for consumers and brands.

PayPal is increasingly active as an investor in payments, finance and e-commerce startups as these companies develop innovative solutions to existing markets and provide new functionalities for a changing financial landscape.

Chicago, Illinois-based Raise was founded in 2010 to create an online marketplace for prepaid gift cards that enables consumers to buy discounted gift cards from brands and sell their unwanted gift cards.

Management is headed by founder and CEO George Bousis, who was previously founder at CouponTrade, an online database of electronic and physical coupons.

Central to Raise’s concept is a mobile app that reduces the friction associated with buying and selling gift cards.

Consumers save an average of 12% per transaction within the firm’s marketplace, and Raise says it ‘has helped its millions of members save more than $140 million to date.’

The firm has developed a robust partner program, including:

Bulk sellers - A service to enable brands to list inventory in bulk

Affiliates - Offer a cut of revenues to websites that refer users

Brand Partners - Incentive marketing platform for brands to attract customers

Along with PayPal, other investors in the current round included lead investor Accel and existing investors New Enterprise Associates and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Valuation was not disclosed in the round. Raise has now raised more than $147 million in funding since 2011. This is PayPal’s first investment in Raise.

Raise said that it has ‘millions of uses and has generated over $1 billion in gross transactions to date.’

It has successfully created a new type of marketplace for mobile payments, so investor interest is strong.

As Accel Partner Sameer Gandhi stated in the deal announcement,

Raise has built a strong, thriving marketplace in just a few years, which is an impressive feat -- but this is just the beginning. Raise has the unique potential to reinvent the entire mobile payment experience. We are excited to see this opportunity unfold and be a part of this incredible growth.

As PayPal is in the payments space, its interest in Raise is obvious.

PayPal hasn’t been particularly active as a corporate investor in technology startups, but in 2017 has increased its pace, investing in five companies in the first three quarters vs. the same number in all of 2016. Additionally, 2016 represented a significant growth over 2015’s pace.

The graphic below shows its investment focus by various metrics (click to enlarge),

The graphic shows that PayPal has largely stuck to its payments and FinTech industry focus by investing in Payments, Finance and E-Commerce startups with either B2C or B2B business models.

PayPal has invested in relatively few companies at the Series A stage, investing at either end of the development spectrum.

Its geographic preference has been largely focused on the Bay Area and New York, two primary technology hot spots for payments, banking and financial company development.

I expect continued investment as well as acquisition activity by PayPal in the near future, as it seeks to place its bets on promising startups aiming to disrupt existing markets or create new functionalities such as Raise is doing.

